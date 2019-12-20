DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

03.01.20 20:00
dpa-AFX

Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 02.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 02.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs.


1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



03.01.2020 / 20:00


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Wirecard AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35


PLZ: 85609


Ort: Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



20.12.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,78 % 4,10 % 4,88 % 123.565.586


letzte 1,90 % 3,80 % 5,70 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0007472060 0 950332 0,00 % 0,77 %


US97654L1089 0 15570 0,00 % 0,01 %


Summe 965902 0,78 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Rückübertra- N/A N/A 2367665 1,92 %


gungsanspruch


Nutzungsrecht N/A N/A 24026 0,02 %


Call Options 17/01/2020 - N/A 216200 0,17 %


18/06/2021


Summe 2607891 2,11 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Swaps 07/01/2020 N/A Bar 1905861 1,54 %


-


15/02/2023


Put 20/03/2020 N/A Physisch 550000 0,45 %


Options -


18/06/2021


Summe 2455861 1,99 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


Merril Lynch % % %


International, LLC.


Merrill Lynch Group % % %


Holdings I, L.L.C.


BofA Securities Europe % % %


SA



Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %



Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


Merill Lynch % % %


Professional Clearing


Corp.



Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


U.S. Trust Company of % % %


Delaware



Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


Managed Account % % %


Advisors LLC



Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %


Limited


BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %


Limited


ML UK Capital Holdings % % %


Limited


Merrill Lynch % % %


International



Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association



Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



27.12.2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



03.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Wirecard AG


Einsteinring 35


85609 Aschheim b. München


Deutschland


Internet: www.wirecard.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



946367 03.01.2020



°






