DGAP-Stimmrechte: Wirecard AG (deutsch)
03.01.20 20:00
dpa-AFX
Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 02.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Wirecard AG
Wirecard AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 02.01.2020 gemäß § 40 Abs.
1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
03.01.2020 / 20:00
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Wirecard AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Einsteinring 35
PLZ: 85609
Ort: Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
20.12.2019
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 0,78 % 4,10 % 4,88 % 123.565.586
letzte 1,90 % 3,80 % 5,70 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 950332 0,00 % 0,77 %
US97654L1089 0 15570 0,00 % 0,01 %
Summe 965902 0,78 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Rückübertra- N/A N/A 2367665 1,92 %
gungsanspruch
Nutzungsrecht N/A N/A 24026 0,02 %
Call Options 17/01/2020 - N/A 216200 0,17 %
18/06/2021
Summe 2607891 2,11 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Swaps 07/01/2020 N/A Bar 1905861 1,54 %
-
15/02/2023
Put 20/03/2020 N/A Physisch 550000 0,45 %
Options -
18/06/2021
Summe 2455861 1,99 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
Merril Lynch % % %
International, LLC.
Merrill Lynch Group % % %
Holdings I, L.L.C.
BofA Securities Europe % % %
SA
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merill Lynch % % %
Professional Clearing
Corp.
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
U.S. Trust Company of % % %
Delaware
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
Managed Account % % %
Advisors LLC
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %
Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %
Limited
ML UK Capital Holdings % % %
Limited
Merrill Lynch % % %
International
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
27.12.2019
03.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Deutschland
Internet: www.wirecard.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
946367 03.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|112,85 €
|114,60 €
|-1,75 €
|-1,53%
|03.01./20:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007472060
|747206
|170,55 €
|86,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|112,85 €
|-1,53%
|20:50
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|126,25 $
|+4,71%
|20:17
|Berlin
|113,15 €
|+0,13%
|17:47
|Xetra
|112,95 €
|-0,13%
|17:29
|Hannover
|113,30 €
|-0,22%
|18:30
|Hamburg
|113,00 €
|-0,62%
|16:10
|Düsseldorf
|113,30 €
|-0,87%
|19:01
|Frankfurt
|113,00 €
|-1,01%
|19:57
|München
|112,80 €
|-1,10%
|16:04
|Stuttgart
|112,75 €
|-1,57%
|20:35
