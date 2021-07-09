DGAP-Stimmrechte: Vonovia SE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vonovia":

Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vonovia SE

Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

09.07.2021 / 18:47

Die Vonovia SE hat am 9. Juli 2021 die nachfolgende Mitteilung gemäß § 43

WpHG erhalten:

Notification under section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway, having its

registered office in Oslo, Norway, exceeded the threshold of 10% of the

voting rights in Vonovia SE on 24 June 2021 through an indirect holding. The

holding of 10.12% of the voting rights (58,210,215 voting rights) held

directly by Norges Bank, also having its registered office in Oslo, Norway,

is a qualifying holding pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities

Trading Act (WpHG).

The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway and Norges Bank

notify of the following:

* The investment is aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at

generating a trading profit.

* We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months

by means of a purchase or other means. Because our intention is to gain

maximum return, we may also sell shares.

* We have no specific intention to influence the composition of the

issuer's administrative, management or supervisory bodies but may do so

through the continued exercise of our right to vote at the company's

annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be

called.

* We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital

structure, in particular with respect to the ratio of equity and debt

financing and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics

when exercising our right to vote.

* The acquisition of voting rights was financed with own funds (100%).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Vonovia SE

Universitätsstraße 133

44803 Bochum

Deutschland

Internet: www.vonovia.de

