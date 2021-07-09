DGAP-Stimmrechte: Vonovia SE (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

09.07.21 18:47
dpa-AFX

Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Vonovia SE


Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



09.07.2021 / 18:47


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Die Vonovia SE hat am 9. Juli 2021 die nachfolgende Mitteilung gemäß § 43


WpHG erhalten:



Notification under section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)



The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway, having its


registered office in Oslo, Norway, exceeded the threshold of 10% of the


voting rights in Vonovia SE on 24 June 2021 through an indirect holding. The


holding of 10.12% of the voting rights (58,210,215 voting rights) held


directly by Norges Bank, also having its registered office in Oslo, Norway,


is a qualifying holding pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities


Trading Act (WpHG).



The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway and Norges Bank


notify of the following:



* The investment is aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at


generating a trading profit.



* We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months


by means of a purchase or other means. Because our intention is to gain


maximum return, we may also sell shares.



* We have no specific intention to influence the composition of the


issuer's administrative, management or supervisory bodies but may do so


through the continued exercise of our right to vote at the company's


annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be


called.



* We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital


structure, in particular with respect to the ratio of equity and debt


financing and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics


when exercising our right to vote.



* The acquisition of voting rights was financed with own funds (100%).




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



09.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Vonovia SE


Universitätsstraße 133


44803 Bochum


Deutschland


Internet: www.vonovia.de





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1217452 09.07.2021



°






