DGAP-Stimmrechte: Vonovia SE (deutsch)
09.07.21 18:47
dpa-AFX
Vonovia SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.07.2021 / 18:47

Die Vonovia SE hat am 9. Juli 2021 die nachfolgende Mitteilung gemäß § 43
WpHG erhalten:
Notification under section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)
The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway, having its
registered office in Oslo, Norway, exceeded the threshold of 10% of the
voting rights in Vonovia SE on 24 June 2021 through an indirect holding. The
holding of 10.12% of the voting rights (58,210,215 voting rights) held
directly by Norges Bank, also having its registered office in Oslo, Norway,
is a qualifying holding pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities
Trading Act (WpHG).
The Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway and Norges Bank
notify of the following:
* The investment is aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at
generating a trading profit.
* We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months
by means of a purchase or other means. Because our intention is to gain
maximum return, we may also sell shares.
* We have no specific intention to influence the composition of the
issuer's administrative, management or supervisory bodies but may do so
through the continued exercise of our right to vote at the company's
annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be
called.
* We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital
structure, in particular with respect to the ratio of equity and debt
financing and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics
when exercising our right to vote.
* The acquisition of voting rights was financed with own funds (100%).


Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Deutschland
Internet: www.vonovia.de

1217452 09.07.2021

|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,54 €
|56,56 €
|0,98 €
|+1,73%
|09.07./19:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A1ML7J1
|A1ML7J
|62,76 €
|48,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit

|57,54 €
|+1,73%
|19:33
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|67,11 $
|+2,13%
|07.07.21
|Xetra
|57,62 €
|+1,77%
|17:42
|Stuttgart
|57,36 €
|+1,52%
|19:25
|Hamburg
|57,46 €
|+1,41%
|17:07
|Berlin
|57,52 €
|+1,34%
|18:45
|Düsseldorf
|57,36 €
|+1,16%
|19:00
|Frankfurt
|57,44 €
|+1,06%
|19:27
|München
|57,34 €
|+0,70%
|12:52
|Hannover
|56,58 €
|-0,77%
|08:10
