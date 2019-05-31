Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Uniper":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch)




07.06.19 14:35
dpa-AFX

Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE


Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



07.06.2019 / 14:35


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Uniper SE


Straße, Hausnr.: Holzstraße 6


PLZ: 40221


Ort: Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



31.05.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 7,76 % 10,08 % 17,84 % 365960000


letzte 17,84 % 0,00 % 17,84 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000UNSE018 0 28392000 0 % 7,76 %


Summe 28392000 7,76 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


keit / raum / te rechte


Verfall Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsanspruch jederzeit 36891859 10,08 %


aus neu hypothetisierten


Aktien


Summe 36891859 10,08 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


%


Summe %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


(if at least (if at least (if at least


held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or


% % more) %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 7,03 % 8,89 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 7,03 % 8,89 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 7,03 % 8,89 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 7,03 % 8,89 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 7,03 % 8,89 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 7,03 % 8,89 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 5,001 % % 5,001 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott 6,88 % 7,03 % 13,90 %


International


Capital Advisors,


Inc.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



06.06.2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



07.06.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Uniper SE


Holzstraße 6


40221 Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Internet: www.uniper.energy





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



821561 07.06.2019



°






Aktuell
Hot Stock bekräftigt profitable Wachstumspläne
Börsenguru kauft nach 900% in 3 Monaten mit FSD Pharma diesen Hot Stock

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Uniper


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,32 € 25,92 € 0,40 € +1,54% 07.06./16:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000UNSE018 UNSE01 27,74 € 21,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,31 € +1,35%  16:23
Berlin 26,33 € +1,94%  16:08
München 26,33 € +1,90%  16:08
Frankfurt 26,31 € +1,82%  16:14
Düsseldorf 26,36 € +1,58%  16:01
Xetra 26,32 € +1,54%  16:15
Stuttgart 26,32 € +1,39%  16:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 29,20 $ +0,27%  22.05.19
Hannover 25,95 € -0,08%  08:10
Hamburg 25,88 € -0,46%  09:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock startet Gewinnspiel-Plattform - Riesendeal mit PC Major. Börsenguru setzt nach 5.500% jetzt auf diesen Gaming Aktientip

Versus Systems Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
720 Uniper mit Volldampf voraus 12.03.19
13 RWE und Uniper 13.12.16
  Löschung 12.09.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...