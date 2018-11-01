Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch)




08.11.18 14:01
dpa-AFX

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE


Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten


Verbreitung



08.11.2018 / 14:01


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Uniper SE


Straße, Hausnr.: E.ON-Platz 1


PLZ: 40479


Ort: Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund:


Ausübung von Instrumenten



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



01.11.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 3,84 % 8,96 % 12,80 % 365960000


letzte 2,48 % 10,18 % 12,66 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000UNSE018 0 14060030 0,00 % 3,84 %


Summe 14060030 3,84 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


keit / raum / te rechte


Verfall Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsanspruch jederzeit 24864292 6,79 %


aus neu hypothetisierten


Aktien


Summe 24864292 6,79 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


SWAP 29.07.2019 Bar 7933026 2,17 %


Summe 7933026 2,17 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


(if at least (if at least (if at least


held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or


% % more) %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott 3,40 % 6,09 % 9,49 %


International


Capital Advisors,


Inc.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum






---------------------------------------------------------------------------



08.11.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Uniper SE


E.ON-Platz 1


40479 Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Internet: www.uniper.energy





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



742845 08.11.2018



°






