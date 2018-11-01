DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Uniper":

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE

Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten

Verbreitung

08.11.2018 / 14:01

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Uniper SE

Straße, Hausnr.: E.ON-Platz 1

PLZ: 40479

Ort: Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X Sonstiger Grund:

Ausübung von Instrumenten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.11.2018

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 3,84 % 8,96 % 12,80 % 365960000

letzte 2,48 % 10,18 % 12,66 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE000UNSE018 0 14060030 0,00 % 3,84 %

Summe 14060030 3,84 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-

keit / raum / te rechte

Verfall Laufzeit absolut in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch jederzeit 24864292 6,79 %

aus neu hypothetisierten

Aktien

Summe 24864292 6,79 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

SWAP 29.07.2019 Bar 7933026 2,17 %

Summe 7933026 2,17 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

(if at least (if at least (if at least

held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or

% % more) %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 6,09 % 7,02 %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott 3,40 % 6,09 % 9,49 %

International

Capital Advisors,

Inc.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

08.11.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Uniper SE

E.ON-Platz 1

40479 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Internet: www.uniper.energy

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

742845 08.11.2018

°