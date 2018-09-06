Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch)




12.09.18 17:31
dpa-AFX

Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE


Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



12.09.2018 / 17:31


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Uniper SE


E.ON-Platz 1


40479 Düsseldorf


Deutschland



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund:


freiwillige


Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene eines


Tochterunternehmens



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:


Herr Paul E. Singer,


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



06.09.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten


7.b.2.)


neu 3,12 % 7,53 % 10,65 % 365960000


letzte 3,12 % 7,05 % 10,17 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000UNSE018 0 11416731 0 % 3,12 %


Summe 11416731 3,12 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


%


Summe %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


SWAP 29.07.2019 Bar 16333026 4,46 %


SWAP 01.02.2021 Bar 6233924 1,70 %


SWAP 30.06.2022 Bar 5000000 1,37 %


Summe 27566950 7,53 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten


Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


(if at least (if at least (if at least


held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or


% % more) %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %
KG


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.à.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % 5,12 % 8,03 %


International


Capital Advisors,


Inc.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht


Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:






---------------------------------------------------------------------------



12.09.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Uniper SE


E.ON-Platz 1


40479 Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Internet: www.uniper.energy





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



723053 12.09.2018



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,50 € 26,75 € -0,25 € -0,93% 12.09./19:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000UNSE018 UNSE01 27,67 € 20,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,50 € -0,93%  17:24
Hannover 26,78 € +0,49%  08:10
Berlin 26,77 € +0,45%  08:01
München 26,69 € -0,19%  16:36
Hamburg 26,61 € -0,52%  16:15
Düsseldorf 26,52 € -0,71%  17:00
Xetra 26,50 € -0,93%  17:35
Stuttgart 26,46 € -1,16%  18:45
Frankfurt 26,40 € -1,27%  18:21
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...