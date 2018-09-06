DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch)
12.09.18 17:31
dpa-AFX
Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
12.09.2018 / 17:31
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
freiwillige
Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene eines
Tochterunternehmens
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Herr Paul E. Singer,
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
06.09.2018
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten
7.b.2.)
neu 3,12 % 7,53 % 10,65 % 365960000
letzte 3,12 % 7,05 % 10,17 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 11416731 0 % 3,12 %
Summe 11416731 3,12 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
%
Summe %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
SWAP 29.07.2019 Bar 16333026 4,46 %
SWAP 01.02.2021 Bar 6233924 1,70 %
SWAP 30.06.2022 Bar 5000000 1,37 %
Summe 27566950 7,53 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten
Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
(if at least (if at least (if at least
held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or
% % more) %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % 5,12 % 5,56 %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % 5,12 % 8,03 %
International
Capital Advisors,
Inc.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht
Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.09.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Düsseldorf
Deutschland
Internet: www.uniper.energy
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
723053 12.09.2018
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,50 €
|26,75 €
|-0,25 €
|-0,93%
|12.09./19:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000UNSE018
|UNSE01
|27,67 €
|20,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,50 €
|-0,93%
|17:24
|Hannover
|26,78 €
|+0,49%
|08:10
|Berlin
|26,77 €
|+0,45%
|08:01
|München
|26,69 €
|-0,19%
|16:36
|Hamburg
|26,61 €
|-0,52%
|16:15
|Düsseldorf
|26,52 €
|-0,71%
|17:00
|Xetra
|26,50 €
|-0,93%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|26,46 €
|-1,16%
|18:45
|Frankfurt
|26,40 €
|-1,27%
|18:21
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|701
|Uniper mit Volldampf voraus
|09.05.18
|13
|RWE und Uniper
|13.12.16
|Löschung
|12.09.16