DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch)

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE

Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

12.09.2018 / 16:31

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Uniper SE

E.ON-Platz 1

40479 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Herr Paul E. Singer,

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.09.2018

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten

7.b.2.)

neu 3,12 % 7,05 % 10,17 % 365960000

letzte 3,06 % 5,83 % 8,89 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE000UNSE018 0 11416731 0 % 3,12 %

Summe 11416731 3,12 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

%

Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

SWAP 29.07.2019 Bar 16333026 4,46 %

SWAP 01.02.2021 Bar 4469420 1,22 %

SWAP 30.06.2022 Bar 5000000 1,37 %

Summe 25802446 7,05 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten

Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

(if at least (if at least (if at least

held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or

% % more) %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % 5.23% %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % 5.23% %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % 5.23% %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % 5.23% %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % 5.23% %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % 5.23% %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % 7.70% %

International

Capital Advisors,

Inc.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht

Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.09.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Uniper SE

E.ON-Platz 1

40479 Düsseldorf

Deutschland

Internet: www.uniper.energy

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

723037 12.09.2018

°