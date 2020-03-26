DGAP-Stimmrechte: Uniper SE (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Uniper SE


Uniper SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



30.03.2020 / 18:24


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Uniper SE


Straße, Hausnr.: Holzstraße 6


PLZ: 40221


Ort: Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund:


Ausübung von Finanzinstrumenten



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



26.03.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 1,38 % 2,46 % 3,84 % 365960000


letzte 10,04 % 7,80 % 17,84 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000UNSE018 0 5049459 0,00 % 1,38 %


Summe 5049459 1,38 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


keit / raum / te rechte


Verfall Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsanspruch jederzeit 9000000 2,46 %


aus neu hypothetisierten


Aktien


Summe 9000000 2,46 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


%


Summe %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


(if at least (if at least (if at least


held 3% or more) held 5% or more) held 5% or


% % more) %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Advisors GP LLC


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Capital Advisors


Inc.


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Investment % % %


Management GP LLC


Elliott Investment % % %


Management L.P.




9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



27.03.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



30.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Uniper SE


Holzstraße 6


40221 Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Internet: www.uniper.energy





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1010437 30.03.2020



°






Bitte warten...