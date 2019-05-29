Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Scout24":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch)




06.06.19 14:07
dpa-AFX

Scout24 AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 05.06.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Scout24 AG


Scout24 AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 05.06.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs.


1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



06.06.2019 / 14:07


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Scout24 AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Bothestr. 11-15


PLZ: 81675


Ort: München


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund:


Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene


Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



29.05.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 0,00 % 7,49 % 7,49 % 107600000


letzte 0,00 % 6,01 % 6,01 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000A12DM80 % %


Summe %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


keit / raum / te rechte


Verfall Laufzeit absolut in %


Rückübertragungsanspruch jederzeit 8056262 7,49 %


aus neu hypothetisierten


Aktien


Summe 8056262 7,49 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


%


Summe %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %


International, L.P.


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %


International, L.P.


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %


International, L.P.


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


--- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %


International


Capital Advisors,


Inc.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



05.06.2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



06.06.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Scout24 AG


Bothestr. 11-15


81675 München


Deutschland


Internet: www.scout24.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



820815 06.06.2019



°






Aktuell
Hot Stock bekräftigt profitable Wachstumspläne
Börsenguru kauft nach 900% in 3 Monaten mit FSD Pharma diesen Hot Stock

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Scout24


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,70 € 44,10 € 0,60 € +1,36% 06.06./15:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A12DM80 A12DM8 48,62 € 33,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,62 € +0,63%  13:51
Stuttgart 44,76 € +1,68%  15:30
Xetra 44,70 € +1,36%  15:37
München 44,74 € +1,18%  15:22
Düsseldorf 44,56 € +0,81%  13:31
Berlin 44,18 € +0,45%  08:00
Frankfurt 44,56 € +0,41%  13:57
Hamburg 44,12 € -0,05%  08:09
Hannover 44,12 € -0,05%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock startet Gewinnspiel-Plattform - Riesendeal mit PC Major. Börsenguru setzt nach 5.500% jetzt auf diesen Gaming Aktientip

Versus Systems Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
111 Scout24 Aktie 04.06.19
5 Scout 24 Peeranalyse? 03.04.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...