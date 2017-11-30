Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch)




01.12.17 15:41
dpa-AFX

Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Scout24 AG


Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



01.12.2017 / 15:41


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Scout24 AG


Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15


81673 München


Deutschland



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:


H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. George Town


Kaimaninseln



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



30.11.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten


7.b.2.)


neu 9,74 % 1,73 % 9,74 % 107600000


letzte 19,03 % 2,20 % 19,03 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)


DE000A12DM80 0 10481504 0 % 9,74 %


Summe 10481504 9,74 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


%


Summe %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


keit / zeitraum oder rechte rech-


Ver- / physische absolut te in


fall Laufzeit Abwicklung %


Bedingte Call-Option 1328054 1,23


im Rahmen einer %


Partnerschaftsverein-


barung


Bedingte Call-Option 466029 0,43


im Rahmen einer %


Partnerschaftsverein-


barung


Bedingte Call-Option 71242 0,07


im Rahmen einer %


Partnerschaftsverein-


barung


Summe 1865325 1,73


%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten


Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Executives VII, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Asa GP GmbH % % %


MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV I, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Asa GP GmbH % % %


MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV III, % % %


L.P.


H&F Willis % % %


Corporation


H&F Willis AIV II, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Asa GP GmbH % % %


MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %


KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Executives VII, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Asa GP GmbH % % %


German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %


& Co. KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV I, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Asa GP GmbH % % %


German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %


& Co. KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV III, % % %


L.P.


H&F Willis % % %


Corporation


H&F Willis AIV II, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Asa GP GmbH % % %


German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %


& Co. KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Executives VII, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Scout Lux Management % % %


Equity Co S.à r.l.


German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %


& Co. KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV I, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Scout Lux Management % % %


Equity Co S.à r.l.


German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %


& Co. KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV III, % % %


L.P.


H&F Willis % % %


Corporation


H&F Willis AIV II, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Scout Lux Management % % %


Equity Co S.à r.l.


German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %


& Co. KG



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Executives VII, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Scout Lux Management % % %


Equity Co S.à r.l.



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV I, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Scout Lux Management % % %


Equity Co S.à r.l.



H&F Corporate % % %


Investors VII, Ltd.


Hellman & Friedman % % %


Investors VII, L.P.


H&F Willis AIV III, % % %


L.P.


H&F Willis % % %


Corporation


H&F Willis AIV II, % % %


L.P.


Willis Lux Holdings % % %


S.à r.l.


Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %


2 S.à r.l. in


liquidation


Scout Lux Management % % %


Equity Co S.à r.l.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht


Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:






---------------------------------------------------------------------------



01.12.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Scout24 AG


Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15


81673 München


Deutschland


Internet: www.scout24.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



634897 01.12.2017



°






