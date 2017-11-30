DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Scout24":

Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Scout24 AG

Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

01.12.2017 / 15:41

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 München

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. George Town

Kaimaninseln

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

30.11.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten

7.b.2.)

neu 9,74 % 1,73 % 9,74 % 107600000

letzte 19,03 % 2,20 % 19,03 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)

DE000A12DM80 0 10481504 0 % 9,74 %

Summe 10481504 9,74 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

%

Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

keit / zeitraum oder rechte rech-

Ver- / physische absolut te in

fall Laufzeit Abwicklung %

Bedingte Call-Option 1328054 1,23

im Rahmen einer %

Partnerschaftsverein-

barung

Bedingte Call-Option 466029 0,43

im Rahmen einer %

Partnerschaftsverein-

barung

Bedingte Call-Option 71242 0,07

im Rahmen einer %

Partnerschaftsverein-

barung

Summe 1865325 1,73

%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten

Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Executives VII, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Asa GP GmbH % % %

MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV I, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Asa GP GmbH % % %

MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV III, % % %

L.P.

H&F Willis % % %

Corporation

H&F Willis AIV II, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Asa GP GmbH % % %

MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %

KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Executives VII, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Asa GP GmbH % % %

German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %

& Co. KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV I, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Asa GP GmbH % % %

German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %

& Co. KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV III, % % %

L.P.

H&F Willis % % %

Corporation

H&F Willis AIV II, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Asa GP GmbH % % %

German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %

& Co. KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Executives VII, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Scout Lux Management % % %

Equity Co S.à r.l.

German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %

& Co. KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV I, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Scout Lux Management % % %

Equity Co S.à r.l.

German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %

& Co. KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV III, % % %

L.P.

H&F Willis % % %

Corporation

H&F Willis AIV II, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Scout Lux Management % % %

Equity Co S.à r.l.

German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %

& Co. KG

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Executives VII, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Scout Lux Management % % %

Equity Co S.à r.l.

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV I, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Scout Lux Management % % %

Equity Co S.à r.l.

H&F Corporate % % %

Investors VII, Ltd.

Hellman & Friedman % % %

Investors VII, L.P.

H&F Willis AIV III, % % %

L.P.

H&F Willis % % %

Corporation

H&F Willis AIV II, % % %

L.P.

Willis Lux Holdings % % %

S.à r.l.

Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %

2 S.à r.l. in

liquidation

Scout Lux Management % % %

Equity Co S.à r.l.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht

Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

°