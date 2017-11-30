DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch)
01.12.17 15:41
dpa-AFX
Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
01.12.2017 / 15:41
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Scout24 AG
Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15
81673 München
Deutschland
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. George Town
Kaimaninseln
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Willis Lux Holdings 2 S.à r.l. in liquidation
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
30.11.2017
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten
7.b.2.)
neu 9,74 % 1,73 % 9,74 % 107600000
letzte 19,03 % 2,20 % 19,03 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)
DE000A12DM80 0 10481504 0 % 9,74 %
Summe 10481504 9,74 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
%
Summe %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
keit / zeitraum oder rechte rech-
Ver- / physische absolut te in
fall Laufzeit Abwicklung %
Bedingte Call-Option 1328054 1,23
im Rahmen einer %
Partnerschaftsverein-
barung
Bedingte Call-Option 466029 0,43
im Rahmen einer %
Partnerschaftsverein-
barung
Bedingte Call-Option 71242 0,07
im Rahmen einer %
Partnerschaftsverein-
barung
Summe 1865325 1,73
%
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten
Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Executives VII, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Asa GP GmbH % % %
MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV I, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Asa GP GmbH % % %
MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV III, % % %
L.P.
H&F Willis % % %
Corporation
H&F Willis AIV II, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Asa GP GmbH % % %
MEP Ord GmbH & Co. % % %
KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Executives VII, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Asa GP GmbH % % %
German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %
& Co. KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV I, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Asa GP GmbH % % %
German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %
& Co. KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV III, % % %
L.P.
H&F Willis % % %
Corporation
H&F Willis AIV II, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Asa GP GmbH % % %
German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %
& Co. KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Executives VII, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Scout Lux Management % % %
Equity Co S.à r.l.
German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %
& Co. KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV I, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Scout Lux Management % % %
Equity Co S.à r.l.
German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %
& Co. KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV III, % % %
L.P.
H&F Willis % % %
Corporation
H&F Willis AIV II, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Scout Lux Management % % %
Equity Co S.à r.l.
German BMEP Ord GmbH % % %
& Co. KG
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Executives VII, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Scout Lux Management % % %
Equity Co S.à r.l.
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV I, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Scout Lux Management % % %
Equity Co S.à r.l.
H&F Corporate % % %
Investors VII, Ltd.
Hellman & Friedman % % %
Investors VII, L.P.
H&F Willis AIV III, % % %
L.P.
H&F Willis % % %
Corporation
H&F Willis AIV II, % % %
L.P.
Willis Lux Holdings % % %
S.à r.l.
Willis Lux Holdings 5,24 % % 5,24 %
2 S.à r.l. in
liquidation
Scout Lux Management % % %
Equity Co S.à r.l.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht
Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 AG
Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15
81673 München
Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com
634897 01.12.2017
°
