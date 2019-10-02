DGAP-Stimmrechte: Scout24 AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Scout24":

Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Scout24 AG

Scout24 AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

10.10.2019 / 17:51

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Scout24 AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Bothestr. 11-15

PLZ: 81675

Ort: München

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

02.10.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 0,00 % 7,49 % 7,49 % 107600000

letzte 5,07 % 2,42 % 7,49 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A12DM80 % %

Summe %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

%

Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

SWAP 04.10.2024 Bar 8056262 7,49 %

Summe 8056262 7,49 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %

International, L.P.

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %

International, L.P.

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %

International, L.P.

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

--- --- --- ---

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % 5,17 % 5,17 %

International

Capital Advisors,

Inc.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

09.10.2019

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 München

Deutschland

Internet: www.scout24.com

