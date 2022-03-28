Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stratec":
 Aktien      Futures    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: STRATEC SE (deutsch)




04.04.22 18:43
dpa-AFX

STRATEC SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: STRATEC SE


STRATEC SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



04.04.2022 / 18:43


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: STRATEC SE


Straße, Hausnr.: Gewerbestr. 37


PLZ: 75217


Ort: Birkenfeld


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund:


Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene


Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten


von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



Threadneedle (Lux)



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



28.03.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 7,91 % 0,00 % 7,91 % 12127995


letzte 6,31 % 0,00 % 6,31 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000STRA555 0 959210 0,00 % 7,91 %


Summe 959210 7,91 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Holdings % % %


Limited


TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings


Limited


TC Financing Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset 6,50 % % 6,50 %


Management Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Holdings % % %


Limited


TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings


Limited


TC Financing Limited % % %


Threadneedle Investment % % %


Services Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Management 4,93 % % %


Luxembourg SA


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


TAM UK International % % %


Holdings Limited


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Oversight


Limited


Ameriprise International % % %


Holdings GmbH


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings SARL


Threadneedle Holdings % % %


Limited


TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %


Threadneedle Asset % % %


Management Holdings


Limited


TC Financing Limited % % %


Threadneedle Pensions % % %


Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


Columbia Threadneedle % % %


Investments UK


International Limited


BMO Global Asset % % %


Management (Europe)


Limited


BMO Asset Management % % %


(Holdings) Plc


BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %


Limited


BMO AM Group % % %


(Management) Limited


BMO AM Holdings Limited % % %


BMO Asset Management % % %


Limited


- % % %


Ameriprise Financial, % % %


Inc.


Columbia Threadneedle % % %


Investments UK


International Limited


BMO Global Asset % % %


Management (Europe)


Limited


BMO Asset Management % % %


(Holdings) Plc


BMO Investment Business % % %


Limited



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



01.04.2022




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



04.04.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: STRATEC SE


Gewerbestr. 37


75217 Birkenfeld


Deutschland


Internet: www.stratec.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1319297 04.04.2022



°






Aktuell
Uran-Aktien müssen jetzt ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Stratec


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
121,40 € 123,60 € -2,20 € -1,78% 04.04./19:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000STRA555 STRA55 147,20 € 94,10 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
121,40 minus
-1,78%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		121,40 € -1,78%  18:17
Hamburg 123,40 € +10,57%  08:15
Hannover 123,40 € +10,57%  08:15
München 124,20 € -0,32%  08:00
Frankfurt 123,40 € -0,96%  08:06
Xetra 122,00 € -0,97%  17:35
Düsseldorf 121,20 € -0,98%  19:30
Stuttgart 121,60 € -1,30%  19:30
Berlin 121,80 € -1,30%  19:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
421 Stratec Biomedical System WK. 30.03.22
1 Stratec die Unterstützung hat g. 24.04.21
13 Die Weihnachtsgeld Aktie? 20.12.10
44 Stratec - auch ein interessante. 28.07.10
344 CHINA SUN BIO-CHEM - diese. 05.01.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...