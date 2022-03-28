DGAP-Stimmrechte: STRATEC SE (deutsch)
04.04.22 18:43
STRATEC SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: STRATEC SE
STRATEC SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
04.04.2022 / 18:43
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: STRATEC SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Gewerbestr. 37
PLZ: 75217
Ort: Birkenfeld
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene
Tochterunternehmen
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten
von Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Threadneedle (Lux)
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
28.03.2022
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 7,91 % 0,00 % 7,91 % 12127995
letzte 6,31 % 0,00 % 6,31 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000STRA555 0 959210 0,00 % 7,91 %
Summe 959210 7,91 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
0 0,00 %
Summe 0 0,00 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
TAM UK International % % %
Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Oversight
Limited
Ameriprise International % % %
Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings SARL
Threadneedle Holdings % % %
Limited
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings
Limited
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset 6,50 % % 6,50 %
Management Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
TAM UK International % % %
Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Oversight
Limited
Ameriprise International % % %
Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings SARL
Threadneedle Holdings % % %
Limited
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings
Limited
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Investment % % %
Services Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
TAM UK International % % %
Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Oversight
Limited
Ameriprise International % % %
Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings SARL
Threadneedle Management 4,93 % % %
Luxembourg SA
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
TAM UK International % % %
Holdings Limited
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Oversight
Limited
Ameriprise International % % %
Holdings GmbH
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings SARL
Threadneedle Holdings % % %
Limited
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset % % %
Management Holdings
Limited
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Pensions % % %
Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle % % %
Investments UK
International Limited
BMO Global Asset % % %
Management (Europe)
Limited
BMO Asset Management % % %
(Holdings) Plc
BMO AM Group (Holdings) % % %
Limited
BMO AM Group % % %
(Management) Limited
BMO AM Holdings Limited % % %
BMO Asset Management % % %
Limited
- % % %
Ameriprise Financial, % % %
Inc.
Columbia Threadneedle % % %
Investments UK
International Limited
BMO Global Asset % % %
Management (Europe)
Limited
BMO Asset Management % % %
(Holdings) Plc
BMO Investment Business % % %
Limited
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
01.04.2022
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Deutschland
Internet: www.stratec.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,40 €
|123,60 €
|-2,20 €
|-1,78%
|04.04./19:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000STRA555
|STRA55
|147,20 €
|94,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|121,40 €
|-1,78%
|18:17
|Hamburg
|123,40 €
|+10,57%
|08:15
|Hannover
|123,40 €
|+10,57%
|08:15
|München
|124,20 €
|-0,32%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|123,40 €
|-0,96%
|08:06
|Xetra
|122,00 €
|-0,97%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|121,20 €
|-0,98%
|19:30
|Stuttgart
|121,60 €
|-1,30%
|19:30
|Berlin
|121,80 €
|-1,30%
|19:32
