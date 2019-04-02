Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)




03.04.19 11:27
dpa-AFX

SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SLM Solutions Group AG


SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



03.04.2019 / 11:27


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: SLM Solutions Group AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Estlandring 4


PLZ: 23560


Ort: Lübeck


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



02.04.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 29,82 % 0,00 % 29,82 % 19778953


letzte 22,87 % 0,00 % 22,87 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000A111338 0 5897323 0,00 % 29,82 %


Summe 5897323 29,82 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


%


Summe %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


%


Summe %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg)


S.a.r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %


KG



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Warrington LLC % % %



Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott 29,79 % % 29,79 %


International


Capital Advisors,


Inc.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



02.04.2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



03.04.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG


Estlandring 4


23560 Lübeck


Deutschland


Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



795265 03.04.2019



°






Bitte warten...