DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
03.04.19 11:27
dpa-AFX
SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
03.04.2019 / 11:27
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: SLM Solutions Group AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Estlandring 4
PLZ: 23560
Ort: Lübeck
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
02.04.2019
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 29,82 % 0,00 % 29,82 % 19778953
letzte 22,87 % 0,00 % 22,87 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A111338 0 5897323 0,00 % 29,82 %
Summe 5897323 29,82 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
%
Summe %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
%
Summe %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.a.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 29,79 % % 29,79 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott 29,79 % % 29,79 %
International
Capital Advisors,
Inc.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
02.04.2019
03.04.2019
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
795265 03.04.2019
