DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
20.11.18 15:45
dpa-AFX
SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
20.11.2018 / 15:45
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: SLM Solutions Group AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Estlandring 4
PLZ: 23560
Ort: Lübeck
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
14.11.2018
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 21,05 % 0,00 % 21,05 % 17980867
letzte 18,91 % 0,00 % 18,91 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A111338 3784216 % 21,05 %
Summe 3784216 21,05 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
%
Summe %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
%
Summe %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 21,02 % % 21,02 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 21,02 % % 21,02 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 21,02 % % 21,02 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 21,02 % % 21,02 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 21,02 % % 21,02 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 21,02 % % 21,02 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott 21,02 % % 21,02 %
International
Capital Advisors,
Inc.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
20.11.2018
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.11.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
748791 20.11.2018
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,90 €
|10,36 €
|0,54 €
|+5,21%
|20.11./16:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A111338
|A11133
|49,70 €
|9,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,46 €
|+2,35%
|16:25
|Xetra
|10,90 €
|+5,21%
|16:06
|Berlin
|10,22 €
|+2,00%
|08:00
|Hannover
|10,22 €
|+1,79%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|10,10 €
|+0,80%
|13:26
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,711 $
|-
|13.11.18
|Frankfurt
|10,76 €
|-0,37%
|16:05
|Düsseldorf
|9,99 €
|-4,68%
|15:35
|München
|10,00 €
|-6,37%
|10:19
|Stuttgart
|10,04 €
|-8,06%
|15:19
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1239
|SLM Solutions
|15.11.18
|9
|Nur für SLM Analysen
|28.01.15