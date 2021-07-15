Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SLM Solutions Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)




22.07.21 14:01
dpa-AFX

SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SLM Solutions Group AG


SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



22.07.2021 / 14:01


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: SLM Solutions Group AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Estlandring 4


PLZ: 23560


Ort: Lübeck


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


X Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer


Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.



Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



15.07.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 23,22 % 1,77 % 24,98 % 21.228.953


letzte 28,00 % 0,76 % 28,76 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE000A111338 0 4.929.042 0,00 % 23,22 %


Summe 4.929.042 23,22 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %


0 0,00 %


Summe 0 0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Wandelan- 11.10.2022 19.09.2022 Physisch 375.011 1,77 %


leihen


Summe 375.011 1,77 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Advisors GP % % %


LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Braxton Associates, % % %


Inc.


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Special GP, % % %


LLC


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Asset % % %


Management LLC


Elliott Capital % % %


Advisors, L.P.


Elliott Associates, % % %


L.P.


Liverpool % % %


Associates, Ltd.


The Liverpool % % %


Limited Partnership


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Advisors GP LLC


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 23,22 % % 23,22 %


KG


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Advisors GP LLC


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 23,22 % % 23,22 %


KG


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Capital Advisors


Inc.


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %


GmbH


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 23,22 % % 23,22 %


KG


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott % % %


International


Capital Advisors


Inc.


Elliott % % %


International


Special GP, LLC


Hambledon, Inc. % % %


Elliott % % %


International, L.P.


Maidenhead LLC % % %


Wolverton % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall % % %


(Luxembourg) S.à


r.l.


Cornwall GmbH & Co. 23,22 % % 23,22 %


KG


- % % %


Paul E. Singer % % %


Elliott Investment % % %


Management GP LLC


Elliott Investment 23,22 % % 24,98 %


Management L.P.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



21.07.2021




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



22.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG


Estlandring 4


23560 Lübeck


Deutschland


Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1220872 22.07.2021



°






Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu SLM Solutions Group


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,00 € 16,34 € 0,66 € +4,04% 22.07./15:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A111338 A11133 24,50 € 6,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,10 € +4,01%  15:47
Frankfurt 17,14 € +7,26%  15:35
Düsseldorf 17,26 € +6,41%  14:57
Stuttgart 17,00 € +4,17%  15:37
Xetra 17,00 € +4,04%  15:44
Berlin 16,28 € +0,25%  08:00
Hamburg 16,28 € +0,12%  08:09
Hannover 16,28 € +0,12%  08:10
München 16,28 € +0,12%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,90 $ -1,82%  20.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Li-Riese Ganfeng Lithium. Nach Übernahme von Nachbar Millennial Lithium für 353 Mio. $

Arena Minerals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1770 SLM Solutions 11:12
9 Nur für SLM Analysen 28.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...