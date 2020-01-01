DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SLM Solutions Group":

SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SLM Solutions Group AG

SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

07.01.2020 / 15:30

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: SLM Solutions Group AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Estlandring 4

PLZ: 23560

Ort: Lübeck

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung bezüglich Schwellenberührungen von

Tochterunternehmen aufgrund einer internen Restrukturierung

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer

Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

01.01.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 28,00 % 0,76 % 28,76 % 19778953

letzte 28,00 % 0,76 % 28,76 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A111338 0 5537706 0,00 % 28,00 %

Summe 5537706 28,00 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %

%

Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Wandelan- 11.10.2022 Physisch 150948 0,76 %

leihen

Summe 150948 0,76 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Advisors GP LLC

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Advisors GP LLC

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Capital Advisors

Inc.

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %

GmbH

Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott % % %

International

Capital Advisors

Inc.

Elliott % % %

International

Special GP, LLC

Hambledon, Inc. % % %

Elliott % % %

International, L.P.

Maidenhead LLC % % %

Wolverton % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall % % %

(Luxembourg)

S.à.r.l.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %

KG

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Liverpool % % %

Associates, Ltd.

The Liverpool % % %

Limited Partnership

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Braxton Associates, % % %

Inc.

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Advisors GP % % %

LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Special GP, % % %

LLC

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Asset % % %

Management LLC

Elliott Capital % % %

Advisors, L.P.

Elliott Associates, % % %

L.P.

Warrington LLC % % %

Paul E. Singer % % %

Elliott Investment % % %

Management GP LLC

Elliott Investment 28,00 % % 28,76 %

Management L.P.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

06.01.2020

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Deutschland

Internet: www.slm-solutions.com

