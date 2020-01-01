DGAP-Stimmrechte: SLM Solutions Group AG (deutsch)
07.01.20 15:30
dpa-AFX
SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SLM Solutions Group AG
SLM Solutions Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
07.01.2020 / 15:30
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: SLM Solutions Group AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Estlandring 4
PLZ: 23560
Ort: Lübeck
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004VIBQF63906C97
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung bezüglich Schwellenberührungen von
Tochterunternehmen aufgrund einer internen Restrukturierung
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
01.01.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 28,00 % 0,76 % 28,76 % 19778953
letzte 28,00 % 0,76 % 28,76 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A111338 0 5537706 0,00 % 28,00 %
Summe 5537706 28,00 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
%
Summe %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Wandelan- 11.10.2022 Physisch 150948 0,76 %
leihen
Summe 150948 0,76 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg)
S.à.r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 27,97 % % 27,97 %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment % % %
Management GP LLC
Elliott Investment 28,00 % % 28,76 %
Management L.P.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
06.01.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
07.01.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG
Estlandring 4
23560 Lübeck
Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
947963 07.01.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,46 €
|17,00 €
|-0,54 €
|-3,18%
|07.01./16:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A111338
|A11133
|18,22 €
|5,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,52 €
|-3,62%
|16:37
|Berlin
|17,00 €
|+0,59%
|10:24
|München
|17,10 €
|+0,47%
|10:24
|Düsseldorf
|16,64 €
|0,00%
|16:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,20 $
|0,00%
|27.12.19
|Frankfurt
|16,62 €
|-2,00%
|15:34
|Hamburg
|17,04 €
|-2,29%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|16,58 €
|-2,59%
|16:15
|Hannover
|17,02 €
|-2,96%
|08:10
|Xetra
|16,46 €
|-3,18%
|16:19
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1477
|SLM Solutions
|30.12.19
|9
|Nur für SLM Analysen
|28.01.15