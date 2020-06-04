DGAP-Stimmrechte: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (deutsch)
19.06.20 19:54
dpa-AFX
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.
V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
19.06.2020 / 19:54
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification
that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority
for Financial Markets).
* Date of transaction: 04 jun 2020
* Person obliged to notify: Sylebra Capital Limited
* Issuing institution: Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.
* Registration Chamber of Commerce: 63986981
* Place of residence: Venlo
Distribution in numbers
-----------------------
Type of Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner Sett-
share shares voting inte- rights of le-
rights rest disposal ment
Unvested 440.838,00 440.838,00 Reëel Reëel Middelli- In
restricted jk (.) con-
stock units tan-
ten
Distribution in percentages
---------------------------
Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly
holding real potential real potential
Capital 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 %
Interest
Voting 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 %
rights
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
19.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Niederlande
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1074951 19.06.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,00 €
|94,90 €
|2,10 €
|+2,21%
|19.06./20:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0012044747
|A2AR94
|108,40 €
|28,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,00 €
|+2,21%
|20:13
|Xetra
|99,20 €
|+4,42%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|96,80 €
|+2,22%
|19:49
|Stuttgart
|97,00 €
|+2,21%
|18:52
|Berlin
|95,70 €
|+1,59%
|18:45
|Hannover
|96,70 €
|+1,26%
|13:15
|München
|97,40 €
|+1,14%
|17:54
|Hamburg
|96,40 €
|+0,73%
|14:38
|Düsseldorf
|93,90 €
|-0,21%
|08:20
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|414
|Shop Apotheke Europe
|10.06.20
|151
|Konkurrenz auf Augenhöhe - W.
|22.05.20