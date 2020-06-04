Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shop Apotheke Europe":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (deutsch)




19.06.20 19:54
dpa-AFX

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.

V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.


SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem


Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



19.06.2020 / 19:54


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification


that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority


for Financial Markets).



* Date of transaction: 04 jun 2020



* Person obliged to notify: Sylebra Capital Limited



* Issuing institution: Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.



* Registration Chamber of Commerce: 63986981



* Place of residence: Venlo




Distribution in numbers


-----------------------



Type of Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner Sett-


share shares voting inte- rights of le-


rights rest disposal ment


Unvested 440.838,00 440.838,00 Reëel Reëel Middelli- In


restricted jk (.) con-


stock units tan-


ten



Distribution in percentages


---------------------------



Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly


holding real potential real potential


Capital 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 %


Interest


Voting 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 %


rights




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



19.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.


Dirk Hartogweg 14


5928 LV Venlo


Niederlande


Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1074951 19.06.2020



°






Aktuell
254% Gold Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal
Riesige Gold-Lagerstätte von 3,8 Milliarden $ - 171 mal mehr als aktueller Börsenwert


African Gold Group Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,00 € 94,90 € 2,10 € +2,21% 19.06./20:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0012044747 A2AR94 108,40 € 28,25 €
Werte im Artikel
97,00 plus
+2,21%
197,00 plus
+1,86%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		97,00 € +2,21%  20:13
Xetra 99,20 € +4,42%  17:35
Frankfurt 96,80 € +2,22%  19:49
Stuttgart 97,00 € +2,21%  18:52
Berlin 95,70 € +1,59%  18:45
Hannover 96,70 € +1,26%  13:15
München 97,40 € +1,14%  17:54
Hamburg 96,40 € +0,73%  14:38
Düsseldorf 93,90 € -0,21%  08:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Coronavirus COVID-19 Hot Stock entwickelt Coronavirus COVID-19 Killer. 194 mal günstiger als Moderna (MRNA) und 90 mal günstiger als Biontech (BNTX)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
414 Shop Apotheke Europe 10.06.20
151 Konkurrenz auf Augenhöhe - W. 22.05.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...