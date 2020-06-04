DGAP-Stimmrechte: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shop Apotheke Europe":

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

19.06.2020

We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification

that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority

for Financial Markets).

* Date of transaction: 04 jun 2020

* Person obliged to notify: Sylebra Capital Limited

* Issuing institution: Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

* Registration Chamber of Commerce: 63986981

* Place of residence: Venlo

Distribution in numbers

Type of Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner Sett-

share shares voting inte- rights of le-

rights rest disposal ment

Unvested 440.838,00 440.838,00 Reëel Reëel Middelli- In

restricted jk (.) con-

stock units tan-

ten

Distribution in percentages

Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly

holding real potential real potential

Capital 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 %

Interest

Voting 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 %

rights

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Dirk Hartogweg 14

5928 LV Venlo

Niederlande

Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

1074951 19.06.2020

