Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)




16.10.18 12:10
dpa-AFX

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit


Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg


(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



16.10.2018 / 12:10


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



__TOKEN__0__0__



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent


to the relevant issuer


and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii:


SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70


Boulevard de la


Pétrusse L-2320


Luxembourg R.C.S.


Luxembourg B 113.090


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): x An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights An acquisition


or disposal of


financial instruments


An event changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii: (please


see addition


information)


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: NN Group N.V. City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Amsterdam,


The


Netherlands



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:



5. Date on which the 1-


threshold was crossed 0-


or reachedvi: /-


1-


0-


/-


2-


0-


1-


8


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to


the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation on 5.16 % 0.00 % 5.16 45,394,302


the date on which %


threshold was crossed


or reached


Position of previous 4.98 % 0.00 % 4.98


notification (if %


applicable)


7. Notified


details of


the


resulting


situation on


the date on


which the


threshold


was crossed


or


reachedviii:


A: Voting


rights


attached to


shares


Class/type Number of % of voting


of shares voting rights


ISIN code rightsix


(if


possible)


Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect


8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of


Transparency the the the


Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-


rency rency cy Law)


Law) Law)


LU0307018795 2,342,860 5.16




SUBTOTAL A 2,342,860 5.16


(Direct &


Indirect)



B 1:


Financial


Instruments


according to


Art.


12(1)(a) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of


financial pi- ci- voting vo-


instrument ra- se/ rights that ting


ti- Con- may be righ-


on ver- acquired if ts


da- sion the


te- Peri- instrument


x odxi is


exercised/


converted.



SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.1



B 2:


Financial


Instruments


with similar


economic


effect


according to


Art.


12(1)(b) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of


financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-


instrument ra- se/ cal of ting


ti- Con- or vo- righ-


on ver- cash tin- ts


da- sion sett- g


te- Peri- le- rig-


x odxi ment- hts


xii





SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.2


8. Information in relation to


the person subject to the


notification obligation:


(please tick the applicable


box) Person subject to the


notification obligation is not


controlled by any natural


person or legal entity and


does not control any other


undertaking(s) holding


directly or indirectly an


interest in the (underlying)


issuer.xiii x Full chain of


controlled undertakings


through which the voting


rights and/or the financial


instruments are effectively


held starting with the


ultimate controlling natural


person or legal entityxiv


(please provide a separate


organisational chart in case


of a complex structure):


N Na- % of % of voting T- Directly


me- voting rights o- control-


xv rights through t- led by


held by financial a- (use


ultimate instruments l number(s)


control- held by o- from 1st


ling ultimate f column)


person or controlling b-


entity or person or o-


held entity or t-


directly held h


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold


1 NN 5.16% 5-


Gr- .-


ou- 1-


p 6-


N.- %


V.


2 NN 1


In-


su-


ra-


nc-


e


Eu-


ra-


si-


a


N.-


V.


3 NN 2


In-


ve-


st-


me-


nt


Pa-


rt-


ne-


rs


Ho-


ld-


in-


gs


N.-


V.


4 NN 5.16% 5- 3


In- .-


ve- 1-


st- 6-


me- %


nt


Pa-


rt-


ne-


rs


In-


te-


rn-


at-


io-


na-


l


Ho-


ld-


in-


gs


B.-


V.


5 NN 4


In-


ve-


st-


me-


nt


Pa-


rt-


ne-


rs


B.-


V.


6 NN 4


In-


ve-


st-


me-


nt


Pa-


rt-


ne-


rs


Be-


lg-


iu-


m


S.-


A.


7 NN 4


In-


ve-


st-


me-


nt


Pa-


rt-


ne-


rs


Lu-


xe-


mb-


ou-


rg


S.-


A.



9. In case of proxy voting:


The proxy holder named will


cease to hold % and number of


voting rights as of .



10. Additional informationxvi:


Done at The Hague On 16-10-2018




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.10.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.safholland.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



734031 16.10.2018



°






Aktuell
FSD Pharma vor strategischen Partnerschaften und Übernahmen
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock 2018

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,09 € 12,72 € 0,37 € +2,91% 16.10./13:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0307018795 A0MU70 20,08 € 12,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,12 € +3,31%  13:40
Düsseldorf 13,10 € +3,64%  13:30
Xetra 13,09 € +3,15%  13:42
Berlin 13,06 € +2,92%  13:21
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,87 $ +2,13%  18.09.18
Frankfurt 12,90 € +1,98%  12:44
Stuttgart 12,62 € +0,96%  08:01
Hamburg 12,62 € -1,17%  08:09
Hannover 12,62 € -1,17%  08:10
München 12,62 € -2,47%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle 129 g/t Gold - Bohrresultate in Kürze. 826% Gold Hot Stock nach 9.923% mit Garibaldi Resources

Grand Portage Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3663 SAF Holland - MAN will kaufe. 21.08.18
2 welcomes SAF-Holland 24.11.14
320 Ausbruch steht unmittelbar bev. 22.01.14
30 SAF Holland vor Prognose-Anh. 21.06.13
1 Löschung 21.11.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...