DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.



8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit

Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg

(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

01.08.2018 / 17:52

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF

MAJOR HOLDINGS (to

be sent to the

relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer

of existing shares

to which voting

rights are

attachedii:

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.,

68-70, Boulevard de

la Pétrusse, L-2320

Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification

(please tick the

appropriate box or

boxes): [X] An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights [ ] An

acquisition or

disposal of

financial

instruments [ ] An

event changing the

breakdown of voting

rights [ ] Other

(please

specify)iii:

3. Details of

person subject to

the notification

obligationiv :

Name: FMR LLC City and

country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Wilmington,

Delaware,

USA

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from

3.)v:

5. Date on which 26

the threshold was July

crossed or 2018

reachedvi:

6. Total positions

of person(s)

subject to the

notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation Below 0.00% Be- 45,394,302

on the date on 5% low

which threshold was 5%

crossed or reached

Position of 5.03% 0.00% 5.03-

previous %

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified

details of the

resulting

situation on

the date on

which the

threshold was

crossed or

reachedviii:

A: Voting

rights

attached to

shares

Class/type of N- % of

shares ISIN u- vo-

code (if m- ting

possible) b- righ-

e- ts

r

o-

f

v-

o-

t-

i-

n-

g

r-

i-

g-

h-

t-

s-

i-

x

Direct (Art 8 Indi- Direct Indi-

of the rect (Art 8 rect

Transparency (Art of the (Art

Law) 9 of Transpa- 9 of

the rency the

Tran- Law) Tran-

spa- spa-

ren- ren-

cy cy

Law) Law)

LU0307018795 B- B-

e- e-

l- l-

o- o-

w w

5- 5-

% %

SUBTOTAL A B- Be-

(Direct & e- low

Indirect) l- 5%

o-

w

5-

%

B 1: Financial

Instruments

according to

Art. 12(1)(a)

of the

Transparency

Law

Type of Expi- E- Num- %

financial rati- x- ber o-

instrument on e- of f

da- r- vo- v-

tex c- tin- o-

i- g t-

s- rig- i-

e- hts n-

/ tha- g

C- t r-

o- may i-

n- be g-

v- ac- h-

e- qui- t-

r- red s

s- if

i- the

o- in-

n str-

P- um-

e- ent

r- is

i- exe-

o- rci-

d- se-

x- d/

i con-

ver-

te-

d.

%

%

%

S- %

U-

B-

T-

O-

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

1

B 2: Financial

Instruments

with similar

economic

effect

according to

Art. 12(1)(b)

of the

Transparency

Law

Type of E- E- P- N- %

financial x- x- h- u- o-

instrument p- e- y- m- f

i- r- s- b- v-

r- c- i- e- o-

a- i- c- r t-

t- s- a- o- i-

i- e- l f n-

o- / o- v- g

n C- r o- r-

d- o- c- t- i-

a- n- a- i- g-

t- v- s- n- h-

e- e- h g t-

x r- s- r- s

s- e- i-

i- t- g-

o- t- h-

n l- t-

P- e- s

e- m-

r- e-

i- n-

o- t-

d- x-

x- i-

i i

%

%

%

S- %

U-

B-

T-

O-

T-

A-

L

B-

.-

2

8. Information

in relation to

the person

subject to the

notification

obligation:

(please tick

the applicable

box) [ ]

Person subject

to the

notification

obligation is

not controlled

by any natural

person or

legal entity

and does not

control any

other

undertaking(s)

holding

directly or

indirectly an

interest in

the

(underlying)

issuer.xiii

[X] Full chain

of controlled

undertakings

through which

the voting

rights and/or

the financial

instruments

are

effectively

held starting

with the

ultimate

controlling

natural person

or legal

entityxiv

(please

provide a

separate

organisational

chart in case

of a complex

structure):

N Na- % of % of T- Directly

me- voting voting o- control-

xv rights rights t- led by

held through a- (use

by financi- l number(s)

ultima- al o- from 1st

te instru- f column)

con- ments b-

trol- held by o-

ling ultimate t-

person control- h

or ling

entity person

or or

held entity

direct- or held

ly by directly

any by any

subsi- subsidia-

diary ry if it

if it equals

equals or is

or is higher

higher than the

than notifia-

the ble

noti- thres-

fiable hold

thres-

hold

1 FM- 1

R

LL-

C

2 FI- 1

AM

Ho-

ld-

in-

gs

LL-

C

3 FI- 2

AM

LL-

C

4 Fi- 2

de-

li-

ty

In-

st-

it-

ut-

io-

na-

l

As-

se-

t

Ma-

na-

ge-

me-

nt

Tr-

us-

t

Co-

mp-

an-

y

9. In case of

proxy voting:

The proxy

holder named

will cease to

hold % and

number of

voting rights

as of .

10. Additional

informa-

tionxvi:

Done at Dublin On 30/07/2018

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.08.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse

L-2320 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.safholland.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

710089 01.08.2018

°