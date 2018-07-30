Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)




01.08.18 17:52
dpa-AFX

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit


Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg


(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



01.08.2018 / 17:52


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF


MAJOR HOLDINGS (to


be sent to the


relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer


of existing shares


to which voting


rights are


attachedii:


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.,


68-70, Boulevard de


la Pétrusse, L-2320


Luxembourg


2. Reason for the


notification


(please tick the


appropriate box or


boxes): [X] An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights [ ] An


acquisition or


disposal of


financial


instruments [ ] An


event changing the


breakdown of voting


rights [ ] Other


(please


specify)iii:


3. Details of


person subject to


the notification


obligationiv :


Name: FMR LLC City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Wilmington,


Delaware,


USA



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from


3.)v:



5. Date on which 26


the threshold was July


crossed or 2018


reachedvi:


6. Total positions


of person(s)


subject to the


notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation Below 0.00% Be- 45,394,302


on the date on 5% low


which threshold was 5%


crossed or reached


Position of 5.03% 0.00% 5.03-


previous %


notification (if


applicable)


7. Notified


details of the


resulting


situation on


the date on


which the


threshold was


crossed or


reachedviii:


A: Voting


rights


attached to


shares


Class/type of N- % of


shares ISIN u- vo-


code (if m- ting


possible) b- righ-


e- ts


r


o-


f


v-


o-


t-


i-


n-


g


r-


i-


g-


h-


t-


s-


i-


x


Direct (Art 8 Indi- Direct Indi-


of the rect (Art 8 rect


Transparency (Art of the (Art


Law) 9 of Transpa- 9 of


the rency the


Tran- Law) Tran-


spa- spa-


ren- ren-


cy cy


Law) Law)


LU0307018795 B- B-


e- e-


l- l-


o- o-


w w


5- 5-


% %




SUBTOTAL A B- Be-


(Direct & e- low


Indirect) l- 5%


o-


w


5-


%



B 1: Financial


Instruments


according to


Art. 12(1)(a)


of the


Transparency


Law


Type of Expi- E- Num- %


financial rati- x- ber o-


instrument on e- of f


da- r- vo- v-


tex c- tin- o-


i- g t-


s- rig- i-


e- hts n-


/ tha- g


C- t r-


o- may i-


n- be g-


v- ac- h-


e- qui- t-


r- red s


s- if


i- the


o- in-


n str-


P- um-


e- ent


r- is


i- exe-


o- rci-


d- se-


x- d/


i con-


ver-


te-


d.


%


%


%


S- %


U-


B-


T-


O-


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


1



B 2: Financial


Instruments


with similar


economic


effect


according to


Art. 12(1)(b)


of the


Transparency


Law


Type of E- E- P- N- %


financial x- x- h- u- o-


instrument p- e- y- m- f


i- r- s- b- v-


r- c- i- e- o-


a- i- c- r t-


t- s- a- o- i-


i- e- l f n-


o- / o- v- g


n C- r o- r-


d- o- c- t- i-


a- n- a- i- g-


t- v- s- n- h-


e- e- h g t-


x r- s- r- s


s- e- i-


i- t- g-


o- t- h-


n l- t-


P- e- s


e- m-


r- e-


i- n-


o- t-


d- x-


x- i-


i i


%


%


%


S- %


U-


B-


T-


O-


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2



8. Information


in relation to


the person


subject to the


notification


obligation:


(please tick


the applicable


box) [ ]


Person subject


to the


notification


obligation is


not controlled


by any natural


person or


legal entity


and does not


control any


other


undertaking(s)


holding


directly or


indirectly an


interest in


the


(underlying)


issuer.xiii


[X] Full chain


of controlled


undertakings


through which


the voting


rights and/or


the financial


instruments


are


effectively


held starting


with the


ultimate


controlling


natural person


or legal


entityxiv


(please


provide a


separate


organisational


chart in case


of a complex


structure):


N Na- % of % of T- Directly


me- voting voting o- control-


xv rights rights t- led by


held through a- (use


by financi- l number(s)


ultima- al o- from 1st


te instru- f column)


con- ments b-


trol- held by o-


ling ultimate t-


person control- h


or ling


entity person


or or


held entity


direct- or held


ly by directly


any by any


subsi- subsidia-


diary ry if it


if it equals


equals or is


or is higher


higher than the


than notifia-


the ble


noti- thres-


fiable hold


thres-


hold


1 FM- 1


R


LL-


C


2 FI- 1


AM


Ho-


ld-


in-


gs


LL-


C


3 FI- 2


AM


LL-


C



4 Fi- 2


de-


li-


ty


In-


st-


it-


ut-


io-


na-


l


As-


se-


t


Ma-


na-


ge-


me-


nt


Tr-


us-


t


Co-


mp-


an-


y






9. In case of


proxy voting:


The proxy


holder named


will cease to


hold % and


number of


voting rights


as of .



10. Additional


informa-


tionxvi:



Done at Dublin On 30/07/2018




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



01.08.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.safholland.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



710089 01.08.2018



°






Aktuell
Gold-Entdeckung des Jahres - 144 g/t Gold - Kursfeuerwerk
Gold Hot Stock 2018 nach 2.100% und 6.575%

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,27 € 14,13 € 0,14 € +0,99% 01.08./18:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0307018795 A0MU70 20,16 € 12,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,27 € +0,99%  18:02
Stuttgart 14,15 € +2,39%  14:02
Düsseldorf 14,09 € +0,36%  17:00
Hamburg 14,14 € +0,28%  08:09
Hannover 14,14 € +0,28%  08:10
Frankfurt 14,07 € +0,14%  17:18
Berlin 14,19 € +0,07%  17:45
München 14,13 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 14,19 € -0,21%  17:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,15 $ -5,06%  27.07.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Entdeckung des Jahres - 144 g/t Gold - Kursfeuerwerk. Gold Hot Stock 2018 nach 2.100% und 6.575%

Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3661 SAF Holland - MAN will kaufe. 27.07.18
2 welcomes SAF-Holland 24.11.14
320 Ausbruch steht unmittelbar bev. 22.01.14
30 SAF Holland vor Prognose-Anh. 21.06.13
1 Löschung 21.11.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...