DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF
MAJOR HOLDINGS (to
be sent to the
relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer
of existing shares
to which voting
rights are
attachedii:
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.,
68-70, Boulevard de
la Pétrusse, L-2320
Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification
(please tick the
appropriate box or
boxes): [X] An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights [ ] An
acquisition or
disposal of
financial
instruments [ ] An
event changing the
breakdown of voting
rights [ ] Other
(please
specify)iii:
3. Details of
person subject to
the notification
obligationiv :
Name: FMR LLC City and
country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Wilmington,
Delaware,
USA
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from
3.)v:
5. Date on which 26
the threshold was July
crossed or 2018
reachedvi:
6. Total positions
of person(s)
subject to the
notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation Below 0.00% Be- 45,394,302
on the date on 5% low
which threshold was 5%
crossed or reached
Position of 5.03% 0.00% 5.03-
previous %
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified
details of the
resulting
situation on
the date on
which the
threshold was
crossed or
reachedviii:
A: Voting
rights
attached to
shares
Class/type of N- % of
shares ISIN u- vo-
code (if m- ting
possible) b- righ-
e- ts
r
o-
f
v-
o-
t-
i-
n-
g
r-
i-
g-
h-
t-
s-
i-
x
Direct (Art 8 Indi- Direct Indi-
of the rect (Art 8 rect
Transparency (Art of the (Art
Law) 9 of Transpa- 9 of
the rency the
Tran- Law) Tran-
spa- spa-
ren- ren-
cy cy
Law) Law)
LU0307018795 B- B-
e- e-
l- l-
o- o-
w w
5- 5-
% %
SUBTOTAL A B- Be-
(Direct & e- low
Indirect) l- 5%
o-
w
5-
%
B 1: Financial
Instruments
according to
Art. 12(1)(a)
of the
Transparency
Law
Type of Expi- E- Num- %
financial rati- x- ber o-
instrument on e- of f
da- r- vo- v-
tex c- tin- o-
i- g t-
s- rig- i-
e- hts n-
/ tha- g
C- t r-
o- may i-
n- be g-
v- ac- h-
e- qui- t-
r- red s
s- if
i- the
o- in-
n str-
P- um-
e- ent
r- is
i- exe-
o- rci-
d- se-
x- d/
i con-
ver-
te-
d.
%
%
%
S- %
U-
B-
T-
O-
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
1
B 2: Financial
Instruments
with similar
economic
effect
according to
Art. 12(1)(b)
of the
Transparency
Law
Type of E- E- P- N- %
financial x- x- h- u- o-
instrument p- e- y- m- f
i- r- s- b- v-
r- c- i- e- o-
a- i- c- r t-
t- s- a- o- i-
i- e- l f n-
o- / o- v- g
n C- r o- r-
d- o- c- t- i-
a- n- a- i- g-
t- v- s- n- h-
e- e- h g t-
x r- s- r- s
s- e- i-
i- t- g-
o- t- h-
n l- t-
P- e- s
e- m-
r- e-
i- n-
o- t-
d- x-
x- i-
i i
%
%
%
S- %
U-
B-
T-
O-
T-
A-
L
B-
.-
2
8. Information
in relation to
the person
subject to the
notification
obligation:
(please tick
the applicable
box) [ ]
Person subject
to the
notification
obligation is
not controlled
by any natural
person or
legal entity
and does not
control any
other
undertaking(s)
holding
directly or
indirectly an
interest in
the
(underlying)
issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain
of controlled
undertakings
through which
the voting
rights and/or
the financial
instruments
are
effectively
held starting
with the
ultimate
controlling
natural person
or legal
entityxiv
(please
provide a
separate
organisational
chart in case
of a complex
structure):
N Na- % of % of T- Directly
me- voting voting o- control-
xv rights rights t- led by
held through a- (use
by financi- l number(s)
ultima- al o- from 1st
te instru- f column)
con- ments b-
trol- held by o-
ling ultimate t-
person control- h
or ling
entity person
or or
held entity
direct- or held
ly by directly
any by any
subsi- subsidia-
diary ry if it
if it equals
equals or is
or is higher
higher than the
than notifia-
the ble
noti- thres-
fiable hold
thres-
hold
1 FM- 1
R
LL-
C
2 FI- 1
AM
Ho-
ld-
in-
gs
LL-
C
3 FI- 2
AM
LL-
C
4 Fi- 2
de-
li-
ty
In-
st-
it-
ut-
io-
na-
l
As-
se-
t
Ma-
na-
ge-
me-
nt
Tr-
us-
t
Co-
mp-
an-
y
9. In case of
proxy voting:
The proxy
holder named
will cease to
hold % and
number of
voting rights
as of .
10. Additional
informa-
tionxvi:
Done at Dublin On 30/07/2018
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.safholland.com
