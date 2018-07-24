DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

30.07.18 14:14
dpa-AFX

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit


Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg


(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



30.07.2018 / 14:14


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer



SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg



2. Reason for notification



X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights


Acquisition/disposal of instruments


Change of breakdown of voting rights


Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered


office:


TimesSquare Capital Management, Delaware United States of America


LLC (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)


holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:



24 July 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting % of voting rights total of total number


rights attached through instruments both in % of voting


to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of


of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer


Resul- 5.19 % % %


ting


situa-


tion


Pre- n/a % % % /


vious


notifi-


cation



7. Notified details of the resulting situation


a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolute in %


direct indirect direct indirect


(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)


LU0307018795 2354472 5.19 % %


Total %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG



Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting


instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in


period absolute %


%


Total %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG



Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting


instru- or maturity conversion physical rights rights


ment date period settlement absolute in %


%


Total %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification


obligation



X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and


does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly


or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).


Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity:


N- % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if


a- (if at least held 3% instruments (if at least at least held 5%


m- or more) held 5% or more) or more)


e




9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:


Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:


TimesSquare Capital Management LLC is an investment advisor serving


primarily institutional clients.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



30.07.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.safholland.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



709093 30.07.2018



°






Bitte warten...