DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.
8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit
Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg
(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
30.07.2018 / 14:14
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered
office:
TimesSquare Capital Management, Delaware United States of America
LLC (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 July 2018
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Resul- 5.19 % % %
ting
situa-
tion
Pre- n/a % % % /
vious
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct indirect direct indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
LU0307018795 2354472 5.19 % %
Total %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
%
Total %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instru- or maturity conversion physical rights rights
ment date period settlement absolute in %
%
Total %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
N- % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if
a- (if at least held 3% instruments (if at least at least held 5%
m- or more) held 5% or more) or more)
e
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
TimesSquare Capital Management LLC is an investment advisor serving
primarily institutional clients.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.safholland.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,93 €
|14,00 €
|-0,07 €
|-0,50%
|30.07./15:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0307018795
|A0MU70
|20,08 €
|12,53 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,88 €
|-0,50%
|15:19
|Hannover
|13,97 €
|+1,16%
|08:10
|München
|13,92 €
|+0,94%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|13,97 €
|+0,50%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|13,91 €
|-0,14%
|14:35
|Stuttgart
|13,87 €
|-0,14%
|14:06
|Düsseldorf
|13,86 €
|-0,29%
|13:30
|Xetra
|13,93 €
|-0,50%
|15:13
|Berlin
|13,86 €
|-0,79%
|14:13
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|16,15 $
|-5,06%
|27.07.18
