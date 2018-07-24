DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.



8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit

Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg

(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

30.07.2018 / 14:14

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse

L-2320 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

Acquisition/disposal of instruments

Change of breakdown of voting rights

Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: City and country of registered

office:

TimesSquare Capital Management, Delaware United States of America

LLC (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

24 July 2018

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number

rights attached through instruments both in % of voting

to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of

of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer

Resul- 5.19 % % %

ting

situa-

tion

Pre- n/a % % % /

vious

notifi-

cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in %

direct indirect direct indirect

(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)

LU0307018795 2354472 5.19 % %

Total %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting

instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in

period absolute %

%

Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting

instru- or maturity conversion physical rights rights

ment date period settlement absolute in %

%

Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification

obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and

does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly

or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person or legal entity:

N- % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if

a- (if at least held 3% instruments (if at least at least held 5%

m- or more) held 5% or more) or more)

e

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:

Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC is an investment advisor serving

primarily institutional clients.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.07.2018

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse

L-2320 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.safholland.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

709093 30.07.2018

