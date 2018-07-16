DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)
__TOKEN__0__0__
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR
HOLDINGS (to be sent to
the relevant issuer and
to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the underlying
issuer of existing
shares to which voting
rights are attachedii:
SAF-HOLLAND S.A., 68-70
Boulevard de la
Pétrusse, L-2320
Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate box
or boxes): x An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights An
acquisition or disposal
of financial instruments
An event changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other (please
specify)iii: (please see
addition information)
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv :
Name: Nordea 1, SICAV City and
country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
562 rue de
Neudorf,
L-2220
Luxembourg
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v:
Nordea 1, SICAV
5. Date on which the 1-
threshold was crossed or 3-
reachedvi: /-
0-
7-
/-
2-
0-
1-
8
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation on 5.061% 5.06- 45,394,302
the date on which 1%
threshold was crossed or
reached
Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified
details of the
resulting
situation on
the date on
which the
threshold was
crossed or
reachedviii:
A: Voting
rights
attached to
shares
Class/type of Number of % of voting
shares ISIN voting rights
code (if rightsix
possible)
Direct (Art 8 Indirect Direct Indirect (Art
of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 9 of the
Transparency the of the Transparency
Law) Transpa- Trans- Law)
rency paren-
Law) cy
Law)
LU0307018795 2,297,403 5.061%
SUBTOTAL A 2,297,403 5.061%
(Direct &
Indirect)
B 1: Financial
Instruments
according to
Art. 12(1)(a)
of the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Number of %
financial pi- ci- voting rights of
instrument ra- se/ that may be vo-
ti- Con- acquired if ti-
on ver- the instrument ng
da- sion is exercised/ ri-
te- Peri- converted. gh-
x odxi ts
SUBT-
OTAL
B.1
B 2: Financial
Instruments
with similar
economic
effect
according to
Art. 12(1)(b)
of the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %
financial pi- ci- si- ber of
instrument ra- se/ cal of vo-
ti- Con- or vo- ti-
on ver- cash tin- ng
da- sion sett- g ri-
te- Peri- le- rig- gh-
x odxi ment- hts ts
xii
SUBT-
OTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation to
the person subject to the
notification obligation: (please
tick the applicable box) x
Person subject to the
notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural person
or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s)
holding directly or indirectly
an interest in the (underlying)
issuer.xiii Full chain of
controlled undertakings through
which the voting rights and/or
the financial instruments are
effectively held starting with
the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entityxiv
(please provide a separate
organisational chart in case of
a complex structure):
N N- % of % of voting T- Directly
a- voting rights o- control-
m- rights through t- led by
e- held by financial a- (use
x- ultimate instruments l number(s)
v control- held by o- from 1st
ling ultimate f column)
person or controlling b-
entity or person or o-
held entity or t-
directly held h
by any directly by
subsidia- any
ry if it subsidiary
equals or if it
is higher equals or
than the is higher
notifia- than the
ble notifiable
threshold threshold
9. In case of proxy voting: The
proxy holder named will cease to
hold % and number of voting
rights as of .
10. Additional informationxvi:
Done at Luxembourg On 16-07-2018
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.07.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.safholland.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
705359 17.07.2018
