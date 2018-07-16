Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)




17.07.18 14:29
dpa-AFX

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit


Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg


(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



17.07.2018 / 14:29


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



__TOKEN__0__0__



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent to


the relevant issuer and


to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the underlying


issuer of existing


shares to which voting


rights are attachedii:


SAF-HOLLAND S.A., 68-70


Boulevard de la


Pétrusse, L-2320


Luxembourg


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate box


or boxes): x An


acquisition or disposal


of voting rights An


acquisition or disposal


of financial instruments


An event changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii: (please see


addition information)


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: Nordea 1, SICAV City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


562 rue de


Neudorf,


L-2220


Luxembourg



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:


Nordea 1, SICAV



5. Date on which the 1-


threshold was crossed or 3-


reachedvi: /-


0-


7-


/-


2-


0-


1-


8


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation on 5.061% 5.06- 45,394,302


the date on which 1%


threshold was crossed or


reached


Position of previous


notification (if


applicable)


7. Notified


details of the


resulting


situation on


the date on


which the


threshold was


crossed or


reachedviii:


A: Voting


rights


attached to


shares


Class/type of Number of % of voting


shares ISIN voting rights


code (if rightsix


possible)


Direct (Art 8 Indirect Direct Indirect (Art


of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 9 of the


Transparency the of the Transparency


Law) Transpa- Trans- Law)


rency paren-


Law) cy


Law)


LU0307018795 2,297,403 5.061%




SUBTOTAL A 2,297,403 5.061%


(Direct &


Indirect)



B 1: Financial


Instruments


according to


Art. 12(1)(a)


of the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Number of %


financial pi- ci- voting rights of


instrument ra- se/ that may be vo-


ti- Con- acquired if ti-


on ver- the instrument ng


da- sion is exercised/ ri-


te- Peri- converted. gh-


x odxi ts



SUBT-


OTAL


B.1



B 2: Financial


Instruments


with similar


economic


effect


according to


Art. 12(1)(b)


of the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %


financial pi- ci- si- ber of


instrument ra- se/ cal of vo-


ti- Con- or vo- ti-


on ver- cash tin- ng


da- sion sett- g ri-


te- Peri- le- rig- gh-


x odxi ment- hts ts


xii





SUBT-


OTAL


B.2


8. Information in relation to


the person subject to the


notification obligation: (please


tick the applicable box) x


Person subject to the


notification obligation is not


controlled by any natural person


or legal entity and does not


control any other undertaking(s)


holding directly or indirectly


an interest in the (underlying)


issuer.xiii Full chain of


controlled undertakings through


which the voting rights and/or


the financial instruments are


effectively held starting with


the ultimate controlling natural


person or legal entityxiv


(please provide a separate


organisational chart in case of


a complex structure):


N N- % of % of voting T- Directly


a- voting rights o- control-


m- rights through t- led by


e- held by financial a- (use


x- ultimate instruments l number(s)


v control- held by o- from 1st


ling ultimate f column)


person or controlling b-


entity or person or o-


held entity or t-


directly held h


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold








9. In case of proxy voting: The


proxy holder named will cease to


hold % and number of voting


rights as of .



10. Additional informationxvi:


Done at Luxembourg On 16-07-2018




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



17.07.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.safholland.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



705359 17.07.2018



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,55 € 13,97 € -0,42 € -3,01% 17.07./15:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0307018795 A0MU70 20,08 € 12,53 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,53 € -3,36%  15:59
Stuttgart 14,04 € +7,18%  08:47
Hamburg 13,95 € +1,31%  08:09
Hannover 13,95 € +1,31%  08:10
München 13,91 € +1,02%  08:00
Frankfurt 13,84 € -0,93%  14:35
Berlin 13,62 € -2,37%  15:35
Düsseldorf 13,61 € -2,44%  15:36
Xetra 13,55 € -3,01%  15:47
Nasdaq OTC Other 17,01 $ -5,87%  22.06.18
  = Realtime
