DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.



8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit

Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg

(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

17.07.2018 / 14:29

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR

HOLDINGS (to be sent to

the relevant issuer and

to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the underlying

issuer of existing

shares to which voting

rights are attachedii:

SAF-HOLLAND S.A., 68-70

Boulevard de la

Pétrusse, L-2320

Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate box

or boxes): x An

acquisition or disposal

of voting rights An

acquisition or disposal

of financial instruments

An event changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii: (please see

addition information)

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: Nordea 1, SICAV City and

country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

562 rue de

Neudorf,

L-2220

Luxembourg

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

Nordea 1, SICAV

5. Date on which the 1-

threshold was crossed or 3-

reachedvi: /-

0-

7-

/-

2-

0-

1-

8

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation on 5.061% 5.06- 45,394,302

the date on which 1%

threshold was crossed or

reached

Position of previous

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified

details of the

resulting

situation on

the date on

which the

threshold was

crossed or

reachedviii:

A: Voting

rights

attached to

shares

Class/type of Number of % of voting

shares ISIN voting rights

code (if rightsix

possible)

Direct (Art 8 Indirect Direct Indirect (Art

of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 9 of the

Transparency the of the Transparency

Law) Transpa- Trans- Law)

rency paren-

Law) cy

Law)

LU0307018795 2,297,403 5.061%

SUBTOTAL A 2,297,403 5.061%

(Direct &

Indirect)

B 1: Financial

Instruments

according to

Art. 12(1)(a)

of the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Number of %

financial pi- ci- voting rights of

instrument ra- se/ that may be vo-

ti- Con- acquired if ti-

on ver- the instrument ng

da- sion is exercised/ ri-

te- Peri- converted. gh-

x odxi ts

SUBT-

OTAL

B.1

B 2: Financial

Instruments

with similar

economic

effect

according to

Art. 12(1)(b)

of the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- %

financial pi- ci- si- ber of

instrument ra- se/ cal of vo-

ti- Con- or vo- ti-

on ver- cash tin- ng

da- sion sett- g ri-

te- Peri- le- rig- gh-

x odxi ment- hts ts

xii

SUBT-

OTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation to

the person subject to the

notification obligation: (please

tick the applicable box) x

Person subject to the

notification obligation is not

controlled by any natural person

or legal entity and does not

control any other undertaking(s)

holding directly or indirectly

an interest in the (underlying)

issuer.xiii Full chain of

controlled undertakings through

which the voting rights and/or

the financial instruments are

effectively held starting with

the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entityxiv

(please provide a separate

organisational chart in case of

a complex structure):

N N- % of % of voting T- Directly

a- voting rights o- control-

m- rights through t- led by

e- held by financial a- (use

x- ultimate instruments l number(s)

v control- held by o- from 1st

ling ultimate f column)

person or controlling b-

entity or person or o-

held entity or t-

directly held h

by any directly by

subsidia- any

ry if it subsidiary

equals or if it

is higher equals or

than the is higher

notifia- than the

ble notifiable

threshold threshold

9. In case of proxy voting: The

proxy holder named will cease to

hold % and number of voting

rights as of .

10. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Luxembourg On 16-07-2018

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse

L-2320 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.safholland.com

705359 17.07.2018

