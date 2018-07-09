DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit

Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg

(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

12.07.2018 / 17:58

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR

HOLDINGS (to be sent

to the relevant issuer

and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer of

existing shares to

which voting rights

are attachedii:

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.,

68-70 Boulevard de la

Pétrusse, L-2320

Luxembourg

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate

box or boxes): x An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights An acquisition

or disposal of

financial instruments

An event changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii: (please

see addition

information)

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: Union Investment City and

Privatfonds GmbH country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Weißfrauen-

straße 7,

60311

Frankfurt am

Main,

Germany

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

UniDeutschland XS

5. Date on which the 0-

threshold was crossed 6-

or reachedvi: /-

0-

7-

/-

2-

0-

1-

8

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to

the notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation on 5.04 0.00 5.04 45,394,302

the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous 0.00

notification (if

applicable)

7. Notified

details of

the

resulting

situation on

the date on

which the

threshold

was crossed

or

reachedviii:

A: Voting

rights

attached to

shares

Class/type Number of % of voting

of shares voting rights

ISIN code rightsix

(if

possible)

Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect (Art

8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 9 of the

Transparency the of the Transparency

Law) Transpa- Trans- Law)

rency paren-

Law) cy

Law)

LU0307018795 2,288,386 5.04

SUBTOTAL A 2,288,386 5.04

(Direct &

Indirect)

B 1:

Financial

Instruments

according to

Art.

12(1)(a) of

the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of

financial pi- ci- voting rights vo-

instrument ra- se/ that may be ting

ti- Con- acquired if righ-

on ver- the instrument ts

da- sion is exercised/

te- Peri- converted.

x odxi

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL

B.1

B 2:

Financial

Instruments

with similar

economic

effect

according to

Art.

12(1)(b) of

the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of

financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-

instrument ra- se/ cal of ting

ti- Con- or vo- righ-

on ver- cash tin- ts

da- sion sett- g

te- Peri- le- rig-

x odxi ment- hts

xii

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation

to the person subject to the

notification obligation:

(please tick the applicable

box) Person subject to the

notification obligation is

not controlled by any

natural person or legal

entity and does not control

any other undertaking(s)

holding directly or

indirectly an interest in

the (underlying) issuer.xiii

x Full chain of controlled

undertakings through which

the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are

effectively held starting

with the ultimate

controlling natural person

or legal entityxiv (please

provide a separate

organisational chart in case

of a complex structure):

N Na- % of % of voting To- Directly

me- voting rights tal control-

xv rights through of led by

held by financial both (use

ultimate instruments number(s)

control- held by from 1st

ling ultimate column)

person or controlling

entity or person or

held entity or

directly held

by any directly by

subsidia- any

ry if it subsidiary

equals or if it

is higher equals or

than the is higher

notifia- than the

ble notifiable

threshold threshold

1 Un- 5.04 5.04 1

io-

n

As-

se-

t

Ma-

na-

ge-

me-

nt

Ho-

ld-

in-

g

AG

9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will

cease to hold % and number

of voting rights as of .

10. Additional

informationxvi:

Done at Luxembourg On 09-07-2018

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse

L-2320 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.safholland.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

704209 12.07.2018

