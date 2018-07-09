Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)




12.07.18 17:58
dpa-AFX

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit


Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg


(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



12.07.2018 / 17:58


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



__TOKEN__0__0__



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent


to the relevant issuer


and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii:


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.,


68-70 Boulevard de la


Pétrusse, L-2320


Luxembourg


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): x An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights An acquisition


or disposal of


financial instruments


An event changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii: (please


see addition


information)


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: Union Investment City and


Privatfonds GmbH country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Weißfrauen-


straße 7,


60311


Frankfurt am


Main,


Germany



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:


UniDeutschland XS



5. Date on which the 0-


threshold was crossed 6-


or reachedvi: /-


0-


7-


/-


2-


0-


1-


8


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to


the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financi- in % issuervii


to al (7.A


shares instru- +


(total ments 7.B)


of (total


7.A) of 7.B.1


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation on 5.04 0.00 5.04 45,394,302


the date on which


threshold was crossed


or reached


Position of previous 0.00


notification (if


applicable)


7. Notified


details of


the


resulting


situation on


the date on


which the


threshold


was crossed


or


reachedviii:


A: Voting


rights


attached to


shares


Class/type Number of % of voting


of shares voting rights


ISIN code rightsix


(if


possible)


Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect (Art


8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 9 of the


Transparency the of the Transparency


Law) Transpa- Trans- Law)


rency paren-


Law) cy


Law)


LU0307018795 2,288,386 5.04




SUBTOTAL A 2,288,386 5.04


(Direct &


Indirect)



B 1:


Financial


Instruments


according to


Art.


12(1)(a) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of


financial pi- ci- voting rights vo-


instrument ra- se/ that may be ting


ti- Con- acquired if righ-


on ver- the instrument ts


da- sion is exercised/


te- Peri- converted.


x odxi



SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.1



B 2:


Financial


Instruments


with similar


economic


effect


according to


Art.


12(1)(b) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of


financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-


instrument ra- se/ cal of ting


ti- Con- or vo- righ-


on ver- cash tin- ts


da- sion sett- g


te- Peri- le- rig-


x odxi ment- hts


xii





SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.2


8. Information in relation


to the person subject to the


notification obligation:


(please tick the applicable


box) Person subject to the


notification obligation is


not controlled by any


natural person or legal


entity and does not control


any other undertaking(s)


holding directly or


indirectly an interest in


the (underlying) issuer.xiii


x Full chain of controlled


undertakings through which


the voting rights and/or the


financial instruments are


effectively held starting


with the ultimate


controlling natural person


or legal entityxiv (please


provide a separate


organisational chart in case


of a complex structure):


N Na- % of % of voting To- Directly


me- voting rights tal control-


xv rights through of led by


held by financial both (use


ultimate instruments number(s)


control- held by from 1st


ling ultimate column)


person or controlling


entity or person or


held entity or


directly held


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold


1 Un- 5.04 5.04 1


io-


n


As-


se-


t


Ma-


na-


ge-


me-


nt


Ho-


ld-


in-


g


AG







9. In case of proxy voting:


The proxy holder named will


cease to hold % and number


of voting rights as of .



10. Additional


informationxvi:


Done at Luxembourg On 09-07-2018




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



12.07.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.safholland.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



704209 12.07.2018



°






Aktuell
Riesendeal - Next big Thing im Cannabis-Sektor
Neuer 638% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200 mit Aurora Cannabis und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,68 € 13,59 € 0,09 € +0,66% 12.07./18:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0307018795 A0MU70 20,16 € 12,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,68 € +0,66%  16:38
Düsseldorf 13,65 € +0,74%  17:00
Xetra 13,69 € +0,66%  17:35
Berlin 13,69 € +0,66%  17:45
Frankfurt 13,65 € +0,52%  17:18
Stuttgart 13,65 € +0,07%  16:53
Hannover 13,54 € -0,44%  08:10
München 13,54 € -0,44%  08:00
Hamburg 13,54 € -0,51%  08:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 17,01 $ -5,87%  22.06.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Exklusiver Riesendeal - Starke Quartalszahlen in Kürze. 2.332% Cannabis Hot Stock

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3657 SAF Holland - MAN will kaufe. 28.06.18
2 welcomes SAF-Holland 24.11.14
320 Ausbruch steht unmittelbar bev. 22.01.14
30 SAF Holland vor Prognose-Anh. 21.06.13
1 Löschung 21.11.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...