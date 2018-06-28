DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)
__TOKEN__0__0__
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR
HOLDINGS (to be sent
to the relevant issuer
and to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the
issuer or the
underlying issuer of
existing shares to
which voting rights
are attachedii:
SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70
Boulevard de la
Pétrusse L-2320
Luxembourg R.C.S.
Luxembourg B 113.090
2. Reason for the
notification (please
tick the appropriate
box or boxes): x An
acquisition or
disposal of voting
rights An acquisition
or disposal of
financial instruments
An event changing the
breakdown of voting
rights Other (please
specify)iii: (please
see addition
information)
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligationiv :
Name: NN Group N.V. City and
country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Amsterdam,
The
Netherlands
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the 2-
threshold was crossed 7-
or reachedvi: /-
0-
6-
/-
2-
0-
1-
8
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to
the notification
obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal number of
rights rights of voting
atta- through both rights of
ched financi- in % issuervii
to al (7.A
shares instru- +
(total ments 7.B)
of (total
7.A) of 7.B.1
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation on 4.98 % 0.00 % 4.98 45,394,302
the date on which %
threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous 6.56 % 0 % 6.56
notification (if %
applicable)
7. Notified
details of
the
resulting
situation on
the date on
which the
threshold
was crossed
or
reachedviii:
A: Voting
rights
attached to
shares
Class/type Number of % of voting
of shares voting rights
ISIN code rightsix
(if
possible)
Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect
8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of
Transparency the the the
Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-
rency rency cy Law)
Law) Law)
LU0307018795 2,259,546 4.98
%
SUBTOTAL A 2,259,546 4.98 %
(Direct &
Indirect)
B 1:
Financial
Instruments
according to
Art.
12(1)(a) of
the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of
financial pi- ci- voting vo-
instrument ra- se/ rights that ting
ti- Con- may be righ-
on ver- acquired if ts
da- sion the
te- Peri- instrument
x odxi is
exercised/
converted.
SUBT- 0 0.00
OTAL %
B.1
B 2:
Financial
Instruments
with similar
economic
effect
according to
Art.
12(1)(b) of
the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of
financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-
instrument ra- se/ cal of ting
ti- Con- or vo- righ-
on ver- cash tin- ts
da- sion sett- g
te- Peri- le- rig-
x odxi ment- hts
xii
SUBT- 0 0.00
OTAL %
B.2
8. Information in relation to
the person subject to the
notification obligation:
(please tick the applicable
box) Person subject to the
notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural
person or legal entity and
does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an
interest in the (underlying)
issuer.xiii x Full chain of
controlled undertakings
through which the voting
rights and/or the financial
instruments are effectively
held starting with the
ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entityxiv
(please provide a separate
organisational chart in case
of a complex structure):
N Na- % of % of voting T- Directly
me- voting rights o- control-
xv rights through t- led by
held by financial a- (use
ultimate instruments l number(s)
control- held by o- from 1st
ling ultimate f column)
person or controlling b-
entity or person or o-
held entity or t-
directly held h
by any directly by
subsidia- any
ry if it subsidiary
equals or if it
is higher equals or
than the is higher
notifia- than the
ble notifiable
threshold threshold
1 NN
Gr-
ou-
p
N.-
V.
2 NN 1
In-
su-
ra-
nc-
e
Eu-
ra-
si-
a
N.-
V.
3 NN 2
In-
ve-
st-
me-
nt
Pa-
rt-
ne-
rs
Ho-
ld-
in-
gs
N.-
V.
4 NN 3
In-
ve-
st-
me-
nt
Pa-
rt-
ne-
rs
In-
te-
rn-
at-
io-
na-
l
Ho-
ld-
in-
gs
B.-
V.
5 NN 4
In-
ve-
st-
me-
nt
Pa-
rt-
ne-
rs
B.-
V.
6 NN 4
In-
ve-
st-
me-
nt
Pa-
rt-
ne-
rs
Be-
lg-
iu-
m
S.-
A.
7 NN 4
In-
ve-
st-
me-
nt
Pa-
rt-
ne-
rs
Lu-
xe-
mb-
ou-
rg
S.-
A.
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named will
cease to hold % and number of
voting rights as of .
10. Additional informationxvi:
Since the previous disclosure,
all DLAM entities have ceased
to exist and related
portfolios have been
transferred to NNIP entities.
Hence the modified organogram
in comparison to the previous
disclosure.
Done at The Hague On 28-06-2018
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
°
