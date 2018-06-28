DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":

28.06.2018

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR

HOLDINGS (to be sent

to the relevant issuer

and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the

issuer or the

underlying issuer of

existing shares to

which voting rights

are attachedii:

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70

Boulevard de la

Pétrusse L-2320

Luxembourg R.C.S.

Luxembourg B 113.090

2. Reason for the

notification (please

tick the appropriate

box or boxes): x An

acquisition or

disposal of voting

rights An acquisition

or disposal of

financial instruments

An event changing the

breakdown of voting

rights Other (please

specify)iii: (please

see addition

information)

3. Details of person

subject to the

notification

obligationiv :

Name: NN Group N.V. City and

country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Amsterdam,

The

Netherlands

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if

different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the 2-

threshold was crossed 7-

or reachedvi: /-

0-

6-

/-

2-

0-

1-

8

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to

the notification

obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal number of

rights rights of voting

atta- through both rights of

ched financi- in % issuervii

to al (7.A

shares instru- +

(total ments 7.B)

of (total

7.A) of 7.B.1

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation on 4.98 % 0.00 % 4.98 45,394,302

the date on which %

threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous 6.56 % 0 % 6.56

notification (if %

applicable)

7. Notified

details of

the

resulting

situation on

the date on

which the

threshold

was crossed

or

reachedviii:

A: Voting

rights

attached to

shares

Class/type Number of % of voting

of shares voting rights

ISIN code rightsix

(if

possible)

Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect

8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of

Transparency the the the

Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-

rency rency cy Law)

Law) Law)

LU0307018795 2,259,546 4.98

%

SUBTOTAL A 2,259,546 4.98 %

(Direct &

Indirect)

B 1:

Financial

Instruments

according to

Art.

12(1)(a) of

the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of

financial pi- ci- voting vo-

instrument ra- se/ rights that ting

ti- Con- may be righ-

on ver- acquired if ts

da- sion the

te- Peri- instrument

x odxi is

exercised/

converted.

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL %

B.1

B 2:

Financial

Instruments

with similar

economic

effect

according to

Art.

12(1)(b) of

the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of

financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-

instrument ra- se/ cal of ting

ti- Con- or vo- righ-

on ver- cash tin- ts

da- sion sett- g

te- Peri- le- rig-

x odxi ment- hts

xii

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL %

B.2

8. Information in relation to

the person subject to the

notification obligation:

(please tick the applicable

box) Person subject to the

notification obligation is not

controlled by any natural

person or legal entity and

does not control any other

undertaking(s) holding

directly or indirectly an

interest in the (underlying)

issuer.xiii x Full chain of

controlled undertakings

through which the voting

rights and/or the financial

instruments are effectively

held starting with the

ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entityxiv

(please provide a separate

organisational chart in case

of a complex structure):

N Na- % of % of voting T- Directly

me- voting rights o- control-

xv rights through t- led by

held by financial a- (use

ultimate instruments l number(s)

control- held by o- from 1st

ling ultimate f column)

person or controlling b-

entity or person or o-

held entity or t-

directly held h

by any directly by

subsidia- any

ry if it subsidiary

equals or if it

is higher equals or

than the is higher

notifia- than the

ble notifiable

threshold threshold

1 NN

Gr-

ou-

p

N.-

V.

2 NN 1

In-

su-

ra-

nc-

e

Eu-

ra-

si-

a

N.-

V.

3 NN 2

In-

ve-

st-

me-

nt

Pa-

rt-

ne-

rs

Ho-

ld-

in-

gs

N.-

V.

4 NN 3

In-

ve-

st-

me-

nt

Pa-

rt-

ne-

rs

In-

te-

rn-

at-

io-

na-

l

Ho-

ld-

in-

gs

B.-

V.

5 NN 4

In-

ve-

st-

me-

nt

Pa-

rt-

ne-

rs

B.-

V.

6 NN 4

In-

ve-

st-

me-

nt

Pa-

rt-

ne-

rs

Be-

lg-

iu-

m

S.-

A.

7 NN 4

In-

ve-

st-

me-

nt

Pa-

rt-

ne-

rs

Lu-

xe-

mb-

ou-

rg

S.-

A.

9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will

cease to hold % and number of

voting rights as of .

10. Additional informationxvi:

Since the previous disclosure,

all DLAM entities have ceased

to exist and related

portfolios have been

transferred to NNIP entities.

Hence the modified organogram

in comparison to the previous

disclosure.

Done at The Hague On 28-06-2018

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse

L-2320 Luxembourg

Luxemburg

Internet: www.safholland.com

