DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.



8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit

Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg

(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

05.07.2019 / 14:33

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

__TOKEN__0__0__

ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities

(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency

Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR

HOLDINGS (to be sent to the

relevant issuer and to the

CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or

the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which

voting rights are attachedii:

SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70

Boulevard de la Pétrusse

L-2320 Luxembourg R.C.S.

Luxembourg B 113.090

2. Reason for the

notification (please tick the

appropriate box or boxes): An

acquisition or disposal of

voting rights An acquisition

or disposal of financial

instruments An event changing

the breakdown of voting

rights X Other (please

specify)iii: New thresholds

in Articles of Association

3. Details of person subject

to the notification

obligationiv :

Name: BESTINVER GESTION, S.A. City and

SGIIC country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Madrid,

Spain

4. Full name of

shareholder(s) (if different

from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the 2-

threshold was crossed or 5-

reachedvi: /-

0-

4-

/-

2-

0-

1-

9

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:

% of % of To- Total

voting voting tal num-

rights rights of ber

atta- through both of

ched financi- in % vo-

to al (7.A ting

shares instru- + right-

(total ments 7.B) s of

of (total issu-

7.A) of 7.B.1 ervii

+ 7.B.2)

Resulting situation on the 4.47 % 0.00 % 4.47

date on which threshold was %

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

7. Notified

details of

the

resulting

situation on

the date on

which the

threshold

was crossed

or

reachedviii:

A: Voting

rights

attached to

shares

Class/type Number of % of voting

of shares voting rights

ISIN code rightsix

(if

possible)

Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect

8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of

Transparency the the the

Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-

rency rency cy Law)

Law) Law)

LU0307018795 2,027,148 4.47

SUBTOTAL A 2,027,148 4.47

(Direct &

Indirect)

B 1:

Financial

Instruments

according to

Art.

12(1)(a) of

the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of

financial pi- ci- voting vo-

instrument ra- se/ rights that ting

ti- Con- may be righ-

on ver- acquired if ts

da- sion the

te- Peri- instrument

x odxi is

exercised/

converted.

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL

B.1

B 2:

Financial

Instruments

with similar

economic

effect

according to

Art.

12(1)(b) of

the

Transparency

Law

Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of

financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-

instrument ra- se/ cal of ting

ti- Con- or vo- righ-

on ver- cash tin- ts

da- sion sett- g

te- Peri- le- rig-

x odxi ment- hts

xii

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation to

the person subject to the

notification obligation: (please

tick the applicable box) X

Person subject to the

notification obligation is not

controlled by any natural person

or legal entity and does not

control any other undertaking(s)

holding directly or indirectly

an interest in the (underlying)

issuer.xiii Full chain of

controlled undertakings through

which the voting rights and/or

the financial instruments are

effectively held starting with

the ultimate controlling natural

person or legal entityxiv

(please provide a separate

organisational chart in case of

a complex structure):

N N- % of % of voting T- Directly

a- voting rights o- control-

m- rights through t- led by

e- held by financial a- (use

x- ultimate instruments l number(s)

v control- held by o- from 1st

ling ultimate f column)

person or controlling b-

entity or person or o-

held entity or t-

directly held h

by any directly by

subsidia- any

ry if it subsidiary

equals or if it

is higher equals or

than the is higher

notifia- than the

ble notifiable

threshold threshold

9. In case of proxy voting: The

proxy holder named will cease to

hold % and number of voting

rights as of .

10. Additional informationxvi:

BESTINVER GESTION, S.A. SGIIC, a

fund management company in

connection with the investment

institutions it manages and

represents exercising the voting

rights attached to their

holdings. Additionally,

Bestinver Gestion, S.A. SGIIC

has been granted a power of

attorney to exercise the voting

rights attached to the shares

under the property of the

pension funds managed by

Bestinver Pensiones EGFP, S.A.

Done at Madrid On 03/07/2019

