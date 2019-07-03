DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.
8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit
Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg
(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities
(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency
Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR
HOLDINGS (to be sent to the
relevant issuer and to the
CSSF)i
1. Identity of the issuer or
the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which
voting rights are attachedii:
SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70
Boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg R.C.S.
Luxembourg B 113.090
2. Reason for the
notification (please tick the
appropriate box or boxes): An
acquisition or disposal of
voting rights An acquisition
or disposal of financial
instruments An event changing
the breakdown of voting
rights X Other (please
specify)iii: New thresholds
in Articles of Association
3. Details of person subject
to the notification
obligationiv :
Name: BESTINVER GESTION, S.A. City and
SGIIC country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Madrid,
Spain
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if different
from 3.)v:
5. Date on which the 2-
threshold was crossed or 5-
reachedvi: /-
0-
4-
/-
2-
0-
1-
9
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
% of % of To- Total
voting voting tal num-
rights rights of ber
atta- through both of
ched financi- in % vo-
to al (7.A ting
shares instru- + right-
(total ments 7.B) s of
of (total issu-
7.A) of 7.B.1 ervii
+ 7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the 4.47 % 0.00 % 4.47
date on which threshold was %
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
7. Notified
details of
the
resulting
situation on
the date on
which the
threshold
was crossed
or
reachedviii:
A: Voting
rights
attached to
shares
Class/type Number of % of voting
of shares voting rights
ISIN code rightsix
(if
possible)
Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect
8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of
Transparency the the the
Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-
rency rency cy Law)
Law) Law)
LU0307018795 2,027,148 4.47
SUBTOTAL A 2,027,148 4.47
(Direct &
Indirect)
B 1:
Financial
Instruments
according to
Art.
12(1)(a) of
the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of
financial pi- ci- voting vo-
instrument ra- se/ rights that ting
ti- Con- may be righ-
on ver- acquired if ts
da- sion the
te- Peri- instrument
x odxi is
exercised/
converted.
SUBT- 0 0.00
OTAL
B.1
B 2:
Financial
Instruments
with similar
economic
effect
according to
Art.
12(1)(b) of
the
Transparency
Law
Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of
financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-
instrument ra- se/ cal of ting
ti- Con- or vo- righ-
on ver- cash tin- ts
da- sion sett- g
te- Peri- le- rig-
x odxi ment- hts
xii
SUBT- 0 0.00
OTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation to
the person subject to the
notification obligation: (please
tick the applicable box) X
Person subject to the
notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural person
or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s)
holding directly or indirectly
an interest in the (underlying)
issuer.xiii Full chain of
controlled undertakings through
which the voting rights and/or
the financial instruments are
effectively held starting with
the ultimate controlling natural
person or legal entityxiv
(please provide a separate
organisational chart in case of
a complex structure):
N N- % of % of voting T- Directly
a- voting rights o- control-
m- rights through t- led by
e- held by financial a- (use
x- ultimate instruments l number(s)
v control- held by o- from 1st
ling ultimate f column)
person or controlling b-
entity or person or o-
held entity or t-
directly held h
by any directly by
subsidia- any
ry if it subsidiary
equals or if it
is higher equals or
than the is higher
notifia- than the
ble notifiable
threshold threshold
9. In case of proxy voting: The
proxy holder named will cease to
hold % and number of voting
rights as of .
10. Additional informationxvi:
BESTINVER GESTION, S.A. SGIIC, a
fund management company in
connection with the investment
institutions it manages and
represents exercising the voting
rights attached to their
holdings. Additionally,
Bestinver Gestion, S.A. SGIIC
has been granted a power of
attorney to exercise the voting
rights attached to the shares
under the property of the
pension funds managed by
Bestinver Pensiones EGFP, S.A.
Done at Madrid On 03/07/2019
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse
L-2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.safholland.com
