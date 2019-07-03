Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAF Holland":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (deutsch)




05.07.19 14:33
dpa-AFX

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit


Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg


(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



05.07.2019 / 14:33


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



__TOKEN__0__0__



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent to the


relevant issuer and to the


CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or


the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which


voting rights are attachedii:


SAF-HOLLAND S.A. 68-70


Boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg R.C.S.


Luxembourg B 113.090


2. Reason for the


notification (please tick the


appropriate box or boxes): An


acquisition or disposal of


voting rights An acquisition


or disposal of financial


instruments An event changing


the breakdown of voting


rights X Other (please


specify)iii: New thresholds


in Articles of Association


3. Details of person subject


to the notification


obligationiv :


Name: BESTINVER GESTION, S.A. City and


SGIIC country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Madrid,


Spain



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if different


from 3.)v:



5. Date on which the 2-


threshold was crossed or 5-


reachedvi: /-


0-


4-


/-


2-


0-


1-


9


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal num-


rights rights of ber


atta- through both of


ched financi- in % vo-


to al (7.A ting


shares instru- + right-


(total ments 7.B) s of


of (total issu-


7.A) of 7.B.1 ervii


+ 7.B.2)


Resulting situation on the 4.47 % 0.00 % 4.47


date on which threshold was %


crossed or reached


Position of previous


notification (if applicable)


7. Notified


details of


the


resulting


situation on


the date on


which the


threshold


was crossed


or


reachedviii:


A: Voting


rights


attached to


shares


Class/type Number of % of voting


of shares voting rights


ISIN code rightsix


(if


possible)


Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect


8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of


Transparency the the the


Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-


rency rency cy Law)


Law) Law)


LU0307018795 2,027,148 4.47




SUBTOTAL A 2,027,148 4.47


(Direct &


Indirect)



B 1:


Financial


Instruments


according to


Art.


12(1)(a) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of


financial pi- ci- voting vo-


instrument ra- se/ rights that ting


ti- Con- may be righ-


on ver- acquired if ts


da- sion the


te- Peri- instrument


x odxi is


exercised/


converted.



SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.1



B 2:


Financial


Instruments


with similar


economic


effect


according to


Art.


12(1)(b) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of


financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-


instrument ra- se/ cal of ting


ti- Con- or vo- righ-


on ver- cash tin- ts


da- sion sett- g


te- Peri- le- rig-


x odxi ment- hts


xii





SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.2


8. Information in relation to


the person subject to the


notification obligation: (please


tick the applicable box) X


Person subject to the


notification obligation is not


controlled by any natural person


or legal entity and does not


control any other undertaking(s)


holding directly or indirectly


an interest in the (underlying)


issuer.xiii Full chain of


controlled undertakings through


which the voting rights and/or


the financial instruments are


effectively held starting with


the ultimate controlling natural


person or legal entityxiv


(please provide a separate


organisational chart in case of


a complex structure):


N N- % of % of voting T- Directly


a- voting rights o- control-


m- rights through t- led by


e- held by financial a- (use


x- ultimate instruments l number(s)


v control- held by o- from 1st


ling ultimate f column)


person or controlling b-


entity or person or o-


held entity or t-


directly held h


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold










9. In case of proxy voting: The


proxy holder named will cease to


hold % and number of voting


rights as of .



10. Additional informationxvi:


BESTINVER GESTION, S.A. SGIIC, a


fund management company in


connection with the investment


institutions it manages and


represents exercising the voting


rights attached to their


holdings. Additionally,


Bestinver Gestion, S.A. SGIIC


has been granted a power of


attorney to exercise the voting


rights attached to the shares


under the property of the


pension funds managed by


Bestinver Pensiones EGFP, S.A.


Done at Madrid On 03/07/2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



05.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.


68-70, boulevard de la Pétrusse


L-2320 Luxembourg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.safholland.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



837049 05.07.2019



°






Aktuell
Neuer 724% Pot Hot Stock massiv unterbewertet
97 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 140 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu SAF Holland


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,25 € 10,35 € -0,10 € -0,97% 05.07./16:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0307018795 A0MU70 14,34 € 9,04 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,25 € -1,73%  16:33
Frankfurt 10,28 € +1,48%  16:05
München 10,28 € +1,18%  08:00
Hamburg 10,28 € +1,08%  08:09
Hannover 10,28 € +1,08%  08:10
Stuttgart 10,26 € +0,88%  08:00
Düsseldorf 10,27 € -0,10%  16:02
Xetra 10,25 € -0,97%  16:16
Berlin 10,24 € -1,06%  15:35
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,80 $ -11,48%  10.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock erhält Verkaufszulassung für EU - Starkes Kaufsignal. 979% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3693 SAF Holland - MAN will kaufe. 19.06.19
2 welcomes SAF-Holland 24.11.14
320 Ausbruch steht unmittelbar bev. 22.01.14
30 SAF Holland vor Prognose-Anh. 21.06.13
1 Löschung 21.11.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...