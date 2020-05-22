DGAP-Stimmrechte: SAF-HOLLAND SE (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.05.20 09:25
dpa-AFX

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SAF-HOLLAND SE


SAF-HOLLAND SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit


Art. 8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg


(Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



25.05.2020 / 09:25


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEXE A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities


(referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency


Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent


to the relevant


issuer and to the


CSSF)i



1. Identity of the


issuer or the


underlying issuer of


existing shares to


which voting rights


are attachedii:


SAF-HOLLAND SE, 68-70


Boulevard de la


Pétrusse L-2320


Luxembourg


2. Reason for the


notification (please


tick the appropriate


box or boxes): X An


acquisition or


disposal of voting


rights An acquisition


or disposal of


financial instruments


An event changing the


breakdown of voting


rights Other (please


specify)iii:


3. Details of person


subject to the


notification


obligationiv :


Name: Bestinver City and


Gestión, S.A. SGIIC country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Madrid,


Spain



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:



5. Date on which the 1-


threshold was crossed 5-


or reachedvi: /-


0-


5-


/-


2-


0-


2-


0


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to


the notification


obligation:


% of % of To- Total


voting voting tal number of


rights rights of voting


atta- through both rights of


ched financial in % issuervii


to instru- (7.A


shares ments +


(total (total of 7.B)


of 7.B.1 +


7.A) 7.B.2)


Resulting situation 5.19 % 0.00 % 5.19 45,394,302


on the date on which %


threshold was crossed


or reached


Position of previous 4.47 % 0.00 % 4.47


notification (if %


applicable)


7. Notified


details of


the


resulting


situation on


the date on


which the


threshold


was crossed


or


reachedviii:


A: Voting


rights


attached to


shares


Class/type Number of % of voting


of shares voting rights


ISIN code rightsix


(if


possible)


Direct (Art Indirect Direct Indirect


8 of the (Art 9 of (Art 8 of (Art 9 of


Transparency the the the


Law) Transpa- Transpa- Transparen-


rency rency cy Law)


Law) Law)


LU0307018795 2,354,921 5.19




SUBTOTAL A 2,354,921 5.19


(Direct &


Indirect)



B 1:


Financial


Instruments


according to


Art.


12(1)(a) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Number of % of


financial pi- ci- voting vo-


instrument ra- se/ rights that ting


ti- Con- may be righ-


on ver- acquired if ts


da- sion the


te- Peri- instrument


x odxi is


exercised/


converted.



SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.1



B 2:


Financial


Instruments


with similar


economic


effect


according to


Art.


12(1)(b) of


the


Transparency


Law


Type of Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of


financial pi- ci- si- ber vo-


instrument ra- se/ cal of ting


ti- Con- or vo- righ-


on ver- cash tin- ts


da- sion sett- g


te- Peri- le- rig-


x odxi ment- hts


xii





SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.2


8. Information in relation to


the person subject to the


notification obligation:


(please tick the applicable


box) X Person subject to the


notification obligation is


not controlled by any natural


person or legal entity and


does not control any other


undertaking(s) holding


directly or indirectly an


interest in the (underlying)


issuer.xiii Full chain of


controlled undertakings


through which the voting


rights and/or the financial


instruments are effectively


held starting with the


ultimate controlling natural


person or legal entityxiv


(please provide a separate


organisational chart in case


of a complex structure):


N N- % of % of voting To- Directly


a- voting rights tal control-


m- rights through of led by


e- held by financial both (use


x- ultimate instruments number(s)


v control- held by from 1st


ling ultimate column)


person or controlling


entity or person or


held entity or


directly held


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold


0.00


0.00


0.00


0.00


0.00



9. In case of proxy voting:


The proxy holder named will


cease to hold % and number of


voting rights as of .



10. Additional


informationxvi: BESTINVER


GESTIÓN, S.A. SGIIC, a fund


management company in


connection with the


investment institutions it


manages and represents


exercising the voting rights


attached to their holdings.


Additionally, Bestinver


Gestión, S.A. SGIIC has been


granted a power of attorney


to exercise the voting rights


attached to the shares under


the property of the pension


funds managed by Bestinver


Pensiones EGFP, S.A.


Done at Madrid On 22/05/2020




Bitte warten...