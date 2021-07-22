Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Stimmrechte: Novem Group S.A. (deutsch)




22.07.21 17:11
dpa-AFX

Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Novem Group S.A.


Novem Group S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß §11 Abs. 6 des Luxemburger


Transparenzgesetzes und § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten


Verbreitung



22.07.2021 / 17:11


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings


Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings


pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on


transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law'


and 'the Transparency Regulation')



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS


(to be sent to the relevant


issuer and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or


the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which


voting rights are attachedii:


Novem Group S.A.


2. Reason for the notification


(please tick the appropriate


box or boxes): X An


acquisition or disposal of


voting rights An acquisition


or disposal of financial


instruments An event changing


the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject


to the notification


obligationiv:


Name: COFRA Holding AG City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Grafenauweg


10, 6300 Zug,


Switzerland


4. Full name of shareholder(s)


(if different from 3.)v:


COFRA Treasury S.à r.l.;


Registered office: 19-21,


Route d'Arlon, L-8009


Strassen; RCS: B130920


5. Date on which the threshold


was crossed or reached:


16/07/2021


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of % of voting To- Total


voting rights tal number of


rights through of voting


atta- financial both rights of


ched to instruments in % issuervii


shares (total of (7.A


(total 7.B.1 + +


of 7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B)


Resulting situation on the 10.28% 0.00% 10.2- 43,030,300


date on which threshold was 8%


crossed or reached


Position of previous % % %


notification (if applicable)


7.


Noti-


fied


de-


tails


of the


resul-


ting


situa-


tion


on the


date


on


which


the


thres-


hold


was


cros-


sed or


rea-


ched-


viii:


A:


Voting


rights


atta-


ched


to


shares


Class/- Number of % of


type voting vo-


of rightsix ting


shares right-


ISIN s


code


(if


possib-


le)


Direct Indirect Direct Indi-


(Art. (Art. 9 (Art. 8 rect


8 of of the of the (Art.


the Transpa- Transpa- 9 of


Trans- rency rency the


paren- Law) Law) Trans-


cy paren-


Law) cy


Law)


LU2356- N/A 4,425,00- % 1-


314745 0 0-


.-


2-


8-


%


% %


% %


SUBTOT- 4,425,000 10.28-


AL A %


(Direc-


t &


Indire-


ct)



B 1:


Finan-


cial


Instru-


ments


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)(-


a) of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy Law


Type E- Exerci- Num- %


of x- se/ ber o-


finan- p- Conver- of f


cial i- sion vo- v-


instru- r- Period- ting o-


ment a- xi right- t-


t- s i-


i- that n-


o- may g


n be r-


d- acqui- i-


a- red g-


t- if h-


e- the t-


x in- s


stru-


ment


is


exer-


cise-


d/


con-


verte-


d.


%


%


%


SUBTOTA- %


L B.1



B 2:


Finan-


cial


Instru-


ments


with


simi-


lar


econo-


mic


effect


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)(-


b) of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy Law


Type E- Exerci- P- N- %


of x- se/ h- u- o-


finan- p- Conver- y- m- f


cial i- sion s- b- v-


instru- r- Period- i- e- o-


ment a- xi c- r t-


t- a- o- i-


i- l f n-


o- o- v- g


n r o- r-


d- c- t- i-


a- a- i- g-


t- s- n- h-


e- h g t-


x s- r- s


e- i-


t- g-


t- h-


l- t-


e- s


m-


e-


n-


t-


x-


i-


i


%


%


%


S- %


U-


B-


T-


O-


T-


A-


L


B-


.-


2




8.


Infor-


mation


in


relati-


on to


the


person


sub-


ject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion:


(pleas-


e tick


the


appli-


cable


box)


Person


sub-


ject


to the


notifi-


cation


obliga-


tion


is not


con-


trol-


led by


any


natu-


ral


person


or


legal


entity


and


does


not


con-


trol


any


other


undert-


aking(-


s)


hol-


ding


direct-


ly or


indi-


rectly


an


inte-


rest


in the


(under-


lying)


issu-


er.-


xiii X


Full


chain


of


con-


trol-


led


under-


ta-


kings


throug-


h


which


the


voting


rights


and/or


the


finan-


cial


instru-


ments


are


effec-


tively


held


star-


ting


with


the


ultima-


te


con-


trol-


ling


natu-


ral


person


or


legal


entity-


xiv


(pleas-


e


provi-


de a


separa-


te


organi-


satio-


nal


chart


in


case


of a


com-


plex


struct-


ure):


N N- % of % of T- Directly


a- voting voting o- control-


m- rights rights t- led by


e- held by through a- (use


x- ultima- financi- l number(s)


v te al o- from 1st


control- instru- f column)


ling ments b-


person held by o-


or ultimate t-


entity control- h


or held ling


direct- person


ly by or


any entity


subsi- or held


diary directly


if it by any


equals subsidia-


or is ry if it


higher equals


than or is


the higher


notifia- than the


ble notifia-


thres- ble


hold thres-


hold


1 C- % 10.28% 1-


O- 0-


F- .-


R- 2-


A 8-


H- %


o-


l-


d-


i-


n-


g


A-


G


2 C- % 10.28% 1- 1


O- 0-


F- .-


R- 2-


A 8-


T- %


r-


e-


a-


s-


u-


r-


y


S-


.-


à


r-


.-


l-


.


% % %


% % %


% % %



9. In


case


of


proxy


vo-


ting:


The


proxy


holder


named


will


cease


to


hold w


% and


number


of


voting


rights


as of


.



10.


Addi-


tional


infor-


ma-


tionxv-


i:



Done at



Done at Luxembourg On 22/07/2021



Notes



i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national


legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the


applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.



ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or


underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,


domestic number identity).



iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,


changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of


financial instruments) or acting in concert.



iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural


person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights


in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;


or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of


the Transparency Law.



As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific


circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,


entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard


form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in


concert.



In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article


9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of


the persons who should be mentioned:



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is


entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or


legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting


rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person


or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of


exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral


under these conditions;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that


person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the


shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting


rights when the life interest is created;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the


controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a


notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)


to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those


situations, the controlled undertaking;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the


deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached


to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the


shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his


discretion;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the


proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and


the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the


latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management


companies).




v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the


Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the


counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9


of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder


is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings


(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).



vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on


which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered


the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the


corporate event took effect.



vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,


including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights


are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.



viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it


is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new


holding is below that threshold.



ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached


'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the


voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -


if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.



x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when


right to acquire shares ends.



xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this


period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].



xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting


rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the


Transparency Law).



xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either


controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option


applies.



xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the


cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached


and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the


market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of


multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments


are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving


a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free


row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities


within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the


control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control


chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held


voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the


notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those


persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial


instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.



xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights


and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented


irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest


applicable threshold themselves.



xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



22.07.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Novem Group S.A.


19, rue Edmond Reuter


L-5326 Contern


Luxemburg





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1221054 22.07.2021



°






Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,68 € 16,51 € 0,17 € +1,03% 22.07./18:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2356314745 A3CSWZ 16,98 € 16,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,68 € +1,03%  18:04
Xetra 16,60 € +0,61%  17:35
München 16,50 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 16,40 € -0,12%  08:12
Stuttgart 16,41 € -0,12%  08:03
Berlin 16,40 € -0,12%  08:00
Frankfurt 16,40 € -1,20%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Li-Riese Ganfeng Lithium. Nach Übernahme von Nachbar Millennial Lithium für 353 Mio. $

Arena Minerals Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Novem Group.....the perfect ca. 09.07.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...