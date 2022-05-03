DGAP-Stimmrechte: MTU Aero Engines AG (deutsch)
03.05.22 18:18
dpa-AFX
MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MTU Aero Engines AG
MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
03.05.2022 / 18:18
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, hat uns
gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 03.05.2022 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung
bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 28.04.2022
über Folgendes informiert:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding
notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in MTU Aero
Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our
subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Notifying Parties"):
BlackRock, Inc.
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the
Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and
advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying
Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the
Notifying Parties, notify that:
1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and
at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall
intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short
and a long term basis.
2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by
means of a purchase
or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for
BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell shares.
3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members
of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will
continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general
meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best
interests of our clients.
4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital
structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external
funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the
same way we set out in no. 3.
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,
notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the
voting rights.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Deutschland
Internet: www.mtu.de
