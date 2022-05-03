Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: MTU Aero Engines AG (deutsch)




03.05.22 18:18
dpa-AFX

MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MTU Aero Engines AG


MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



03.05.2022 / 18:18


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Die BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, hat uns


gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 03.05.2022 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung


bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 28.04.2022


über Folgendes informiert:



In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding


notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in MTU Aero


Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our


subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Notifying Parties"):



BlackRock, Inc.



The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the


Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and


advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying


Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed



In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the


Notifying Parties, notify that:



1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and


at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall


intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short


and a long term basis.



2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by


means of a purchase


or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for


BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell shares.



3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members


of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will


continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general


meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best


interests of our clients.



4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital


structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external


funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the


same way we set out in no. 3.



In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,


notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the


voting rights.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



03.05.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: MTU Aero Engines AG


Dachauer Straße 665


80995 München


Deutschland


Internet: www.mtu.de





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1342565 03.05.2022



°






Aktuell
Finanztrends Video zu MTU Aero Engines


mehr >
 
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
196,45 € 187,50 € 8,95 € +4,77% 03.05./19:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D9PT0 A0D9PT 224,80 € 161,70 €
Werte im Artikel
196,45 plus
+4,77%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		196,45 € +4,77%  19:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 210,55 $ +8,53%  17:52
Stuttgart 196,55 € +5,05%  19:10
Düsseldorf 196,40 € +5,03%  19:00
Xetra 197,10 € +4,90%  17:43
Berlin 196,70 € +4,85%  18:45
Hamburg 197,30 € +3,62%  17:36
Frankfurt 188,65 € +0,88%  08:00
München 188,65 € -1,07%  08:01
Hannover 188,20 € -1,29%  08:15
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...