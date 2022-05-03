DGAP-Stimmrechte: MTU Aero Engines AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MTU Aero Engines":

MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: MTU Aero Engines AG

MTU Aero Engines AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

03.05.2022 / 18:18

Die BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, hat uns

gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG am 03.05.2022 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung

bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 28.04.2022

über Folgendes informiert:

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding

notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in MTU Aero

Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our

subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Notifying Parties"):

BlackRock, Inc.

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the

Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and

advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying

Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the

Notifying Parties, notify that:

1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and

at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall

intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short

and a long term basis.

2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by

means of a purchase

or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for

BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell shares.

3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members

of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will

continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general

meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best

interests of our clients.

4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital

structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external

funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the

same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,

notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the

voting rights.

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Deutschland

Internet: www.mtu.de

