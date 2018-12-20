DGAP-Stimmrechte: Logwin AG (deutsch)
20.12.18 12:18
dpa-AFX
Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.
8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Logwin AG
Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8
und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency
Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
20.12.2018 / 12:18
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major
holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11
January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as
'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
(to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the CSSF)i
1. Identity of the issuer or
the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which voting
rights are attachedii:
Logwin AG
2. Reason for the notification
(please tick the appropriate
box or boxes): X An acquisition
or disposal of voting rights An
acquisition or disposal of
financial instruments An event
changing the breakdown of
voting rights Other (please
specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to
the notification obligationiv:
Name: Stefan Quandt, City and
country of
registered
office (if
applicable):
Germany, Bad
Homburg
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.)v:
DELTON Logistics S.á r.l
5. Date on which the threshold 20/12-
was crossed or reachedvi: /2018
6. Total positions of person(s)
subject to the notification
obligation:
% of % of voting Total Total
voting rights of number of
rights through both voting
atta- financial in % rights of
ched to instruments (7.A issuervii
shares (total of +
(total 7.B.1 + 7.B)
of 7.A) 7.B.2)
Resulting situation on the date 87.14 0.00 87.14 2,884,395
on which threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous 87.14 87.14 /
notification (if applicable)
7.
Noti-
fied
de-
tails
of
the
resul-
ting
situa-
tion
on
the
date
on
which
the
thres-
hold
was
cros-
sed
or
rea-
ched-
viii:
A:
Vo-
ting
right-
s
atta-
ched
to
sha-
res
Class- Number % of
/type of voting
of voting rights
sha- right-
res six
ISIN
code
(if
possi-
ble)
Di- Indi- Direct Indi-
rect rect (Art. 8 rect
(Art. (Art. of the (Art.
8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of
the the rency the
Trans- Trans- Law) Trans-
paren- paren- paren-
cy cy cy
Law) Law) Law)
LU161- 2,513,380 87.14
81518-
79
SUBTO- 2,513,3- 87.14
TAL A 80
(Dire-
ct &
Indir-
ect)
B 1:
Finan-
cial
In-
stru-
ments
accor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1)-
(a)
of
the
Trans-
paren-
cy
Law
Type Expi- Exer- Number % of
of rati- ci- of vo-
finan- on se/ voting ting
cial datex Con- rights righ-
in- ver- that ts
stru- sion may be
ment Peri- acqui-
odxi red if
the
instru-
ment
is
exerci-
sed/
conver-
ted.
N/A
SUBT- 0 0.00
OTAL
B.1
B 2:
Finan-
cial
In-
stru-
ments
with
simi-
lar
econo-
mic
ef-
fect
accor-
ding
to
Art.
12(1)-
(b)
of
the
Trans-
paren-
cy
Law
Type Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of
of pi- ci- si- ber vo-
finan- ra- se/ cal of ting
cial ti- Con- or vo- righ-
in- on ver- cash tin- ts
stru- da- sion sett- g
ment te- Peri- le- rig-
x odxi ment- hts
xii
N/A
SUBT- 0 0.00
OTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation
to the person subject to
the notification
obligation: (please tick
the applicable box) Person
subject to the notification
obligation is not
controlled by any natural
person or legal entity and
does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an
interest in the
(underlying) issuer.xiii X
Full chain of controlled
undertakings through which
the voting rights and/or
the financial instruments
are effectively held
starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person
or legal entityxiv (please
provide a separate
organisational chart in
case of a complex
structure):
N N- % of % of voting Total Directly
a- voting rights of control-
m- rights through both led by
e- held by financial (use
x- ultimate instruments number(s)
v control- held by from 1st
ling ultimate column)
person or controlling
entity or person or
held entity or
directly held
by any directly by
subsidia- any
ry if it subsidiary
equals or if it
is higher equals or
than the is higher
notifia- than the
ble notifiable
threshold threshold
1 S- 87.14 87.14
t-
e-
f-
a-
n
Q-
u-
a-
n-
d-
t
2 D- 87.14 87.14 1
E-
L-
T-
O-
N
L-
o-
g-
i-
s-
t-
i-
c-
s
S-
.-
á
r-
.-
l-
.
9. In case of proxy voting:
The proxy holder named as
of . will cease to hold %
and number of voting rights
10. Additional
informationxvi:
DELTON Vermögensverwaltung
AG has sold all of the
shares held by it in DELTON
Logistics S.à r.l. to Mr
Stefan Quandt. DELTON
Logistics S.à r.l. holds
2,513,380 shares in Logwin
AG.
Done at Luxembourg On 20/12/2018
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.12.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
760921 20.12.2018
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,00 €
|121,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.12./13:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1618151879
|A2DR54
|150,00 €
|121,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|122,00 €
|-0,81%
|11:56
|Xetra
|121,00 €
|0,00%
|19.12.18
|Frankfurt
|122,00 €
|-0,81%
|12:08
|München
|122,00 €
|-0,81%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|122,00 €
|-0,81%
|09:11
|Berlin
|122,00 €
|-0,81%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|121,00 €
|-0,82%
|13:16
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|195
|Logwin vor Kurssprung nach ob.
|29.10.18
|241
|thiel
|22.11.12
|115
|GEILES MITTELFRIST-DEPOT .
|10.09.08
|27
|Thiel Logistik
|22.04.08
|+++Morgenbericht mit Terminen.
|02.04.07