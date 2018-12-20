DGAP-Stimmrechte: Logwin AG (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.

8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Logwin AG


Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8


und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency


Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as


'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS


(to be sent to the relevant


issuer and to the CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer or


the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which voting


rights are attachedii:


Logwin AG


2. Reason for the notification


(please tick the appropriate


box or boxes): X An acquisition


or disposal of voting rights An


acquisition or disposal of


financial instruments An event


changing the breakdown of


voting rights Other (please


specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to


the notification obligationiv:


Name: Stefan Quandt, City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):


Germany, Bad


Homburg


4. Full name of shareholder(s)


(if different from 3.)v:


DELTON Logistics S.á r.l


5. Date on which the threshold 20/12-


was crossed or reachedvi: /2018


6. Total positions of person(s)


subject to the notification


obligation:


% of % of voting Total Total


voting rights of number of


rights through both voting


atta- financial in % rights of


ched to instruments (7.A issuervii


shares (total of +


(total 7.B.1 + 7.B)


of 7.A) 7.B.2)


Resulting situation on the date 87.14 0.00 87.14 2,884,395


on which threshold was crossed


or reached


Position of previous 87.14 87.14 /


notification (if applicable)


7.


Noti-


fied


de-


tails


of


the


resul-


ting


situa-


tion


on


the


date


on


which


the


thres-


hold


was


cros-


sed


or


rea-


ched-


viii:


A:


Vo-


ting


right-


s


atta-


ched


to


sha-


res


Class- Number % of


/type of voting


of voting rights


sha- right-


res six


ISIN


code


(if


possi-


ble)


Di- Indi- Direct Indi-


rect rect (Art. 8 rect


(Art. (Art. of the (Art.


8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of


the the rency the


Trans- Trans- Law) Trans-


paren- paren- paren-


cy cy cy


Law) Law) Law)


LU161- 2,513,380 87.14


81518-


79




SUBTO- 2,513,3- 87.14


TAL A 80


(Dire-


ct &


Indir-


ect)



B 1:


Finan-


cial


In-


stru-


ments


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)-


(a)


of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy


Law


Type Expi- Exer- Number % of


of rati- ci- of vo-


finan- on se/ voting ting


cial datex Con- rights righ-


in- ver- that ts


stru- sion may be


ment Peri- acqui-


odxi red if


the


instru-


ment


is


exerci-


sed/


conver-


ted.


N/A




SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.1



B 2:


Finan-


cial


In-


stru-


ments


with


simi-


lar


econo-


mic


ef-


fect


accor-


ding


to


Art.


12(1)-


(b)


of


the


Trans-


paren-


cy


Law


Type Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of


of pi- ci- si- ber vo-


finan- ra- se/ cal of ting


cial ti- Con- or vo- righ-


in- on ver- cash tin- ts


stru- da- sion sett- g


ment te- Peri- le- rig-


x odxi ment- hts


xii


N/A




SUBT- 0 0.00


OTAL


B.2



8. Information in relation


to the person subject to


the notification


obligation: (please tick


the applicable box) Person


subject to the notification


obligation is not


controlled by any natural


person or legal entity and


does not control any other


undertaking(s) holding


directly or indirectly an


interest in the


(underlying) issuer.xiii X


Full chain of controlled


undertakings through which


the voting rights and/or


the financial instruments


are effectively held


starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person


or legal entityxiv (please


provide a separate


organisational chart in


case of a complex


structure):


N N- % of % of voting Total Directly


a- voting rights of control-


m- rights through both led by


e- held by financial (use


x- ultimate instruments number(s)


v control- held by from 1st


ling ultimate column)


person or controlling


entity or person or


held entity or


directly held


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold


1 S- 87.14 87.14


t-


e-


f-


a-


n


Q-


u-


a-


n-


d-


t


2 D- 87.14 87.14 1


E-


L-


T-


O-


N


L-


o-


g-


i-


s-


t-


i-


c-


s


S-


.-


á


r-


.-


l-


.






9. In case of proxy voting:


The proxy holder named as


of . will cease to hold %


and number of voting rights



10. Additional


informationxvi:


DELTON Vermögensverwaltung


AG has sold all of the


shares held by it in DELTON


Logistics S.à r.l. to Mr


Stefan Quandt. DELTON


Logistics S.à r.l. holds


2,513,380 shares in Logwin


AG.


Done at Luxembourg On 20/12/2018




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Bitte warten...