DGAP-Stimmrechte: Logwin AG (deutsch)

Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art.



8 und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Logwin AG

Logwin AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit Art. 8

und 9 des Transparenzgesetzes des Großherzogtums Luxemburg (Transparency

Law) mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

04.12.2018 / 16:22

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major

holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11

January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as

'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

(to be sent to the relevant

issuer and to the CSSF)i

1. Identity of the issuer or

the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedii:

Logwin AG

2. Reason for the notification

(please tick the appropriate

box or boxes): X An acquisition

or disposal of voting rights An

acquisition or disposal of

financial instruments An event

changing the breakdown of

voting rights Other (please

specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to

the notification obligationiv:

Name: Stefan Quandt City and

country of

registered

office (if

applicable):

Germany, Bad

Homburg

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.)v:

DELTON Logistics S.à r.l

5. Date on which the threshold 30/11-

was crossed or reachedvi: /2018

6. Total positions of person(s)

subject to the notification

obligation:

% of % of voting Total Total

voting rights of number of

rights through both voting

atta- financial in rights of

ched to instruments %(7.A issuervii

shares (total of +

(total 7.B.1 + 7.B)

of 7.A) 7.B.2)

Resulting situation on the date 87.14 0.00 87.14 2,884,395

on which threshold was crossed

or reached

Position of previous 66.80 66.80

notification (if applicable)

7.

Noti-

fied

de-

tails

of

the

resul-

ting

situa-

tion

on

the

date

on

which

the

thres-

hold

was

cros-

sed

or

rea-

ched-

viii:

A:

Vo-

ting

right-

s

atta-

ched

to

sha-

res

Class- Number % of

/type of voting

of voting rights

sha- right-

res six

ISIN

code

(if

possi-

ble)

Di- Indi- Direct Indi-

rect rect (Art. 8 rect

(Art. (Art. of the (Art.

8 of 9 of Transpa- 9 of

the the rency the

Trans- Trans- Law) Trans-

paren- paren- paren-

cy cy cy

Law) Law) Law)

LU161- 2,513,380 87.14

81518-

79

SUBTO- 2,513,3- 87.14

TAL A 80

(Dire-

ct &

Indir-

ect)

B 1:

Finan-

cial

In-

stru-

ments

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)-

(a)

of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy

Law

Type Expi- Exer- Number % of

of rati- ci- of vo-

finan- on se/ voting ting

cial datex Con- rights righ-

in- ver- that ts

stru- sion may be

ment Peri- acqui-

odxi red if

the

instru-

ment

isexer-

cised/

conver-

ted.

N/A

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL

B.1

B 2:

Finan-

cial

In-

stru-

ments

with

simi-

lar

econo-

mic

ef-

fect

accor-

ding

to

Art.

12(1)-

(b)

of

the

Trans-

paren-

cy

Law

Type Ex- Exer- Phy- Num- % of

of pi- ci- si- ber vo-

finan- ra- se/ cal of ting

cial ti- Con- or vo- righ-

in- on ver- cash tin- ts

stru- da- sion sett- g

ment te- Peri- le- rig-

x odxi ment- hts

xii

N/A

SUBT- 0 0.00

OTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation

to the person subject to

the notification

obligation: (please tick

the applicable box) Person

subject to the

notification obligation is

not controlled by any

natural person or legal

entity and does not

control any other

undertaking(s) holding

directly or indirectly an

interest in the

(underlying) issuer.xiii x

Full chain of controlled

undertakings through which

the voting rights and/or

the financial instruments

are effectively held

starting with the ultimate

controlling natural person

or legal entityxiv (please

provide a separate

organisational chart in

case of a complex

structure):

N° N- % of % of voting Total Directly

a- voting rights of control-

m- rights through both led by

e- held by financial (use

x- ultimate instruments number(s)

v control- held by from 1st

ling ultimate column)

person or controlling

entity or person or

held entity or

directly held

by any directly by

subsidia- any

ry if it subsidiary

equals or if it

is higher equals or

than the is higher

notifia- than the

ble notifiable

threshold threshold

1 S- 87.14 87.14

t-

e-

f-

a-

n

Q-

u-

a-

n-

d-

t

2 D- 87.14 87.14 1

E-

L-

T-

O-

N

A-

G

3 D- 87.14 87.14 2

E-

L-

T-

O-

N

V-

e-

r-

m-

ö-

g-

e-

n-

s-

v-

e-

r-

w-

a-

l-

t-

u-

n-

g

A-

G

4 D- 87.14 87.14 3

E-

L-

T-

O-

N

L-

o-

g-

i-

s-

t-

i-

c-

s

S-

.-

á

r-

.-

l-

.

0,00

9. In case of proxy will % num-

voting: The proxy holder cease to a- ber

named as of . hold n- of

d vo-

ting

right-

s

10. Additional

informationxvi:

DELTON Vermögensverwaltung

AG has incorporated DELTON

Logistics S.à.r.l. to

which it has transferred

2,513,380 shares in Logwin

AG.

Done at Luxembourg on 03/12/2018

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg

Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com

