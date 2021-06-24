Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leifheit":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)




24.06.21 17:18
dpa-AFX

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem


Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



24.06.2021 / 17:17


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spanien, hat der Leifheit


AG am 24. Juni 2021 folgende Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:



'Dear Sir or Madam,



By voting rights notification dated 17 June 2021 (as amended on 21 June


2021), Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra


EQMC'), notified that on 14 June 2021 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of


15% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in


accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in


Leifheit directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by


Alantra EQMC.



In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3


WpHG as follows:



1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate


trading profits.



2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation


of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the


next twelve months.



3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert


influence on the appointment or removal of members of the


administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.



4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market


conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would


evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing


relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.



The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 15.42% of the voting


rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting


rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of


the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.'




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



24.06.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


Leifheitstraße 1


56377 Nassau


Deutschland


Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1211828 24.06.2021



°






Aktuell
Bohrprogramm startet - Neuer 592% Uran Aktientip
Nach 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Leifheit


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,70 € 45,50 € 0,20 € +0,44% 24.06./17:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006464506 646450 49,95 € 23,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,70 € +0,44%  17:41
Xetra 46,40 € +1,98%  17:38
Hamburg 45,30 € +1,68%  08:09
Hannover 45,30 € +1,68%  08:10
Berlin 45,30 € +1,68%  08:00
Frankfurt 45,00 € +1,01%  15:39
München 45,30 € +0,89%  08:00
Düsseldorf 45,60 € +0,66%  18:00
Stuttgart 45,25 € -0,22%  16:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Psychedelic Hot Stock startet Bob Marley Deal. Nach 1.156% mit Numinus Wellness ($NUMI) und 1.494% mit MindMedicine ($MMEDF)

Silo Wellness Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
277 Geheimtipp Leifheit 17.06.21
2 Löschung 09.06.10
  Leifheit: Eine Perle für 2005 29.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...