DGAP-Stimmrechte: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem

Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

24.06.2021 / 17:17

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spanien, hat der Leifheit

AG am 24. Juni 2021 folgende Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:

'Dear Sir or Madam,

By voting rights notification dated 17 June 2021 (as amended on 21 June

2021), Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra

EQMC'), notified that on 14 June 2021 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of

15% of the voting rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in

accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in

Leifheit directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by

Alantra EQMC.

In this context we inform you pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3

WpHG as follows:

1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate

trading profits.

2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation

of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the

next twelve months.

3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert

influence on the appointment or removal of members of the

administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.

4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market

conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would

evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing

relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.

The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 15.42% of the voting

rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting

rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of

the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.'

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.06.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Deutschland

Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1211828 24.06.2021

°