DGAP-Stimmrechte: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)




23.04.20 19:25
dpa-AFX

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem


Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



23.04.2020 / 19:25


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



EQMC Europe Development Capital Fund Plc, Dublin, Irland, hat der Leifheit


AG mit Schreiben vom 21 April 2020, eingegangen am 22. April 2020, folgende


Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:



'Dear Sir or Madam,



By voting rights notification dated 15 April 2020, EQMC Europe Development


Capital Fund Plc ('EQMC SICAV'), notified that on 9 April 2020 EQMC SICAV


exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Leifheit


Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG.


EQMC SICAV is hereby represented by Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC,


S.A. acting as its investment manager.



In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG


as follows:



1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate


trading profits.



2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation


of Leifheit, EQMC SICAV might acquire further voting rights within the


next twelve months.



3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert


influence on the appointment or removal of members of the


administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.



4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market


conditions and available transaction opportunities, EQMC SICAV would


evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing


relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.



The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.44% of the voting


rights in Leifheit by EQMC SICAV, which led to the aforementioned voting


rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by its own the


equity.'



Kontakt:


Leifheit AG


D-56377 Nassau


ir@leifheit.com


Tel. +49 2604 977 218




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


Leifheitstraße 1


56377 Nassau / Lahn


Deutschland


Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1028829 23.04.2020



°






