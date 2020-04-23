DGAP-Stimmrechte: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
23.04.20 19:25
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
23.04.2020 / 19:25
EQMC Europe Development Capital Fund Plc, Dublin, Irland, hat der Leifheit
AG mit Schreiben vom 21 April 2020, eingegangen am 22. April 2020, folgende
Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:
'Dear Sir or Madam,
By voting rights notification dated 15 April 2020, EQMC Europe Development
Capital Fund Plc ('EQMC SICAV'), notified that on 9 April 2020 EQMC SICAV
exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Leifheit
Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG.
EQMC SICAV is hereby represented by Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC,
S.A. acting as its investment manager.
In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG
as follows:
1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate
trading profits.
2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation
of Leifheit, EQMC SICAV might acquire further voting rights within the
next twelve months.
3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert
influence on the appointment or removal of members of the
administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.
4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market
conditions and available transaction opportunities, EQMC SICAV would
evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing
relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.
The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.44% of the voting
rights in Leifheit by EQMC SICAV, which led to the aforementioned voting
rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by its own the
equity.'
Kontakt:
Leifheit AG
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
Tel. +49 2604 977 218
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau / Lahn
Deutschland
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,95 €
|19,50 €
|-0,55 €
|-2,82%
|23.04./19:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006464506
|646450
|25,40 €
|14,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,95 €
|-2,82%
|19:59
|Hannover
|19,15 €
|+4,93%
|08:10
|Berlin
|19,10 €
|+4,66%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|19,30 €
|+4,32%
|16:00
|Hamburg
|19,15 €
|+3,51%
|08:09
|München
|19,15 €
|+2,68%
|08:13
|Frankfurt
|19,10 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Xetra
|19,15 €
|-0,78%
|17:36
|Stuttgart
|18,95 €
|-1,04%
|20:30
