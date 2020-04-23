DGAP-Stimmrechte: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leifheit":

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem

Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

23.04.2020 / 19:25

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

EQMC Europe Development Capital Fund Plc, Dublin, Irland, hat der Leifheit

AG mit Schreiben vom 21 April 2020, eingegangen am 22. April 2020, folgende

Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:

'Dear Sir or Madam,

By voting rights notification dated 15 April 2020, EQMC Europe Development

Capital Fund Plc ('EQMC SICAV'), notified that on 9 April 2020 EQMC SICAV

exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Leifheit

Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with sections 33, 34 WpHG.

EQMC SICAV is hereby represented by Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC,

S.A. acting as its investment manager.

In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG

as follows:

1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate

trading profits.

2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation

of Leifheit, EQMC SICAV might acquire further voting rights within the

next twelve months.

3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert

influence on the appointment or removal of members of the

administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.

4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market

conditions and available transaction opportunities, EQMC SICAV would

evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing

relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.

The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.44% of the voting

rights in Leifheit by EQMC SICAV, which led to the aforementioned voting

rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by its own the

equity.'

Kontakt:

Leifheit AG

D-56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com

Tel. +49 2604 977 218

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.04.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau / Lahn

Deutschland

Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1028829 23.04.2020

°