DGAP-Stimmrechte: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)

Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spanien, hat der Leifheit
AG mit Schreiben vom 11. März 2020, eingegangen am 12. März 2020, folgende
Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:
'Dear Sir or Madam,
By voting rights notification dated 5 March 2020, Alantra EQMC Asset
Management, SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified that on 28
February 2020 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting
rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with
sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in Leifheit
directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra
EQMC.
In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG
as follows:
1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate
trading profits.
2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation
of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the
next twelve months.
3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert
influence on the appointment or removal of members of the
administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.
4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market
conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would
evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing
relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.
The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.17% of the voting
rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting
rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of
the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.'
