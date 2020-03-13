Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)




13.03.20 15:54
dpa-AFX

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


13.03.2020 / 15:54


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Alantra EQMC Asset Management SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spanien, hat der Leifheit


AG mit Schreiben vom 11. März 2020, eingegangen am 12. März 2020, folgende


Mitteilung nach § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG übermittelt:



'Dear Sir or Madam,



By voting rights notification dated 5 March 2020, Alantra EQMC Asset


Management, SGIIC, S.A., Madrid, Spain ('Alantra EQMC'), notified that on 28


February 2020 Alantra EQMC exceeded the threshold of 10% of the voting


rights in Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft ('Leifheit') in accordance with


sections 33, 34 WpHG. Alantra EQMC holds no voting rights in Leifheit


directly; all voting rights are rather held by funds managed by Alantra


EQMC.



In this context we inform pursuant to section 43 paragraph 1 sentence 3 WpHG


as follows:



1. The acquisition of the voting rights in Leifheit serves to generate


trading profits.



2. Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation


of Leifheit, Alantra EQMC might acquire further voting rights within the


next twelve months.



3. It is intended, by expressing opinions and/or deliberations, to exert


influence on the appointment or removal of members of the


administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Leifheit.



4. Depending on the success of the ongoing management strategy, market


conditions and available transaction opportunities, Alantra EQMC would


evaluate proposing to the relevant bodies of Leifheit introducing


relevant changes to the capital structure or the dividend policy.



The acquisition of the shareholding of approximately 10.17% of the voting


rights in Leifheit by Alantra EQMC, which led to the aforementioned voting


rights notification threshold being exceeded, was financed by the equity of


the funds managed by Alantra EQMC.'




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



13.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


Leifheitstraße 1


56377 Nassau / Lahn


Deutschland


Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



997157 13.03.2020



°






Aktuell
Finanztrends Video zu Leifheit


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,00 € 16,92 € 1,08 € +6,38% 13.03./16:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006464506 646450 25,95 € 16,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,62 € +5,38%  16:29
Stuttgart 17,92 € +7,82%  15:30
Xetra 18,00 € +6,38%  16:08
Düsseldorf 17,84 € +4,57%  16:00
München 17,12 € -2,28%  08:00
Berlin 16,62 € -3,26%  08:00
Frankfurt 16,54 € -3,27%  08:10
Hannover 16,58 € -6,01%  08:10
Hamburg 16,54 € -6,55%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien des Tages
  

