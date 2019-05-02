DGAP-Stimmrechte: LEG Immobilien AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "LEG Immobilien":

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: LEG Immobilien AG

02.05.2019 / 12:58

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Die LEG Immobilien AG hat am 29. April 2019 die nachfolgende Mitteilung

gemäß § 43 WpHG erhalten:

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding

notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in LEG

Immobilien AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and

our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):

- BlackRock, Inc.

- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the

Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and

advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying

Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the

Notifying Parties, notify that:

1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and

at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall

intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short

and a long term basis.

2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by

means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain

maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell

shares.

3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members

of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will

continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general

meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best

interests of our clients.

4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital

structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external

funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the

same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,

notify that:

Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting

rights.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

