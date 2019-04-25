DGAP-Stimmrechte: LEG Immobilien AG (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

25.04.19 16:17
dpa-AFX

LEG Immobilien AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: LEG Immobilien AG


LEG Immobilien AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



25.04.2019 / 16:17


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Die LEG Immobilien AG hat am 23. April 2019 die nachfolgende Mitteilung


gemäß § 43 WpHG erhalten:



In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding


notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in LEG


Immobilien AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and


our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):



- BlackRock, Inc.



- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the


Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and


advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying


Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed



In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the


Notifying Parties, notify that:



1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and


at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall


intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short


and a long term basis.



2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by


means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain


maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell


shares.



3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members


of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will


continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general


meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best


interests of our clients.



4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital


structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external


funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the


same way we set out in no. 3.



In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,


notify that:



Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting


rights.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



25.04.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: LEG Immobilien AG


Hans-Böckler-Straße 38


40476 Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Internet: www.leg.ag





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



803557 25.04.2019



°






Bitte warten...