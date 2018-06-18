DGAP-Stimmrechte: LEG Immobilien AG (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

18.06.18 11:22
dpa-AFX

18.06.2018 / 11:22


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Die LEG Immobilien AG hat am 14. Juni 2018 die nachfolgende Mitteilung gemäß


§ 43 WpHG erhalten:



In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding


notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in LEG


Immobilien AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and


our subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):



- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



- BlackRock, Inc.



The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the


Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and


advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying


Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed



In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the


Notifying Parties, notify that:



1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and


at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties' overall


intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on both a short


and a long term basis.



2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by


means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain


maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may also sell


shares.



3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members


of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will


continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general


meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best


interests of our clients.



4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital


structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external


funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the


same way we set out in no. 3.



In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,


notify that:



Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting


rights.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



18.06.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: LEG Immobilien AG


Hans-Böckler-Straße 38


40476 Düsseldorf


Deutschland


Internet: www.leg.ag





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



696103 18.06.2018



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
94,76 € 95,36 € -0,60 € -0,63% 18.06./14:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LEG1110 LEG111 98,54 € 78,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		95,00 € -0,90%  09:22
Nasdaq OTC Other 112,50 $ +0,86%  11.06.18
München 95,34 € -0,56%  08:02
Xetra 94,76 € -0,63%  14:09
Berlin 95,08 € -0,71%  08:00
Hamburg 94,94 € -0,79%  08:09
Frankfurt 95,02 € -0,81%  08:02
Hannover 94,92 € -0,82%  08:10
Stuttgart 94,86 € -1,06%  13:30
Düsseldorf 94,80 € -1,76%  13:30
