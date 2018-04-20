DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.


Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit


dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



23.04.2018 / 10:23


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed


us on April 21, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been


released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on


the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 20 April 2018


Person obliged to notify: S. Goldstein


Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.


Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861


Place of residence: Essen



Distribution in numbers



Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of Sett- Ex-


pe shares voting rights pi- tin- disposal le- pl-


of tal g ment an-


sha- in- rig- at-


re te- hts io-


res- n


t


Bea- 18.366.472,00 18.366.472,00 Re- Re- Indirectly(Coope- Phy-


rer al al ratieve Activum si-


sha- SG Fund III cal


re Investments Deli-


U.A., very


Cooperatieve


Formart


Investments


U.A.,


Cooperatieve ASG


Fund V


Investments


U.A.)



Distribution in percentages



Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly


holding real potential real potential


Capital 49,65% 0,00% 0,00% 49,65% 0,00%


interest


Voting 49,65% 0,00% 0,00% 49,65% 0,00%


rights




Distribution in numbers (short)



Number of shares Manner of disposal





Distribution in percentages (short)



Type Directly potential Indirectly potential



Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and


correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the


relevant register of the AFM:


https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=57030




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.04.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.


Baumstraße 25


45128 Essen


Deutschland


Internet: www.instone.de





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



677433 23.04.2018



°






