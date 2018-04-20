DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (deutsch)
23.04.18 10:22
dpa-AFX
Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit
dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
23.04.2018 / 10:23
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed
us on April 21, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been
released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on
the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 20 April 2018
Person obliged to notify: S. Goldstein
Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861
Place of residence: Essen
Distribution in numbers
Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of Sett- Ex-
pe shares voting rights pi- tin- disposal le- pl-
of tal g ment an-
sha- in- rig- at-
re te- hts io-
res- n
t
Bea- 18.366.472,00 18.366.472,00 Re- Re- Indirectly(Coope- Phy-
rer al al ratieve Activum si-
sha- SG Fund III cal
re Investments Deli-
U.A., very
Cooperatieve
Formart
Investments
U.A.,
Cooperatieve ASG
Fund V
Investments
U.A.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly
holding real potential real potential
Capital 49,65% 0,00% 0,00% 49,65% 0,00%
interest
Voting 49,65% 0,00% 0,00% 49,65% 0,00%
rights
Distribution in numbers (short)
Number of shares Manner of disposal
Distribution in percentages (short)
Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and
correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the
relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=57030
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
23.04.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Deutschland
Internet: www.instone.de
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
677433 23.04.2018
°
