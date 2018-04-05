DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (deutsch)

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit

dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.04.2018 / 11:07

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed

us on April 7, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been

released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on

the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 5 April 2018

Person obliged to notify: FMR LLC

Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861

Place of residence: Essen

Distribution in numbers

Ty- Number of Number of Capi- Vo- Manner of disposal Se- Ex-

pe shares voting tal tin- tt- pl-

of rights inte- g le- an-

sha- rest rig- me- at-

re hts nt io-

n

Bea- 1.862.891,00 1.862.891,00 Real Re- Indirectly(Fidelit-

rer al y Institutional

sha- Asset Management

re Trust Company, FMR

CO., INC, FMR

INVESTMENT

MANAGEMENT (UK)

LIMITED)

Distribution in percentages

Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly

holding real potential real potential

Capital 5,04% 0,00% 0,00% 5,04% 0,00%

interest

Voting 5,04% 0,00% 0,00% 5,04% 0,00%

rights

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and

correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the

relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55573

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Deutschland

Internet: www.instone.de

672373 09.04.2018

