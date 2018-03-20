DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Instone Real Estate Group":

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit

dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

28.03.2018 / 12:15

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed

us on March 27, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been

released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on

the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 20 March 2018

Person obliged to notify: S. Goldstein

Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861

Place of residence: Essen

Distribution in numbers

Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of Sett- Ex-

pe shares voting rights pi- tin- disposal le- pl-

of tal g ment an-

sha- in- rig- at-

re te- hts io-

res- n

t

Bea- 18.849.613,00 18.849.613,00 Re- Re- Indirectly(Coope- Phy-

rer al al ratieve Activum si-

sha- SG Fund III cal

re Investments Deli-

U.A., very

Cooperatieve

Formart

Investments

U.A.,

Cooperatieve ASG

Fund V

Investments

U.A.)

Distribution in percentages

Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly

holding real potential real potential

Capital 50,96% 0,00% 0,00% 50,96% 0,00%

interest

Voting 50,96% 0,00% 0,00% 50,96% 0,00%

rights

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and

correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the

relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55118

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Deutschland

Internet: www.instone.de

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

669829 28.03.2018

