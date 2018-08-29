DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group AG (deutsch)

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed

us on August 31, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has

been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on

the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 29 August 2018

Person obliged to notify: OZ Management LP

Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861

Place of residence: Essen

Distribution in numbers

Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of disposal S- Ex-

pe shares voting pi- ti- e- pl-

of rights tal ng t- an-

sh- in- ri- t- at-

ar- te- gh- l- io-

e res- ts e- n

t m-

e-

n-

t

Eq- 1.076.408,00 1.076.408,00 Po- Po- Indirectly (Oz I-

ui- ten- te- Management LP and OZ n

ty ti- nt- Management II LP act as c-

Sw- al ia- investment manager for a-

ap l certain investment s-

funds and those funds h

beneficially own the

shares and instruments

that are subject to

this notification.)

Distribution in percentages

Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly

holding real potential real potential

Capital 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%

interest

Voting 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%

rights

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and

correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the

relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62465

