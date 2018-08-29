DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group AG (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.09.18 12:00
dpa-AFX

Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group AG


Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit


dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



03.09.2018 / 12:00


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed


us on August 31, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has


been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on


the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 29 August 2018


Person obliged to notify: OZ Management LP


Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.


Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861


Place of residence: Essen



Distribution in numbers



Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of disposal S- Ex-


pe shares voting pi- ti- e- pl-


of rights tal ng t- an-


sh- in- ri- t- at-


ar- te- gh- l- io-


e res- ts e- n


t m-


e-


n-


t


Eq- 1.076.408,00 1.076.408,00 Po- Po- Indirectly (Oz I-


ui- ten- te- Management LP and OZ n


ty ti- nt- Management II LP act as c-


Sw- al ia- investment manager for a-


ap l certain investment s-


funds and those funds h


beneficially own the


shares and instruments


that are subject to


this notification.)



Distribution in percentages



Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly


holding real potential real potential


Capital 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%


interest


Voting 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%


rights




Distribution in numbers (short)



Number of shares Manner of disposal






Distribution in percentages (short)



Type Directly potential Indirectly potential




Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and


correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the


relevant register of the AFM:


https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62465




03.09.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group AG


Baumstraße 25


45128 Essen


Deutschland


Internet: www.instone.de





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


719993 03.09.2018



Bitte warten...