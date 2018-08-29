DGAP-Stimmrechte: Instone Real Estate Group AG (deutsch)
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed
us on August 31, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has
been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on
the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 29 August 2018
Person obliged to notify: OZ Management LP
Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861
Place of residence: Essen
Distribution in numbers
Ty- Number of Number of Ca- Vo- Manner of disposal S- Ex-
pe shares voting pi- ti- e- pl-
of rights tal ng t- an-
sh- in- ri- t- at-
ar- te- gh- l- io-
e res- ts e- n
t m-
e-
n-
t
Eq- 1.076.408,00 1.076.408,00 Po- Po- Indirectly (Oz I-
ui- ten- te- Management LP and OZ n
ty ti- nt- Management II LP act as c-
Sw- al ia- investment manager for a-
ap l certain investment s-
funds and those funds h
beneficially own the
shares and instruments
that are subject to
this notification.)
Distribution in percentages
Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly
holding real potential real potential
Capital 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%
interest
Voting 2,91% 0,00% 0,00% 0,00% 2,91%
rights
Distribution in numbers (short)
Number of shares Manner of disposal
Distribution in percentages (short)
Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and
correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the
relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=62465
