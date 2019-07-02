DGAP-Stimmrechte: Ferratum Oyj (deutsch)
03.07.19 15:00
Ferratum Oyj: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Ferratum Oyj
Ferratum Oyj: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
03.07.2019 / 15:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
(to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the FIN-FSA)
1. Identity of the issuer:
Ferratum Oyj
2. Reason for the notification
(please tick the appropriate
box or boxes): An
acquisition or disposal of
shares or voting rights An
acquisition or disposal of
financial instruments An
event changing the breakdown
of shares or voting rights
Other (please specify): Click
here to enter text.
3. Details of person subject
to the notification
obligation:
Name: HSBC Holdings PLC City
and
coun-
try
of
resi-
dence-
:
UNITE-
D
KINGD-
OM
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.): HSBC
Global Asset Management
(France) INKA Internationale
Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
5. Date on which the threshold
was crossed or reached:
1.7.2019
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
% of % of To- Total
shares shares tal number of
and and of shares and
voting voting both voting
rights rights in % rights of
(total through (7.A issuer
of financial +
7.A) instru- 7.B)
ments
(total of
7.B)
Resulting situation on the Below Nil Be- 21,723,960
date on which threshold was Disclo- low
crossed or reached sure Disc-
Thres- los-
hold ure
Thre-
shol-
d
Position of previous 5.372% Nil 5.37-
notification (if applicable) 2%
7. Notified details
of the resulting
situation on the
date on which the
threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Shares and
voting rights
Class/type of Number % of
shares ISIN code of sha-
(if possible) shares res
and and
voting vo-
rights ting
right-
s
Direct (SMA 9:5) Indi- Di- Indi-
rect rect rect
(SMA (SMA (SMA
9:6 9:5) 9:6
and and
9:7) 9:7)
FI4000106299 Nil Be- Nil Be-
low low
Disc- Disc-
los- los-
ure ure
Thre- Thre-
shol- shol-
d d
SUBTOTAL A Below Belos
Disclo- Discl-
sure osure
Thres- Thres-
hold hold
B: Financial
Instruments
according to SMA
9:6a
Type of financial Ex- Exer- Phy- Number % of
instrument pi- ci- si- of sha-
ra- se/ cal shares res
ti- Con- or and and
on ver- cash voting vo-
da- sion sett- rights ting
te Peri- le- right-
od ment s
Nil Nil
SUBT- Nil Nil
OTAL
B
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation (please tick the applicable
box): Person subject to the notification obligation
is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through
which the voting rights and/or the financial
instruments are effectively held starting with the
ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % % of To-
of shares ta-
sha- and l
res voting of
and rights bo-
vo- throug- th
tin- h
g finan-
rig- cial
hts instru-
ments
HSBC Global Asset Management (France) Be- Nil Be-
low lo-
Dis- w
clo- Di-
su- sc-
re lo-
Thr- su-
es- re
hol- Th-
d re-
sh-
ol-
d
INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Be- Nil Be-
low lo-
Dis- w
clo- Di-
su- sc-
re lo-
Thr- su-
es- re
hol- Th-
d re-
sh-
ol-
d
Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-
ck here ic-
he- to k
re enter he-
to text. re
en- to
ter en-
tex- te-
t. r
te-
xt-
.
Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-
ck here ic-
he- to k
re enter he-
to text. re
en- to
ter en-
tex- te-
t. r
te-
xt-
.
Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-
ck here ic-
he- to k
re enter he-
to text. re
en- to
ter en-
tex- te-
t. r
te-
xt-
.
9. In case of proxy voting: Click here to enter text.
will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of
Click here to enter a date.
10. Additional information: Please find below the chain
of control for both the entities mentioned in section 8
of this form HSBC Holdings plc HSBC UK Holdings Limited
HSBC Bank plc HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH HSBC Trinkaus
& Burkhardt AG HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Gesellschaft
fur Bankbeteiligungen mbH INKA Internationale
Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH HSBC Holdings plc HSBC UK
Holdings Limited HSBC Bank plc HSBC Bank plc (Paris
Branch) HSBC France HSBC Global Asset Management
(France)
Done at London on 2.7.2019.
Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the
FIN-FSA)
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation
Full name (including legal form for legal entities)
Click here to enter text.
Contact address (registered office for legal entities)
Click here to enter text.
Click here to enter text.
Phone number / Fax number
Click here to enter text.
Other useful information (at least a contact person for legal persons)
Click here to enter text.
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Click here to enter text.
Contact address
Click here to enter text.
Click here to enter text.
Phone number / Fax number
Click here to enter text.
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person
or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
Click here to enter text.
C: Additional information:
Click here to enter text.
Instructions for filling in the standard form
Please note that the Finnish standard form differs from the model standard
form published by ESMA due to specific national legislation requiring
notification of capital holdings.
Item 1: Please provide the full name of the issuer together with any further
specification of the issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g.
address, LEI, domestic business ID).
Item 2: Please tick in the appropriate box. In cases of passive reaching or
crossing of the threshold (the number of shares or voting rights of the
person subject to notification obligation does not change, but the threshold
is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares or voting rights of
the issuer), please tick in the box 'event changing the breakdown of shares
or voting rights'. Please tick in that box also if the holdings are
transferred from financial instruments to shares and voting rights or vice
versa.
You may tick in the box 'other' in case of, for example:
* a downwards crossing of the threshold(s) because of application of an
exemption;
* a downwards crossing of the threshold(s) because of expiry of expiry of
financial instruments without physical delivery of the underlying
shares; or
* reaching or crossing of threshold(s) due to changes in delta of cash
settled financial instruments
* reaching or crossing of threshold(s) due to acting in concert (chapter
9, section 1, paragraph 1 of the SMA).
If you tick in the box 'other', please specify the reason for notification.
Item 3: Please provide the full name of the notifying person(s) and city and
country of residence. For legal persons . The notifying person(s) referred
to in the item may include:
1. the shareholder or a person exercising the control referred to in
chapter 9, section 7 of the SMA
2. the natural or legal person acquiring, disposing of or exercising
voting rights in the way referred to in chapter 9, section 6, paragraphs
2-7 of the SMA
3. all the parties to the agreement referred to in chapter 9, section 6,
paragraph 1 of the SMA
4. holder of a financial instrument referred to in chapter 9, section 6 a
of the SMA.
Item 4: Shareholder(s) may be different than the notifying person(s) in
cases referred to in chapter 9, section 6, paragraphs 2-7 and chapter 9,
section 7 of the SMA. Management companies, for example, disclose the names
of funds managed by them that hold the issuer's shares. It is not required
to disclose the name(s) of the shareholder(s) whose holdings are less than 5
%.
Item 5: The date on which the threshold(s) is/are reached or crossed should
normally be the date on which the acquisition or disposal has been made or
the exercise of voting rights commences or ends. If the threshold is crossed
due to a change in the total number of shares or voting rights of the
issuer, the date to be entered is the one when the issuer has disclosed the
new total number of shares and voting rights.
Item 6: Please provide the percentages of shares and voting rights held
separately if they differ (e.g. the issuers has share classes with different
voting rights or the notifying person holds voting rights without owning the
underlying shares). The total number of shares and voting rights of the
issuer includes also treasury shares held by the issuer.
Please provide the percentages in two decimals. If the aggregated holdings
(7A+7B) have fallen below 5 % threshold, please note that it is sufficient
to disclose only that the new holdings (7A, 7B and 7A+7B) are below that
threshold.
Item 7: Please provide both the resulting number and percentage of shares
and voting rights on the date on which threshold was reached or crossed.
Please provide the information on shares and voting rights separately if
they differ (e.g. the issuers has share classes with different voting rights
or the notifying person holds voting rights without owning the underlying
shares).
Please split the holdings to direct and indirect holdings in item 7A. If
there are no direct or indirect holdings, please leave the relevant box
blank.
In item 7B please provide the following information on both directly and
indirectly held financial instruments: type of instrument, expiration date,
exercise / conversion period, type of settlement (physical delivery / cash),
the number and percentage of shares and voting rights held through the
financial instrument. In case of cash settled instruments the number and
percentages of voting rights is presented on a delta-adjusted basis.
Item 8: Tick in the second box if the person subject to the notification
obligation is either controlled by another natural or legal person and/or
does control another undertaking which has shares or voting rights in the
issuer or financial instruments referenced to the issuer. In this case
please provide the full chain of controlled undertakings.
The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or
financial instruments are effectively held as well as the ultimate
controlling shareholder have to be presented irrespectively whether the
controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold
themselves. If a natural person or legal entity belonging to the chain of
controlled undertakings holds less than 5 % of the shares or voting rights,
it is sufficient to disclose only that the new holdings of that person or
entity are below that threshold.
Item 9: If indirectly held voting rights are based on a proxy, please
provide information on the expiry of the proxy and the number and percentage
of voting rights covered by the proxy.
Item 10: You may provide additional information where necessary (e.g. the
notification is a correction of a previous notification).
