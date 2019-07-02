Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Ferratum Oyj (deutsch)




03.07.19 15:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Ferratum Oyj


Ferratum Oyj: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



03.07.2019 / 15:00


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS


(to be sent to the relevant


issuer and to the FIN-FSA)



1. Identity of the issuer:


Ferratum Oyj


2. Reason for the notification


(please tick the appropriate


box or boxes): An


acquisition or disposal of


shares or voting rights An


acquisition or disposal of


financial instruments An


event changing the breakdown


of shares or voting rights


Other (please specify): Click


here to enter text.


3. Details of person subject


to the notification


obligation:


Name: HSBC Holdings PLC City


and


coun-


try


of


resi-


dence-


:


UNITE-


D


KINGD-


OM


4. Full name of shareholder(s)


(if different from 3.): HSBC


Global Asset Management


(France) INKA Internationale


Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH


5. Date on which the threshold


was crossed or reached:


1.7.2019


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of % of To- Total


shares shares tal number of


and and of shares and


voting voting both voting


rights rights in % rights of


(total through (7.A issuer


of financial +


7.A) instru- 7.B)


ments


(total of


7.B)


Resulting situation on the Below Nil Be- 21,723,960


date on which threshold was Disclo- low


crossed or reached sure Disc-


Thres- los-


hold ure


Thre-


shol-


d


Position of previous 5.372% Nil 5.37-


notification (if applicable) 2%






7. Notified details


of the resulting


situation on the


date on which the


threshold was


crossed or reached:


A: Shares and


voting rights


Class/type of Number % of


shares ISIN code of sha-


(if possible) shares res


and and


voting vo-


rights ting


right-


s


Direct (SMA 9:5) Indi- Di- Indi-


rect rect rect


(SMA (SMA (SMA


9:6 9:5) 9:6


and and


9:7) 9:7)


FI4000106299 Nil Be- Nil Be-


low low


Disc- Disc-


los- los-


ure ure


Thre- Thre-


shol- shol-


d d




SUBTOTAL A Below Belos


Disclo- Discl-


sure osure


Thres- Thres-


hold hold



B: Financial


Instruments


according to SMA


9:6a


Type of financial Ex- Exer- Phy- Number % of


instrument pi- ci- si- of sha-


ra- se/ cal shares res


ti- Con- or and and


on ver- cash voting vo-


da- sion sett- rights ting


te Peri- le- right-


od ment s


Nil Nil




SUBT- Nil Nil


OTAL


B






8. Information in relation to the person subject to the


notification obligation (please tick the applicable


box): Person subject to the notification obligation


is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity


and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding


directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)


issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through


which the voting rights and/or the financial


instruments are effectively held starting with the


ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % % of To-


of shares ta-


sha- and l


res voting of


and rights bo-


vo- throug- th


tin- h


g finan-


rig- cial


hts instru-


ments


HSBC Global Asset Management (France) Be- Nil Be-


low lo-


Dis- w


clo- Di-


su- sc-


re lo-


Thr- su-


es- re


hol- Th-


d re-


sh-


ol-


d


INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Be- Nil Be-


low lo-


Dis- w


clo- Di-


su- sc-


re lo-


Thr- su-


es- re


hol- Th-


d re-


sh-


ol-


d


Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-


ck here ic-


he- to k


re enter he-


to text. re


en- to


ter en-


tex- te-


t. r


te-


xt-


.


Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-


ck here ic-


he- to k


re enter he-


to text. re


en- to


ter en-


tex- te-


t. r


te-


xt-


.


Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-


ck here ic-


he- to k


re enter he-


to text. re


en- to


ter en-


tex- te-


t. r


te-


xt-


.



9. In case of proxy voting: Click here to enter text.


will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of


Click here to enter a date.



10. Additional information: Please find below the chain


of control for both the entities mentioned in section 8


of this form HSBC Holdings plc HSBC UK Holdings Limited


HSBC Bank plc HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH HSBC Trinkaus


& Burkhardt AG HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Gesellschaft


fur Bankbeteiligungen mbH INKA Internationale


Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH HSBC Holdings plc HSBC UK


Holdings Limited HSBC Bank plc HSBC Bank plc (Paris


Branch) HSBC France HSBC Global Asset Management


(France)





Done at London on 2.7.2019.



Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the


FIN-FSA)



A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation


Full name (including legal form for legal entities)


Click here to enter text.


Contact address (registered office for legal entities)


Click here to enter text.


E-Mail


Click here to enter text.


Phone number / Fax number


Click here to enter text.


Other useful information (at least a contact person for legal persons)


Click here to enter text.



B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable


Full name


Click here to enter text.


Contact address


Click here to enter text.


E-Mail


Click here to enter text.


Phone number / Fax number


Click here to enter text.


Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person


or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)


Click here to enter text.



C: Additional information:


Click here to enter text.




Instructions for filling in the standard form



Please note that the Finnish standard form differs from the model standard


form published by ESMA due to specific national legislation requiring


notification of capital holdings.



Item 1: Please provide the full name of the issuer together with any further


specification of the issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g.


address, LEI, domestic business ID).



Item 2: Please tick in the appropriate box. In cases of passive reaching or


crossing of the threshold (the number of shares or voting rights of the


person subject to notification obligation does not change, but the threshold


is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares or voting rights of


the issuer), please tick in the box 'event changing the breakdown of shares


or voting rights'. Please tick in that box also if the holdings are


transferred from financial instruments to shares and voting rights or vice


versa.



You may tick in the box 'other' in case of, for example:



* a downwards crossing of the threshold(s) because of application of an


exemption;



* a downwards crossing of the threshold(s) because of expiry of expiry of


financial instruments without physical delivery of the underlying


shares; or



* reaching or crossing of threshold(s) due to changes in delta of cash


settled financial instruments



* reaching or crossing of threshold(s) due to acting in concert (chapter


9, section 1, paragraph 1 of the SMA).




If you tick in the box 'other', please specify the reason for notification.



Item 3: Please provide the full name of the notifying person(s) and city and


country of residence. For legal persons . The notifying person(s) referred


to in the item may include:



1. the shareholder or a person exercising the control referred to in


chapter 9, section 7 of the SMA



2. the natural or legal person acquiring, disposing of or exercising


voting rights in the way referred to in chapter 9, section 6, paragraphs


2-7 of the SMA



3. all the parties to the agreement referred to in chapter 9, section 6,


paragraph 1 of the SMA



4. holder of a financial instrument referred to in chapter 9, section 6 a


of the SMA.




Item 4: Shareholder(s) may be different than the notifying person(s) in


cases referred to in chapter 9, section 6, paragraphs 2-7 and chapter 9,


section 7 of the SMA. Management companies, for example, disclose the names


of funds managed by them that hold the issuer's shares. It is not required


to disclose the name(s) of the shareholder(s) whose holdings are less than 5


%.



Item 5: The date on which the threshold(s) is/are reached or crossed should


normally be the date on which the acquisition or disposal has been made or


the exercise of voting rights commences or ends. If the threshold is crossed


due to a change in the total number of shares or voting rights of the


issuer, the date to be entered is the one when the issuer has disclosed the


new total number of shares and voting rights.



Item 6: Please provide the percentages of shares and voting rights held


separately if they differ (e.g. the issuers has share classes with different


voting rights or the notifying person holds voting rights without owning the


underlying shares). The total number of shares and voting rights of the


issuer includes also treasury shares held by the issuer.



Please provide the percentages in two decimals. If the aggregated holdings


(7A+7B) have fallen below 5 % threshold, please note that it is sufficient


to disclose only that the new holdings (7A, 7B and 7A+7B) are below that


threshold.



Item 7: Please provide both the resulting number and percentage of shares


and voting rights on the date on which threshold was reached or crossed.


Please provide the information on shares and voting rights separately if


they differ (e.g. the issuers has share classes with different voting rights


or the notifying person holds voting rights without owning the underlying


shares).



Please split the holdings to direct and indirect holdings in item 7A. If


there are no direct or indirect holdings, please leave the relevant box


blank.



In item 7B please provide the following information on both directly and


indirectly held financial instruments: type of instrument, expiration date,


exercise / conversion period, type of settlement (physical delivery / cash),


the number and percentage of shares and voting rights held through the


financial instrument. In case of cash settled instruments the number and


percentages of voting rights is presented on a delta-adjusted basis.



Item 8: Tick in the second box if the person subject to the notification


obligation is either controlled by another natural or legal person and/or


does control another undertaking which has shares or voting rights in the


issuer or financial instruments referenced to the issuer. In this case


please provide the full chain of controlled undertakings.



The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or


financial instruments are effectively held as well as the ultimate


controlling shareholder have to be presented irrespectively whether the


controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold


themselves. If a natural person or legal entity belonging to the chain of


controlled undertakings holds less than 5 % of the shares or voting rights,


it is sufficient to disclose only that the new holdings of that person or


entity are below that threshold.



Item 9: If indirectly held voting rights are based on a proxy, please


provide information on the expiry of the proxy and the number and percentage


of voting rights covered by the proxy.



Item 10: You may provide additional information where necessary (e.g. the


notification is a correction of a previous notification).




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



03.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



835549 03.07.2019



°






Bitte warten...