DGAP-Stimmrechte: Ferratum Oyj (deutsch)

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Ferratum Oyj

Ferratum Oyj: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

03.07.2019 / 15:00

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

(to be sent to the relevant

issuer and to the FIN-FSA)

1. Identity of the issuer:

Ferratum Oyj

2. Reason for the notification

(please tick the appropriate

box or boxes): An

acquisition or disposal of

shares or voting rights An

acquisition or disposal of

financial instruments An

event changing the breakdown

of shares or voting rights

Other (please specify): Click

here to enter text.

3. Details of person subject

to the notification

obligation:

Name: HSBC Holdings PLC City

and

coun-

try

of

resi-

dence-

:

UNITE-

D

KINGD-

OM

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.): HSBC

Global Asset Management

(France) INKA Internationale

Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

5. Date on which the threshold

was crossed or reached:

1.7.2019

6. Total positions of

person(s) subject to the

notification obligation:

% of % of To- Total

shares shares tal number of

and and of shares and

voting voting both voting

rights rights in % rights of

(total through (7.A issuer

of financial +

7.A) instru- 7.B)

ments

(total of

7.B)

Resulting situation on the Below Nil Be- 21,723,960

date on which threshold was Disclo- low

crossed or reached sure Disc-

Thres- los-

hold ure

Thre-

shol-

d

Position of previous 5.372% Nil 5.37-

notification (if applicable) 2%

7. Notified details

of the resulting

situation on the

date on which the

threshold was

crossed or reached:

A: Shares and

voting rights

Class/type of Number % of

shares ISIN code of sha-

(if possible) shares res

and and

voting vo-

rights ting

right-

s

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indi- Di- Indi-

rect rect rect

(SMA (SMA (SMA

9:6 9:5) 9:6

and and

9:7) 9:7)

FI4000106299 Nil Be- Nil Be-

low low

Disc- Disc-

los- los-

ure ure

Thre- Thre-

shol- shol-

d d

SUBTOTAL A Below Belos

Disclo- Discl-

sure osure

Thres- Thres-

hold hold

B: Financial

Instruments

according to SMA

9:6a

Type of financial Ex- Exer- Phy- Number % of

instrument pi- ci- si- of sha-

ra- se/ cal shares res

ti- Con- or and and

on ver- cash voting vo-

da- sion sett- rights ting

te Peri- le- right-

od ment s

Nil Nil

SUBT- Nil Nil

OTAL

B

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the

notification obligation (please tick the applicable

box): Person subject to the notification obligation

is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity

and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding

directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)

issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings through

which the voting rights and/or the financial

instruments are effectively held starting with the

ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % % of To-

of shares ta-

sha- and l

res voting of

and rights bo-

vo- throug- th

tin- h

g finan-

rig- cial

hts instru-

ments

HSBC Global Asset Management (France) Be- Nil Be-

low lo-

Dis- w

clo- Di-

su- sc-

re lo-

Thr- su-

es- re

hol- Th-

d re-

sh-

ol-

d

INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Be- Nil Be-

low lo-

Dis- w

clo- Di-

su- sc-

re lo-

Thr- su-

es- re

hol- Th-

d re-

sh-

ol-

d

Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-

ck here ic-

he- to k

re enter he-

to text. re

en- to

ter en-

tex- te-

t. r

te-

xt-

.

Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-

ck here ic-

he- to k

re enter he-

to text. re

en- to

ter en-

tex- te-

t. r

te-

xt-

.

Click here to enter text. Cli- Click Cl-

ck here ic-

he- to k

re enter he-

to text. re

en- to

ter en-

tex- te-

t. r

te-

xt-

.

9. In case of proxy voting:

will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of

Click here to enter a date.

10. Additional information: Please find below the chain

of control for both the entities mentioned in section 8

of this form HSBC Holdings plc HSBC UK Holdings Limited

HSBC Bank plc HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH HSBC Trinkaus

& Burkhardt AG HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt Gesellschaft

fur Bankbeteiligungen mbH INKA Internationale

Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH HSBC Holdings plc HSBC UK

Holdings Limited HSBC Bank plc HSBC Bank plc (Paris

Branch) HSBC France HSBC Global Asset Management

(France)

Done at London on 2.7.2019.

Click here to enter text.

Click here to enter text.

E-Mail

Phone number / Fax number

Click here to enter text.

Full name

Contact address

E-Mail

Phone number / Fax number

Click here to enter text.

Instructions for filling in the standard form

Please note that the Finnish standard form differs from the model standard

form published by ESMA due to specific national legislation requiring

notification of capital holdings.

Item 1: Please provide the full name of the issuer together with any further

specification of the issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g.

address, LEI, domestic business ID).

Item 2: Please tick in the appropriate box. In cases of passive reaching or

crossing of the threshold (the number of shares or voting rights of the

person subject to notification obligation does not change, but the threshold

is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares or voting rights of

the issuer), please tick in the box 'event changing the breakdown of shares

or voting rights'. Please tick in that box also if the holdings are

transferred from financial instruments to shares and voting rights or vice

versa.

You may tick in the box 'other' in case of, for example:

* a downwards crossing of the threshold(s) because of application of an

exemption;

* a downwards crossing of the threshold(s) because of expiry of expiry of

financial instruments without physical delivery of the underlying

shares; or

* reaching or crossing of threshold(s) due to changes in delta of cash

settled financial instruments

* reaching or crossing of threshold(s) due to acting in concert (chapter

9, section 1, paragraph 1 of the SMA).

If you tick in the box 'other', please specify the reason for notification.

Item 3: Please provide the full name of the notifying person(s) and city and

country of residence. For legal persons . The notifying person(s) referred

to in the item may include:

1. the shareholder or a person exercising the control referred to in

chapter 9, section 7 of the SMA

2. the natural or legal person acquiring, disposing of or exercising

voting rights in the way referred to in chapter 9, section 6, paragraphs

2-7 of the SMA

3. all the parties to the agreement referred to in chapter 9, section 6,

paragraph 1 of the SMA

4. holder of a financial instrument referred to in chapter 9, section 6 a

of the SMA.

Item 4: Shareholder(s) may be different than the notifying person(s) in

cases referred to in chapter 9, section 6, paragraphs 2-7 and chapter 9,

section 7 of the SMA. Management companies, for example, disclose the names

of funds managed by them that hold the issuer's shares. It is not required

to disclose the name(s) of the shareholder(s) whose holdings are less than 5

%.

Item 5: The date on which the threshold(s) is/are reached or crossed should

normally be the date on which the acquisition or disposal has been made or

the exercise of voting rights commences or ends. If the threshold is crossed

due to a change in the total number of shares or voting rights of the

issuer, the date to be entered is the one when the issuer has disclosed the

new total number of shares and voting rights.

Item 6: Please provide the percentages of shares and voting rights held

separately if they differ (e.g. the issuers has share classes with different

voting rights or the notifying person holds voting rights without owning the

underlying shares). The total number of shares and voting rights of the

issuer includes also treasury shares held by the issuer.

Please provide the percentages in two decimals. If the aggregated holdings

(7A+7B) have fallen below 5 % threshold, please note that it is sufficient

to disclose only that the new holdings (7A, 7B and 7A+7B) are below that

threshold.

Item 7: Please provide both the resulting number and percentage of shares

and voting rights on the date on which threshold was reached or crossed.

Please provide the information on shares and voting rights separately if

they differ (e.g. the issuers has share classes with different voting rights

or the notifying person holds voting rights without owning the underlying

shares).

Please split the holdings to direct and indirect holdings in item 7A. If

there are no direct or indirect holdings, please leave the relevant box

blank.

In item 7B please provide the following information on both directly and

indirectly held financial instruments: type of instrument, expiration date,

exercise / conversion period, type of settlement (physical delivery / cash),

the number and percentage of shares and voting rights held through the

financial instrument. In case of cash settled instruments the number and

percentages of voting rights is presented on a delta-adjusted basis.

Item 8: Tick in the second box if the person subject to the notification

obligation is either controlled by another natural or legal person and/or

does control another undertaking which has shares or voting rights in the

issuer or financial instruments referenced to the issuer. In this case

please provide the full chain of controlled undertakings.

The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or

financial instruments are effectively held as well as the ultimate

controlling shareholder have to be presented irrespectively whether the

controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold

themselves. If a natural person or legal entity belonging to the chain of

controlled undertakings holds less than 5 % of the shares or voting rights,

it is sufficient to disclose only that the new holdings of that person or

entity are below that threshold.

Item 9: If indirectly held voting rights are based on a proxy, please

provide information on the expiry of the proxy and the number and percentage

of voting rights covered by the proxy.

Item 10: You may provide additional information where necessary (e.g. the

notification is a correction of a previous notification).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

