DGAP-Stimmrechte: Evotec AG (deutsch)

Die Novo A/S, Hellerup, Dänemark hat uns gemäß § 27a Abs. 1 WpHG am 15.03.2017 im Zusammenhang mit der Überschreitung bzw. Erreichung der 10%-Schwelle oder einer höheren Schwelle vom 27.02.2017 über Folgendes informiert:

* Die Investition dient der Erzielung von Handelsgewinn.

The long-term investment objective of Novo A/S is to create attractive financial returns from investing in innovative leading life science. Following our analyses we have concluded Evotec is such a company, for which reason we have decided to support the company's growth strategy through participation in a directed share issue capital increase by Evotec. Our investment is aimed at generating a trading profit.

* Der Meldepflichtige beabsichtigt nicht innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte durch Erwerb oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen.

The notifying parties currently have no specific plans to acquire further voting rights in Evotec AG within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means. While the notifying parties have an interest in further supporting Evotec AG, they will consider changes to their shareholding in Evotec AG from time to time taking into account the development of Evotec AG's business and of its share price.

* Der Meldepflichtige strebt keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung von Verwaltungs-, Leitungs- und Aufsichtsorganen des Emittenten an.

The notifying parties are seeking to be represented at Evotec AG's supervisory board, reflecting their interest in the company and their shareholding. Apart from that, the notifying parties currently have no specific plans to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of Evotec AG's management board or supervisory board other than by exercise of the voting rights held by Novo A/S in elections to the supervisory board in shareholders' meetings.

* Der Meldepflichtige strebt keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der Gesellschaft, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik an.

The notifying parties currently have no specific plans to achieve a material change in Evotec AG's capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy.

* Hinsichtlich der Herkunft der Mittel handelt es sich zu 100% um Eigenmittel, die der Meldepflichtige zur Finanzierung des Erwerbs der Stimmrechte eingesetzt hat.

Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Deutschland

