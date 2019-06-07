DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

07.06.19 16:06
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen SE


Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



07.06.2019 / 16:06


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Am 5. Juni 2019 erhielt die Deutsche Wohnen SE die folgende Mitteilung zu


den mit dem Erwerb der Stimmrechte verfolgten Zielen und der Herkunft der


für den Erwerb verwendeten Mittel gemäß § 43 WpHG:



'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding


notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in Deutsche


Wohnen SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our


subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):



* BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.



* BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.



The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the


Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and


advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying


Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed



In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the


Notifying Parties, notify that:



1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and


at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties'


overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on


both a short and a long term basis.



2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months


by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is


to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may


also sell shares.



3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of


members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.


We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual


general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called


in the best interests of our clients.



4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital


structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and


external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such


topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.



In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,


notify that:


Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting


rights.'




07.06.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Wohnen SE


Mecklenburgische Straße 57


14197 Berlin


Deutschland


Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


821625 07.06.2019



Bitte warten...