DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)
18.04.18 19:01
dpa-AFX
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
18.04.2018 / 19:01
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Am 16. April 2018 erhielt die Deutsche Wohnen SE die folgende Mitteilung zu
den mit dem Erwerb der Stimmrechte verfolgten Zielen und der Herkunft der
für den Erwerb verwendeten Mittel gemäß § 43 WpHG:
'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding
notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in Deutsche
Wohnen SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our
subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):
* BlackRock, Inc.
* BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
* BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the
Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and
advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying
Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the
Notifying Parties, notify that:
1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and
at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties'
overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on
both a short and a long term basis.
2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months
by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is
to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may
also sell shares.
3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of
members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.
We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual
general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called
in the best interests of our clients.
4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital
structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and
external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such
topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,
notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting
rights.'
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Deutschland
Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
