DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Wohnen SE (deutsch)

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Deutsche Wohnen SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

27.08.2019 / 16:00

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Am 22. August 2019 erhielt die Deutsche Wohnen SE die folgende Mitteilung zu

den mit dem Erwerb der Stimmrechte verfolgten Zielen und der Herkunft der

für den Erwerb verwendeten Mittel gemäß § 43 WpHG:

'In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding

notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in Deutsche

Wohnen SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our

subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Notifying Parties'):

* BlackRock, Inc.

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the

Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and

advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying

Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the

Notifying Parties, notify that:

1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and

at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties'

overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients on

both a short and a long term basis.

2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months

by means of a purchase or by any other means. Because our intention is

to gain maximum returns for BlackRock's clients and therefore we may

also sell shares.

3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of

members of the issuer's administrative, managing and supervisory bodies.

We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual

general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called

in the best interests of our clients.

4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the company's capital

structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and

external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such

topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties,

notify that:

Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting

rights.'

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.08.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche

Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Deutsche Wohnen SE

Mecklenburgische Straße 57

14197 Berlin

Deutschland

Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

863687 27.08.2019

°