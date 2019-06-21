DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)
15.06.18 17:27
dpa-AFX
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
15.06.2018 / 17:27
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Linnicher Straße 48
50933 Köln
Deutschland
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Société Générale S.A. Paris
Frankreich
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
06.06.2018
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten
7.b.2.)
neu 0,88 % 4,43 % 5,31 % 471.259.644
letzte N/A % N/A % 4,74 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 4.143.451 0,88 % %
Summe 4.143.451 0,88 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-
/ Verfall raum / Laufzeit te absolut rechte
in %
Rückforderungsrecht N/A N/A 13.181.629 2,80 %
aus Wertpapierleihe
Forwards 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 125.978 0,03 %
Listed Call Option 21.06.2019 Bis 21.06.2019 250.000 0,05 %
Summe 13.557.607 2,88 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-
Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder te rechte
Laufzeit physische absolut in %
Abwicklung
Structured 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5013 0,00 %
options
(Call) on
basket
Certificates 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 190374 0,04 %
Certificates 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 28587 0,01 %
Certificates 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 58534 0,01 %
Certificates 15.03.2019 15.03.2019 Bar 7500 0,00 %
Certificates 20.09.2019 20.09.2019 Bar 10000 0,00 %
Certificates 21.06.2019 21.06.2019 Bar 42899 0,01 %
Dynamic N/A N.A Bar 982990 0,21 %
Portfolio
Swaps
Euro Medium 03.07.2018 03.07.2018 Bar 6925 0,00 %
Term Notes
Euro Medium 31.01.2019 31.01.2019 Bar 8455 0,00 %
Term Notes
OTC Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 125206 0,03 %
Option 13.06.2018
OTC Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18078 0,00 %
Option
OTC Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 %
Option 15.06.2018
OTC Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 %
Option 18.07.2018
OTC Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 %
Option 15.08.2018
OTC Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 118808 0,03 %
Option 19.09.2018
OTC Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6226 0,00 %
Option
OTC Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 %
Option 21.09.2018
OTC Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 179443 0,04 %
Option 14.12.2018
OTC Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 88520 0,02 %
Option 19.12.2018
OTC Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6840 0,00 %
Option 21.12.2018
OTC Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 77378 0,02 %
Option 13.03.2019
OTC Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43301 0,01 %
Option 19.06.2019
OTC Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 %
Option 18.09.2019
OTC Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1794 0,00 %
Option 18.12.2019
OTC Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 811430 0,17 %
Option 20.12.2019
OTC Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1142 0,00 %
Option 18.03.2020
OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2467 0,00 %
Option 16.12.2020
OTC Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 59519 0,01 %
Option 18.12.2020
OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 363 0,00 %
Option 15.12.2021
OTC Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 16619 0,00 %
Option 17.12.2021
OTC Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 31706 0,01 %
Option 16.12.2022
OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 481000 0,10 %
Option 03.01.2025
OTC Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 59700 0,01 %
Option 21.01.2033
OTC Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 %
Option 13.06.2018
OTC Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 %
Option
OTC Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 %
Option 18.07.2018
OTC Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 %
Option 15.08.2018
OTC Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 %
Option 19.09.2018
OTC Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50426 0,01 %
Option
OTC Put 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 58 0,00 %
Option 21.09.2018
OTC Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 %
Option 19.12.2018
OTC Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21000 0,00 %
Option
OTC Put 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 806 0,00 %
Option 21.12.2018
OTC Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 %
Option 13.03.2019
OTC Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 %
Option 19.06.2019
OTC Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 %
Option 18.09.2019
OTC Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 %
Option 18.12.2019
OTC Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 %
Option 18.03.2020
OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 %
Option 17.06.2020
OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 %
Option 03.01.2025
Listed Put 15.06.2018 Bis Physisch 158400 0,03 %
Option 15.06.2018
Listed Put 21.09.2018 Bis Physisch 46000 0,01 %
Option 21.09.2018
Listed Put 21.12.2018 Bis Physisch 225000 0,05 %
Option 21.12.2018
Listed Put 20.12.2019 Bis Physisch 10000 0,00 %
Option 20.12.2019
Listed Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 123313 0,03 %
Warrant 13.06.2018
Listed Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 %
Warrant 15.06.2018
Listed Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18092 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 %
Warrant 18.07.2018
Listed Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 %
Warrant 15.08.2018
Listed Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 111791 0,02 %
Warrant 19.09.2018
Listed Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 %
Warrant 21.09.2018
Listed Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6269 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 176071 0,04 %
Warrant 14.12.2018
Listed Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 82131 0,02 %
Warrant 19.12.2018
Listed Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6642 0,00 %
Warrant 21.12.2018
Listed Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 72619 0,02 %
Warrant 13.03.2019
Listed Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43231 0,01 %
Warrant 19.06.2019
Listed Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 %
Warrant 18.09.2019
Listed Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1807 0,00 %
Warrant 18.12.2019
Listed Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 810635 0,17 %
Warrant 20.12.2019
Listed Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1028 0,00 %
Warrant 18.03.2020
Listed Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 %
Warrant 17.06.2020
Listed Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2466 0,00 %
Warrant 16.12.2020
Listed Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 58096 0,01 %
Warrant 18.12.2020
Listed Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 164 0,00 %
Warrant 15.12.2021
Listed Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 15668 0,00 %
Warrant 17.12.2021
Listed Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 30425 0,01 %
Warrant 16.12.2022
Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5397 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 462093 0,10 %
Warrant 03.01.2025
Listed Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 46061 0,01 %
Warrant 21.01.2033
Listed Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 %
Warrant 13.06.2018
Listed Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 %
Warrant
Listed Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 %
Warrant 18.07.2018
Listed Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 %
Warrant 15.08.2018
Listed Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 %
Warrant 19.09.2018
Listed Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50484 0,01 %
Warrant
Listed Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 %
Warrant 19.12.2018
Listed Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21807 0,00 %
Warrant
Listed Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 %
Warrant 13.03.2019
Listed Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 %
Warrant 19.06.2019
Listed Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 %
Warrant 18.09.2019
Listed Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 %
Warrant 18.12.2019
Listed Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 %
Warrant 18.03.2020
Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 %
Warrant 17.06.2020
Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 %
Warrant 03.01.2025
Summe 7.312.143 1,55 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten
Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,
wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Effekten GmbH
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
International
Limited
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht
Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Linnicher Straße 48
50933 Köln
Deutschland
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
694973 15.06.2018
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,02 €
|23,77 €
|-0,75 €
|-3,16%
|15.06./19:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008232125
|823212
|31,25 €
|17,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,02 €
|-3,16%
|19:38
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,768 $
|+0,43%
|14.06.18
|Berlin
|23,08 €
|-2,00%
|14:58
|Hamburg
|23,05 €
|-2,66%
|19:18
|Hannover
|22,92 €
|-3,49%
|16:40
|Stuttgart
|22,96 €
|-3,53%
|19:30
|Frankfurt
|23,06 €
|-3,60%
|18:29
|Düsseldorf
|22,93 €
|-3,61%
|17:15
|Xetra
|22,95 €
|-3,73%
|17:35
|München
|22,97 €
|-3,89%
|15:55
