DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

15.06.2018 / 17:27

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Linnicher Straße 48

50933 Köln

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Société Générale S.A. Paris

Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

06.06.2018

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten

7.b.2.)

neu 0,88 % 4,43 % 5,31 % 471.259.644

letzte N/A % N/A % 4,74 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE0008232125 4.143.451 0,88 % %

Summe 4.143.451 0,88 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-

/ Verfall raum / Laufzeit te absolut rechte

in %

Rückforderungsrecht N/A N/A 13.181.629 2,80 %

aus Wertpapierleihe

Forwards 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 125.978 0,03 %

Listed Call Option 21.06.2019 Bis 21.06.2019 250.000 0,05 %

Summe 13.557.607 2,88 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-

Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder te rechte

Laufzeit physische absolut in %

Abwicklung

Structured 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5013 0,00 %

options

(Call) on

basket

Certificates 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 190374 0,04 %

Certificates 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 28587 0,01 %

Certificates 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 58534 0,01 %

Certificates 15.03.2019 15.03.2019 Bar 7500 0,00 %

Certificates 20.09.2019 20.09.2019 Bar 10000 0,00 %

Certificates 21.06.2019 21.06.2019 Bar 42899 0,01 %

Dynamic N/A N.A Bar 982990 0,21 %

Portfolio

Swaps

Euro Medium 03.07.2018 03.07.2018 Bar 6925 0,00 %

Term Notes

Euro Medium 31.01.2019 31.01.2019 Bar 8455 0,00 %

Term Notes

OTC Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 125206 0,03 %

Option 13.06.2018

OTC Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18078 0,00 %

Option

OTC Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 %

Option 15.06.2018

OTC Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 %

Option 18.07.2018

OTC Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 %

Option 15.08.2018

OTC Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 118808 0,03 %

Option 19.09.2018

OTC Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6226 0,00 %

Option

OTC Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 %

Option 21.09.2018

OTC Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 179443 0,04 %

Option 14.12.2018

OTC Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 88520 0,02 %

Option 19.12.2018

OTC Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6840 0,00 %

Option 21.12.2018

OTC Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 77378 0,02 %

Option 13.03.2019

OTC Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43301 0,01 %

Option 19.06.2019

OTC Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 %

Option 18.09.2019

OTC Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1794 0,00 %

Option 18.12.2019

OTC Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 811430 0,17 %

Option 20.12.2019

OTC Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1142 0,00 %

Option 18.03.2020

OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 %

Option 17.06.2020

OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2467 0,00 %

Option 16.12.2020

OTC Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 59519 0,01 %

Option 18.12.2020

OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 363 0,00 %

Option 15.12.2021

OTC Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 16619 0,00 %

Option 17.12.2021

OTC Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 31706 0,01 %

Option 16.12.2022

OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 481000 0,10 %

Option 03.01.2025

OTC Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 59700 0,01 %

Option 21.01.2033

OTC Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 %

Option 13.06.2018

OTC Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 %

Option

OTC Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 %

Option 18.07.2018

OTC Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 %

Option 15.08.2018

OTC Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 %

Option 19.09.2018

OTC Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50426 0,01 %

Option

OTC Put 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 58 0,00 %

Option 21.09.2018

OTC Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 %

Option 19.12.2018

OTC Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21000 0,00 %

Option

OTC Put 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 806 0,00 %

Option 21.12.2018

OTC Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 %

Option 13.03.2019

OTC Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 %

Option 19.06.2019

OTC Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 %

Option 18.09.2019

OTC Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 %

Option 18.12.2019

OTC Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 %

Option 18.03.2020

OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 %

Option 17.06.2020

OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 %

Option 03.01.2025

Listed Put 15.06.2018 Bis Physisch 158400 0,03 %

Option 15.06.2018

Listed Put 21.09.2018 Bis Physisch 46000 0,01 %

Option 21.09.2018

Listed Put 21.12.2018 Bis Physisch 225000 0,05 %

Option 21.12.2018

Listed Put 20.12.2019 Bis Physisch 10000 0,00 %

Option 20.12.2019

Listed Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 123313 0,03 %

Warrant 13.06.2018

Listed Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 %

Warrant 15.06.2018

Listed Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18092 0,00 %

Warrant

Listed Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 %

Warrant 18.07.2018

Listed Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 %

Warrant 15.08.2018

Listed Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 111791 0,02 %

Warrant 19.09.2018

Listed Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 %

Warrant 21.09.2018

Listed Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6269 0,00 %

Warrant

Listed Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 176071 0,04 %

Warrant 14.12.2018

Listed Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 82131 0,02 %

Warrant 19.12.2018

Listed Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6642 0,00 %

Warrant 21.12.2018

Listed Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 72619 0,02 %

Warrant 13.03.2019

Listed Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43231 0,01 %

Warrant 19.06.2019

Listed Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 %

Warrant 18.09.2019

Listed Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1807 0,00 %

Warrant 18.12.2019

Listed Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 810635 0,17 %

Warrant 20.12.2019

Listed Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1028 0,00 %

Warrant 18.03.2020

Listed Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 %

Warrant 17.06.2020

Listed Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2466 0,00 %

Warrant 16.12.2020

Listed Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 58096 0,01 %

Warrant 18.12.2020

Listed Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 164 0,00 %

Warrant 15.12.2021

Listed Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 15668 0,00 %

Warrant 17.12.2021

Listed Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 30425 0,01 %

Warrant 16.12.2022

Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5397 0,00 %

Warrant

Listed Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 462093 0,10 %

Warrant 03.01.2025

Listed Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 46061 0,01 %

Warrant 21.01.2033

Listed Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 %

Warrant 13.06.2018

Listed Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 %

Warrant

Listed Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 %

Warrant 18.07.2018

Listed Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 %

Warrant 15.08.2018

Listed Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 %

Warrant 19.09.2018

Listed Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50484 0,01 %

Warrant

Listed Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 %

Warrant 19.12.2018

Listed Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21807 0,00 %

Warrant

Listed Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 %

Warrant 13.03.2019

Listed Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 %

Warrant 19.06.2019

Listed Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 %

Warrant 18.09.2019

Listed Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 %

Warrant 18.12.2019

Listed Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 %

Warrant 18.03.2020

Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 %

Warrant 17.06.2020

Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 %

Warrant 03.01.2025

Summe 7.312.143 1,55 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten

Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,

wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

Effekten GmbH

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

International

Limited

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht

Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

°