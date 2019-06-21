Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)




15.06.18 17:27
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



15.06.2018 / 17:27


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Linnicher Straße 48


50933 Köln


Deutschland



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:


Société Générale S.A. Paris


Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



06.06.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten


7.b.2.)


neu 0,88 % 4,43 % 5,31 % 471.259.644


letzte N/A % N/A % 4,74 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0008232125 4.143.451 0,88 % %


Summe 4.143.451 0,88 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrech- Stimm-


/ Verfall raum / Laufzeit te absolut rechte


in %


Rückforderungsrecht N/A N/A 13.181.629 2,80 %


aus Wertpapierleihe


Forwards 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 125.978 0,03 %


Listed Call Option 21.06.2019 Bis 21.06.2019 250.000 0,05 %


Summe 13.557.607 2,88 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-


Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder te rechte


Laufzeit physische absolut in %


Abwicklung


Structured 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5013 0,00 %


options


(Call) on


basket


Certificates 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 190374 0,04 %


Certificates 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 28587 0,01 %


Certificates 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 58534 0,01 %


Certificates 15.03.2019 15.03.2019 Bar 7500 0,00 %


Certificates 20.09.2019 20.09.2019 Bar 10000 0,00 %


Certificates 21.06.2019 21.06.2019 Bar 42899 0,01 %


Dynamic N/A N.A Bar 982990 0,21 %


Portfolio


Swaps


Euro Medium 03.07.2018 03.07.2018 Bar 6925 0,00 %


Term Notes


Euro Medium 31.01.2019 31.01.2019 Bar 8455 0,00 %


Term Notes


OTC Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 125206 0,03 %


Option 13.06.2018


OTC Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18078 0,00 %


Option


OTC Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 %


Option 15.06.2018


OTC Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 %


Option 18.07.2018


OTC Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 %


Option 15.08.2018


OTC Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 118808 0,03 %


Option 19.09.2018


OTC Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6226 0,00 %


Option


OTC Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 %


Option 21.09.2018


OTC Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 179443 0,04 %


Option 14.12.2018


OTC Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 88520 0,02 %


Option 19.12.2018


OTC Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6840 0,00 %


Option 21.12.2018


OTC Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 77378 0,02 %


Option 13.03.2019


OTC Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43301 0,01 %


Option 19.06.2019


OTC Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 %


Option 18.09.2019


OTC Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1794 0,00 %


Option 18.12.2019


OTC Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 811430 0,17 %


Option 20.12.2019


OTC Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1142 0,00 %


Option 18.03.2020


OTC Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2467 0,00 %


Option 16.12.2020


OTC Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 59519 0,01 %


Option 18.12.2020


OTC Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 363 0,00 %


Option 15.12.2021


OTC Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 16619 0,00 %


Option 17.12.2021


OTC Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 31706 0,01 %


Option 16.12.2022


OTC Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 481000 0,10 %


Option 03.01.2025


OTC Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 59700 0,01 %


Option 21.01.2033


OTC Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 %


Option 13.06.2018


OTC Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 %


Option


OTC Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 %


Option 18.07.2018


OTC Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 %


Option 15.08.2018


OTC Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 %


Option 19.09.2018


OTC Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50426 0,01 %


Option


OTC Put 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 58 0,00 %


Option 21.09.2018


OTC Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 %


Option 19.12.2018


OTC Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21000 0,00 %


Option


OTC Put 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 806 0,00 %


Option 21.12.2018


OTC Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 %


Option 13.03.2019


OTC Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 %


Option 19.06.2019


OTC Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 %


Option 18.09.2019


OTC Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 %


Option 18.12.2019


OTC Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 %


Option 18.03.2020


OTC Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 %


Option 17.06.2020


OTC Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 %


Option 03.01.2025


Listed Put 15.06.2018 Bis Physisch 158400 0,03 %


Option 15.06.2018


Listed Put 21.09.2018 Bis Physisch 46000 0,01 %


Option 21.09.2018


Listed Put 21.12.2018 Bis Physisch 225000 0,05 %


Option 21.12.2018


Listed Put 20.12.2019 Bis Physisch 10000 0,00 %


Option 20.12.2019


Listed Call 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 123313 0,03 %


Warrant 13.06.2018


Listed Call 15.06.2018 Bis Bar 12391 0,00 %


Warrant 15.06.2018


Listed Call 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 18092 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Call 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 362 0,00 %


Warrant 18.07.2018


Listed Call 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 577 0,00 %


Warrant 15.08.2018


Listed Call 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 111791 0,02 %


Warrant 19.09.2018


Listed Call 21.09.2018 Bis Bar 11162 0,00 %


Warrant 21.09.2018


Listed Call 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 6269 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Call 14.12.2018 Bis Bar 176071 0,04 %


Warrant 14.12.2018


Listed Call 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 82131 0,02 %


Warrant 19.12.2018


Listed Call 21.12.2018 Bis Bar 6642 0,00 %


Warrant 21.12.2018


Listed Call 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 72619 0,02 %


Warrant 13.03.2019


Listed Call 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 43231 0,01 %


Warrant 19.06.2019


Listed Call 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 23945 0,01 %


Warrant 18.09.2019


Listed Call 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 1807 0,00 %


Warrant 18.12.2019


Listed Call 20.12.2019 Bis Bar 810635 0,17 %


Warrant 20.12.2019


Listed Call 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1028 0,00 %


Warrant 18.03.2020


Listed Call 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 934 0,00 %


Warrant 17.06.2020


Listed Call 16.12.2020 Bis Bar 2466 0,00 %


Warrant 16.12.2020


Listed Call 18.12.2020 Bis Bar 58096 0,01 %


Warrant 18.12.2020


Listed Call 15.12.2021 Bis Bar 164 0,00 %


Warrant 15.12.2021


Listed Call 17.12.2021 Bis Bar 15668 0,00 %


Warrant 17.12.2021


Listed Call 16.12.2022 Bis Bar 30425 0,01 %


Warrant 16.12.2022


Listed Call 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Bar 5397 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Call 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 462093 0,10 %


Warrant 03.01.2025


Listed Call 21.01.2033 Bis Bar 46061 0,01 %


Warrant 21.01.2033


Listed Put 13.06.2018 Bis Bar 65082 0,01 %


Warrant 13.06.2018


Listed Put 15.06.2018 15.06.2018 Bar 191360 0,04 %


Warrant


Listed Put 18.07.2018 Bis Bar 1829 0,00 %


Warrant 18.07.2018


Listed Put 15.08.2018 Bis Bar 1281 0,00 %


Warrant 15.08.2018


Listed Put 19.09.2018 Bis Bar 50725 0,01 %


Warrant 19.09.2018


Listed Put 21.09.2018 21.09.2018 Bar 50484 0,01 %


Warrant


Listed Put 19.12.2018 Bis Bar 33396 0,01 %


Warrant 19.12.2018


Listed Put 21.12.2018 21.12.2018 Bar 21807 0,00 %


Warrant


Listed Put 13.03.2019 Bis Bar 27091 0,01 %


Warrant 13.03.2019


Listed Put 19.06.2019 Bis Bar 18323 0,00 %


Warrant 19.06.2019


Listed Put 18.09.2019 Bis Bar 17965 0,00 %


Warrant 18.09.2019


Listed Put 18.12.2019 Bis Bar 2272 0,00 %


Warrant 18.12.2019


Listed Put 18.03.2020 Bis Bar 1655 0,00 %


Warrant 18.03.2020


Listed Put 17.06.2020 Bis Bar 1023 0,00 %


Warrant 17.06.2020


Listed Put 03.01.2025 Bis Bar 130300 0,03 %


Warrant 03.01.2025


Summe 7.312.143 1,55 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten


Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,


wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Effekten GmbH



Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


International


Limited



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht


Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:






---------------------------------------------------------------------------



15.06.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Linnicher Straße 48


50933 Köln


Deutschland


Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



694973 15.06.2018



°






