DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)




11.03.20 17:48
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung



11.03.2020 / 17:48


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153


PLZ: 50672


Ort: Köln


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von


Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



03.03.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 1,51 % 3,72 % 5,23 % 478.194.257


letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0008232125 0 7.154.761 0,00 % 1,50 %


US2515613048 0 63.788 0,00 % 0,01 %


Summe 7.218.549 1,51 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Rückübertra- n/a n/a 4.101.660 0,86 %


gungsanspruch


Nutzungsrechte n/a n/a 612.366 0,13 %


Call Options 19/06/2020 - n/a 1.375.000 0,29 %


17/12/2021


Summe 6.089.026 1,27 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-


Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte


ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in %


Swaps 21/04/2020 n/a Bar 9.941.061 2,08 %


-


08/08/2024


Put 16/06/2020 n/a Physisch 1.769.140 0,37 %


Options -


17/12/2021


Summe 11.710.201 2,45 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %


Limited


BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %


Limited


ML UK Capital Holdings % % %


Limited


Merrill Lynch % % %


International


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


Merrill Lynch % % %


International, LLC.


Merrill Lynch Group % % %


Holdings I,L.L.C.


BofA Securities Europe % % %


SA


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc % % %


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BofA Securities, Inc. % % %


Merrill Lynch % % %


Professional Clearing


Corp


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %


Fenner & Smith


Incorporated


Managed Account % % %


Advisors LLC


- % % %


Bank of America % % %


Corporation


NB Holdings % % %


Corporation


BAC North America % % %


Holding Company


Bank of America, % % %


National Association


U.S Trust Company of % % %


Delaware



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



06.03.2020




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



11.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Venloer Str. 151-153


50672 Köln


Deutschland


Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



992533 11.03.2020



°






