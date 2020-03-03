DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)
11.03.20 17:48
dpa-AFX
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
11.03.2020 / 17:48
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153
PLZ: 50672
Ort: Köln
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von
Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
03.03.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 1,51 % 3,72 % 5,23 % 478.194.257
letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 0 7.154.761 0,00 % 1,50 %
US2515613048 0 63.788 0,00 % 0,01 %
Summe 7.218.549 1,51 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Rückübertra- n/a n/a 4.101.660 0,86 %
gungsanspruch
Nutzungsrechte n/a n/a 612.366 0,13 %
Call Options 19/06/2020 - n/a 1.375.000 0,29 %
17/12/2021
Summe 6.089.026 1,27 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-
Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte
ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in %
Swaps 21/04/2020 n/a Bar 9.941.061 2,08 %
-
08/08/2024
Put 16/06/2020 n/a Physisch 1.769.140 0,37 %
Options -
17/12/2021
Summe 11.710.201 2,45 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %
Limited
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %
Limited
ML UK Capital Holdings % % %
Limited
Merrill Lynch % % %
International
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
Merrill Lynch % % %
International, LLC.
Merrill Lynch Group % % %
Holdings I,L.L.C.
BofA Securities Europe % % %
SA
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc. % % %
Merrill Lynch % % %
Professional Clearing
Corp
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %
Fenner & Smith
Incorporated
Managed Account % % %
Advisors LLC
- % % %
Bank of America % % %
Corporation
NB Holdings % % %
Corporation
BAC North America % % %
Holding Company
Bank of America, % % %
National Association
U.S Trust Company of % % %
Delaware
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
06.03.2020
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
11.03.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche
Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Köln
Deutschland
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
992533 11.03.2020
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,185 €
|11,10 €
|-0,915 €
|-8,24%
|11.03./18:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008232125
|823212
|22,90 €
|10,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,185 €
|-8,24%
|18:21
|Xetra
|10,195 €
|-2,25%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|10,19 €
|-4,86%
|17:47
|Düsseldorf
|10,185 €
|-5,56%
|17:54
|Hannover
|10,225 €
|-5,98%
|14:46
|München
|10,18 €
|-6,43%
|17:45
|Berlin
|10,24 €
|-6,48%
|18:03
|Frankfurt
|10,185 €
|-6,65%
|18:05
|Stuttgart
|10,19 €
|-8,28%
|17:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,8081 $
|-9,17%
|10.03.20
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|40377
|Lufthansa 2012-2015: wohin ge.
|18:08
|2
|Streichung von 50% der Flüge .
|10.03.20
|436
|Die Klimalüge und ihre Folgen
|09.02.20
|Löschung
|13.01.20
|503
|Lufthansa Chart Thread
|10.09.19