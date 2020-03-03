DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

11.03.2020 / 17:48

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153

PLZ: 50672

Ort: Köln

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Bank of America Corporation

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington,DE, Vereinigte Staaten von

Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

03.03.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 1,51 % 3,72 % 5,23 % 478.194.257

letzte n/a % n/a % n/a % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE0008232125 0 7.154.761 0,00 % 1,50 %

US2515613048 0 63.788 0,00 % 0,01 %

Summe 7.218.549 1,51 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %

Rückübertra- n/a n/a 4.101.660 0,86 %

gungsanspruch

Nutzungsrechte n/a n/a 612.366 0,13 %

Call Options 19/06/2020 - n/a 1.375.000 0,29 %

17/12/2021

Summe 6.089.026 1,27 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-

Instru- / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte

ments Laufzeit Abwicklung in %

Swaps 21/04/2020 n/a Bar 9.941.061 2,08 %

-

08/08/2024

Put 16/06/2020 n/a Physisch 1.769.140 0,37 %

Options -

17/12/2021

Summe 11.710.201 2,45 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BofAML Jersey Holdings % % %

Limited

BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 % % %

Limited

ML UK Capital Holdings % % %

Limited

Merrill Lynch % % %

International

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

Merrill Lynch % % %

International, LLC.

Merrill Lynch Group % % %

Holdings I,L.L.C.

BofA Securities Europe % % %

SA

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc % % %

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BofA Securities, Inc. % % %

Merrill Lynch % % %

Professional Clearing

Corp

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Merrill Lynch, Pierce, % % %

Fenner & Smith

Incorporated

Managed Account % % %

Advisors LLC

- % % %

Bank of America % % %

Corporation

NB Holdings % % %

Corporation

BAC North America % % %

Holding Company

Bank of America, % % %

National Association

U.S Trust Company of % % %

Delaware

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

06.03.2020

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Venloer Str. 151-153

50672 Köln

Deutschland

Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

992533 11.03.2020

