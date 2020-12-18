DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lufthansa":

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel

der europaweiten Verbreitung

06.12.2019 / 16:27

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153

PLZ: 50672

Ort: Köln

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

29.11.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG

7.b.2.)

neu 1,33 % 3,75 % 5,08 % 478.194.257

letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)

DE0008232125 4.037.587 2.333.592 0,84 % 0,49 %

Summe 6.371.179 1,33 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-

Instruments / Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %

Right to recall N/A N/A 6.528.865 1,37 %

lent securities

Listed call 20/12/2019 Bis 20/12/2019 150.000 0,03 %

option

Listed call 18/12/2020 Bis 18/12/2020 150.000 0,03 %

option

Listed call 17/12/2021 Bis 17/12/2021 250.000 0,05 %

option

Certificates 11/09/2020 11/09/2020 6.068 0,00 %

Certificates 12/06/2020 12/06/2020 1.012 0,00 %

Certificates 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 891 0,00 %

Certificates 17/07/2020 17/07/2020 4.615 0,00 %

Certificates 18/06/2021 18/06/2021 8.829 0,00 %

Certificates 18/09/2020 18/09/2020 1.784 0,00 %

Certificates 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 17.156 0,00 %

Certificates 19/06/2020 19/06/2020 45.498 0,01 %

Certificates 20/03/2020 20/03/2020 833 0,00 %

Certificates 20/12/2019 20/12/2019 19.722 0,00 %

Certificates 23/10/2020 23/10/2020 6.643 0,00 %

OTC Call Option 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 325.804 0,07 %

Summe 7.517.720 1,57 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-

Instru- keit / zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte

ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung in %

OTC Call 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.725 0,01 %

Option on 25

Basket

OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 2.964 0,00 %

Option on 25 03/01/2025

Basket

Dynamic N/A N/A Bar 460.099 0,10 %

Swap

portfolio

Equity 16/12/20- 16/12/2019 Bar 627.852 0,13 %

Linked 19

Swaps

OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 122.119 0,03 %

Option 19 18/12/2019

OTC Call 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 281 0,00 %

Option 19

OTC Call 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.939 0,17 %

Option 19 20/12/2019

OTC Call 18/03/20- Bis Bar 111.797 0,02 %

Option 20 18/03/2020

OTC Call 17/06/20- Bis Bar 70.510 0,01 %

Option 20 17/06/2020

OTC Call 16/09/20- Bis Bar 48.371 0,01 %

Option 20 16/09/2020

OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 213.764 0,04 %

Option 20 16/12/2020

OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 21.444 0,00 %

Option 20 18/12/2020

OTC Call 17/03/20- Bis Bar 20.277 0,00 %

Option 21 17/03/2021

OTC Call 16/06/20- Bis Bar 3.679 0,00 %

Option 21 16/06/2021

OTC Call 15/12/20- Bis Bar 59.997 0,01 %

Option 21 15/12/2021

OTC Call 17/12/20- Bis Bar 16.713 0,00 %

Option 21 17/12/2021

OTC Call 14/12/20- Bis Bar 18.531 0,00 %

Option 22 14/12/2022

OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 14.009 0,00 %

Option 22 16/12/2022

OTC Call 13/12/20- Bis Bar 19.456 0,00 %

Option 23 13/12/2023

OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 74.136 0,02 %

Option 25 03/01/2025

OTC Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 %

Option 19 18/12/2019

OTC Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 %

Option 19

OTC Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 %

Option 20 15/01/2020

OTC Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 %

Option 20

OTC Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 %

Option 20 18/03/2020

OTC Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 %

Option 20

OTC Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 %

Option 20 17/06/2020

OTC Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 %

Option 20

OTC Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 %

Option 20 16/09/2020

OTC Put 05/10/20- 05/10/2020 Bar 158.464 0,03 %

Option 20

OTC Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 %

Option 20 16/12/2020

OTC Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 %

Option 21 17/03/2021

OTC Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 %

Option 25 03/01/2025

Listed Put 20/12/20- Bis Physisch 805.000 0,17 %

Option 19 20/12/2019

Listed Put 20/03/20- Bis Physisch 525.000 0,11 %

Option 20 20/03/2020

Listed Put 19/06/20- Bis Physisch 1.543.400 0,32 %

Option 20 19/06/2020

Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Physisch 1.425.000 0,30 %

Option 20 18/12/2020

Listed Put 18/06/20- Bis Physisch 300.000 0,06 %

Option 21 18/06/2021

Listed Put 17/12/20- Bis Physisch 750.000 0,16 %

Option 21 17/12/2021

Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Physisch 75.000 0,02 %

Option 22 16/12/2022

Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 44.296 0,01 %

Call 19 18/12/2019

Warrant

Listed 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.813 0,17 %

Call 19 20/12/2019

Warrant

Listed 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 93 0,00 %

Call 19

Warrant

Listed 18/03/20- Bis Bar 96.406 0,02 %

Call 20 18/03/2020

Warrant

Listed 17/06/20- Bis Bar 55.891 0,01 %

Call 20 17/06/2020

Warrant

Listed 16/09/20- Bis Bar 46.777 0,01 %

Call 20 16/09/2020

Warrant

Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 171.133 0,04 %

Call 20 16/12/2020

Warrant

Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 13.533 0,00 %

Call 20 18/12/2020

Warrant

Listed 17/03/20- Bis Bar 18.917 0,00 %

Call 21 17/03/2021

Warrant

Listed 16/06/20- Bis Bar 2.631 0,00 %

Call 21 16/06/2021

Warrant

Listed 15/12/20- Bis Bar 56.388 0,01 %

Call 21 15/12/2021

Warrant

Listed 17/12/20- Bis Bar 3.788 0,00 %

Call 21 17/12/2021

Warrant

Listed 14/12/20- Bis Bar 17.104 0,00 %

Call 22 14/12/2022

Warrant

Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 12.972 0,00 %

Call 22 16/12/2022

Warrant

Listed 13/12/20- Bis Bar 16.928 0,00 %

Call 23 13/12/2023

Warrant

Listed 03/01/20- Bis Bar 68.201 0,01 %

Call 25 03/01/2025

Warrant

Listed 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.134 0,01 %

Call 25

Warrant

Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 %

Warrant 19 18/12/2019

Listed Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 %

Warrant 19

Listed Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 %

Warrant 20 15/01/2020

Listed Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 %

Warrant 20

Listed Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 %

Warrant 20 18/03/2020

Listed Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 %

Warrant 20

Listed Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 %

Warrant 20 17/06/2020

Listed Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 %

Warrant 20

Listed Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 %

Warrant 20 16/09/2020

Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 %

Warrant 20 16/12/2020

Listed Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 %

Warrant 21 17/03/2021

Listed Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 %

Warrant 25 03/01/2025

Summe 10.409.140 2,18 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des

Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten

zugerechnet werden.

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,

wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

Effekten GmbH

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Société Generale % % %

International

Limited

Société Générale % % %

S.A.

Généfinance S.A. % % %

Sogéparticipations % % %

S.A.

Société Générale % % %

Bank & Trust S.A.

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile

% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Datum

04.12.2019

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

