DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)
06.12.19 16:27
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel
der europaweiten Verbreitung
06.12.2019 / 16:27
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153
PLZ: 50672
Ort: Köln
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
29.11.2019
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 1,33 % 3,75 % 5,08 % 478.194.257
letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 4.037.587 2.333.592 0,84 % 0,49 %
Summe 6.371.179 1,33 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments / Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %
Right to recall N/A N/A 6.528.865 1,37 %
lent securities
Listed call 20/12/2019 Bis 20/12/2019 150.000 0,03 %
option
Listed call 18/12/2020 Bis 18/12/2020 150.000 0,03 %
option
Listed call 17/12/2021 Bis 17/12/2021 250.000 0,05 %
option
Certificates 11/09/2020 11/09/2020 6.068 0,00 %
Certificates 12/06/2020 12/06/2020 1.012 0,00 %
Certificates 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 891 0,00 %
Certificates 17/07/2020 17/07/2020 4.615 0,00 %
Certificates 18/06/2021 18/06/2021 8.829 0,00 %
Certificates 18/09/2020 18/09/2020 1.784 0,00 %
Certificates 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 17.156 0,00 %
Certificates 19/06/2020 19/06/2020 45.498 0,01 %
Certificates 20/03/2020 20/03/2020 833 0,00 %
Certificates 20/12/2019 20/12/2019 19.722 0,00 %
Certificates 23/10/2020 23/10/2020 6.643 0,00 %
OTC Call Option 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 325.804 0,07 %
Summe 7.517.720 1,57 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung in %
OTC Call 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.725 0,01 %
Option on 25
Basket
OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 2.964 0,00 %
Option on 25 03/01/2025
Basket
Dynamic N/A N/A Bar 460.099 0,10 %
Swap
portfolio
Equity 16/12/20- 16/12/2019 Bar 627.852 0,13 %
Linked 19
Swaps
OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 122.119 0,03 %
Option 19 18/12/2019
OTC Call 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 281 0,00 %
Option 19
OTC Call 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.939 0,17 %
Option 19 20/12/2019
OTC Call 18/03/20- Bis Bar 111.797 0,02 %
Option 20 18/03/2020
OTC Call 17/06/20- Bis Bar 70.510 0,01 %
Option 20 17/06/2020
OTC Call 16/09/20- Bis Bar 48.371 0,01 %
Option 20 16/09/2020
OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 213.764 0,04 %
Option 20 16/12/2020
OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 21.444 0,00 %
Option 20 18/12/2020
OTC Call 17/03/20- Bis Bar 20.277 0,00 %
Option 21 17/03/2021
OTC Call 16/06/20- Bis Bar 3.679 0,00 %
Option 21 16/06/2021
OTC Call 15/12/20- Bis Bar 59.997 0,01 %
Option 21 15/12/2021
OTC Call 17/12/20- Bis Bar 16.713 0,00 %
Option 21 17/12/2021
OTC Call 14/12/20- Bis Bar 18.531 0,00 %
Option 22 14/12/2022
OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 14.009 0,00 %
Option 22 16/12/2022
OTC Call 13/12/20- Bis Bar 19.456 0,00 %
Option 23 13/12/2023
OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 74.136 0,02 %
Option 25 03/01/2025
OTC Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 %
Option 19 18/12/2019
OTC Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 %
Option 19
OTC Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 %
Option 20 15/01/2020
OTC Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 %
Option 20
OTC Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 %
Option 20 18/03/2020
OTC Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 %
Option 20
OTC Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 %
Option 20 17/06/2020
OTC Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 %
Option 20
OTC Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 %
Option 20 16/09/2020
OTC Put 05/10/20- 05/10/2020 Bar 158.464 0,03 %
Option 20
OTC Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 %
Option 20 16/12/2020
OTC Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 %
Option 21 17/03/2021
OTC Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 %
Option 25 03/01/2025
Listed Put 20/12/20- Bis Physisch 805.000 0,17 %
Option 19 20/12/2019
Listed Put 20/03/20- Bis Physisch 525.000 0,11 %
Option 20 20/03/2020
Listed Put 19/06/20- Bis Physisch 1.543.400 0,32 %
Option 20 19/06/2020
Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Physisch 1.425.000 0,30 %
Option 20 18/12/2020
Listed Put 18/06/20- Bis Physisch 300.000 0,06 %
Option 21 18/06/2021
Listed Put 17/12/20- Bis Physisch 750.000 0,16 %
Option 21 17/12/2021
Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Physisch 75.000 0,02 %
Option 22 16/12/2022
Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 44.296 0,01 %
Call 19 18/12/2019
Warrant
Listed 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.813 0,17 %
Call 19 20/12/2019
Warrant
Listed 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 93 0,00 %
Call 19
Warrant
Listed 18/03/20- Bis Bar 96.406 0,02 %
Call 20 18/03/2020
Warrant
Listed 17/06/20- Bis Bar 55.891 0,01 %
Call 20 17/06/2020
Warrant
Listed 16/09/20- Bis Bar 46.777 0,01 %
Call 20 16/09/2020
Warrant
Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 171.133 0,04 %
Call 20 16/12/2020
Warrant
Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 13.533 0,00 %
Call 20 18/12/2020
Warrant
Listed 17/03/20- Bis Bar 18.917 0,00 %
Call 21 17/03/2021
Warrant
Listed 16/06/20- Bis Bar 2.631 0,00 %
Call 21 16/06/2021
Warrant
Listed 15/12/20- Bis Bar 56.388 0,01 %
Call 21 15/12/2021
Warrant
Listed 17/12/20- Bis Bar 3.788 0,00 %
Call 21 17/12/2021
Warrant
Listed 14/12/20- Bis Bar 17.104 0,00 %
Call 22 14/12/2022
Warrant
Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 12.972 0,00 %
Call 22 16/12/2022
Warrant
Listed 13/12/20- Bis Bar 16.928 0,00 %
Call 23 13/12/2023
Warrant
Listed 03/01/20- Bis Bar 68.201 0,01 %
Call 25 03/01/2025
Warrant
Listed 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.134 0,01 %
Call 25
Warrant
Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 %
Warrant 19 18/12/2019
Listed Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 %
Warrant 19
Listed Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 %
Warrant 20 15/01/2020
Listed Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 %
Warrant 20
Listed Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 %
Warrant 20 18/03/2020
Listed Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 %
Warrant 20
Listed Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 %
Warrant 20 17/06/2020
Listed Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 %
Warrant 20
Listed Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 %
Warrant 20 16/09/2020
Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 %
Warrant 20 16/12/2020
Listed Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 %
Warrant 21 17/03/2021
Listed Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 %
Warrant 25 03/01/2025
Summe 10.409.140 2,18 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,
wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Effekten GmbH
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Société Generale % % %
International
Limited
Société Générale % % %
S.A.
Généfinance S.A. % % %
Sogéparticipations % % %
S.A.
Société Générale % % %
Bank & Trust S.A.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
04.12.2019
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Köln
Deutschland
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
929595 06.12.2019
°
