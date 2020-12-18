Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (deutsch)




06.12.19 16:27
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel


der europaweiten Verbreitung


06.12.2019 / 16:27


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Straße, Hausnr.: Venloer Str. 151-153


PLZ: 50672


Ort: Köln


Deutschland


Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.


Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



29.11.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG


7.b.2.)


neu 1,33 % 3,75 % 5,08 % 478.194.257


letzte 0 % 0 % 0 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)


DE0008232125 4.037.587 2.333.592 0,84 % 0,49 %


Summe 6.371.179 1,33 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungszeit- Stimmrechte Stimmrech-


Instruments / Verfall raum / Laufzeit absolut te in %


Right to recall N/A N/A 6.528.865 1,37 %


lent securities


Listed call 20/12/2019 Bis 20/12/2019 150.000 0,03 %


option


Listed call 18/12/2020 Bis 18/12/2020 150.000 0,03 %


option


Listed call 17/12/2021 Bis 17/12/2021 250.000 0,05 %


option


Certificates 11/09/2020 11/09/2020 6.068 0,00 %


Certificates 12/06/2020 12/06/2020 1.012 0,00 %


Certificates 13/12/2019 13/12/2019 891 0,00 %


Certificates 17/07/2020 17/07/2020 4.615 0,00 %


Certificates 18/06/2021 18/06/2021 8.829 0,00 %


Certificates 18/09/2020 18/09/2020 1.784 0,00 %


Certificates 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 17.156 0,00 %


Certificates 19/06/2020 19/06/2020 45.498 0,01 %


Certificates 20/03/2020 20/03/2020 833 0,00 %


Certificates 20/12/2019 20/12/2019 19.722 0,00 %


Certificates 23/10/2020 23/10/2020 6.643 0,00 %


OTC Call Option 18/12/2020 18/12/2020 325.804 0,07 %


Summe 7.517.720 1,57 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimmrech- Stimm-


Instru- keit / zeitraum / oder physische te absolut rechte


ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung in %


OTC Call 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.725 0,01 %


Option on 25


Basket


OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 2.964 0,00 %


Option on 25 03/01/2025


Basket


Dynamic N/A N/A Bar 460.099 0,10 %


Swap


portfolio


Equity 16/12/20- 16/12/2019 Bar 627.852 0,13 %


Linked 19


Swaps


OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 122.119 0,03 %


Option 19 18/12/2019


OTC Call 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 281 0,00 %


Option 19


OTC Call 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.939 0,17 %


Option 19 20/12/2019


OTC Call 18/03/20- Bis Bar 111.797 0,02 %


Option 20 18/03/2020


OTC Call 17/06/20- Bis Bar 70.510 0,01 %


Option 20 17/06/2020


OTC Call 16/09/20- Bis Bar 48.371 0,01 %


Option 20 16/09/2020


OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 213.764 0,04 %


Option 20 16/12/2020


OTC Call 18/12/20- Bis Bar 21.444 0,00 %


Option 20 18/12/2020


OTC Call 17/03/20- Bis Bar 20.277 0,00 %


Option 21 17/03/2021


OTC Call 16/06/20- Bis Bar 3.679 0,00 %


Option 21 16/06/2021


OTC Call 15/12/20- Bis Bar 59.997 0,01 %


Option 21 15/12/2021


OTC Call 17/12/20- Bis Bar 16.713 0,00 %


Option 21 17/12/2021


OTC Call 14/12/20- Bis Bar 18.531 0,00 %


Option 22 14/12/2022


OTC Call 16/12/20- Bis Bar 14.009 0,00 %


Option 22 16/12/2022


OTC Call 13/12/20- Bis Bar 19.456 0,00 %


Option 23 13/12/2023


OTC Call 03/01/20- Bis Bar 74.136 0,02 %


Option 25 03/01/2025


OTC Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 %


Option 19 18/12/2019


OTC Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 %


Option 19


OTC Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 %


Option 20 15/01/2020


OTC Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 %


Option 20


OTC Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 %


Option 20 18/03/2020


OTC Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 %


Option 20


OTC Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 %


Option 20 17/06/2020


OTC Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 %


Option 20


OTC Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 %


Option 20 16/09/2020


OTC Put 05/10/20- 05/10/2020 Bar 158.464 0,03 %


Option 20


OTC Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 %


Option 20 16/12/2020


OTC Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 %


Option 21 17/03/2021


OTC Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 %


Option 25 03/01/2025


Listed Put 20/12/20- Bis Physisch 805.000 0,17 %


Option 19 20/12/2019


Listed Put 20/03/20- Bis Physisch 525.000 0,11 %


Option 20 20/03/2020


Listed Put 19/06/20- Bis Physisch 1.543.400 0,32 %


Option 20 19/06/2020


Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Physisch 1.425.000 0,30 %


Option 20 18/12/2020


Listed Put 18/06/20- Bis Physisch 300.000 0,06 %


Option 21 18/06/2021


Listed Put 17/12/20- Bis Physisch 750.000 0,16 %


Option 21 17/12/2021


Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Physisch 75.000 0,02 %


Option 22 16/12/2022


Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 44.296 0,01 %


Call 19 18/12/2019


Warrant


Listed 20/12/20- Bis Bar 812.813 0,17 %


Call 19 20/12/2019


Warrant


Listed 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 93 0,00 %


Call 19


Warrant


Listed 18/03/20- Bis Bar 96.406 0,02 %


Call 20 18/03/2020


Warrant


Listed 17/06/20- Bis Bar 55.891 0,01 %


Call 20 17/06/2020


Warrant


Listed 16/09/20- Bis Bar 46.777 0,01 %


Call 20 16/09/2020


Warrant


Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 171.133 0,04 %


Call 20 16/12/2020


Warrant


Listed 18/12/20- Bis Bar 13.533 0,00 %


Call 20 18/12/2020


Warrant


Listed 17/03/20- Bis Bar 18.917 0,00 %


Call 21 17/03/2021


Warrant


Listed 16/06/20- Bis Bar 2.631 0,00 %


Call 21 16/06/2021


Warrant


Listed 15/12/20- Bis Bar 56.388 0,01 %


Call 21 15/12/2021


Warrant


Listed 17/12/20- Bis Bar 3.788 0,00 %


Call 21 17/12/2021


Warrant


Listed 14/12/20- Bis Bar 17.104 0,00 %


Call 22 14/12/2022


Warrant


Listed 16/12/20- Bis Bar 12.972 0,00 %


Call 22 16/12/2022


Warrant


Listed 13/12/20- Bis Bar 16.928 0,00 %


Call 23 13/12/2023


Warrant


Listed 03/01/20- Bis Bar 68.201 0,01 %


Call 25 03/01/2025


Warrant


Listed 03/01/20- 03/01/2025 Bar 33.134 0,01 %


Call 25


Warrant


Listed Put 18/12/20- Bis Bar 116.496 0,02 %


Warrant 19 18/12/2019


Listed Put 20/12/20- 20/12/2019 Bar 8.300 0,00 %


Warrant 19


Listed Put 15/01/20- Bis Bar 2.252 0,00 %


Warrant 20 15/01/2020


Listed Put 21/02/20- 21/02/2020 Bar 800 0,00 %


Warrant 20


Listed Put 18/03/20- Bis Bar 48.161 0,01 %


Warrant 20 18/03/2020


Listed Put 20/03/20- 20/03/2020 Bar 1.100 0,00 %


Warrant 20


Listed Put 17/06/20- Bis Bar 51.734 0,01 %


Warrant 20 17/06/2020


Listed Put 19/06/20- 19/06/2020 Bar 200 0,00 %


Warrant 20


Listed Put 16/09/20- Bis Bar 2.952 0,00 %


Warrant 20 16/09/2020


Listed Put 16/12/20- Bis Bar 9.340 0,00 %


Warrant 20 16/12/2020


Listed Put 17/03/20- Bis Bar 394 0,00 %


Warrant 21 17/03/2021


Listed Put 03/01/20- Bis Bar 60.075 0,01 %


Warrant 25 03/01/2025


Summe 10.409.140 2,18 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des


Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten


zugerechnet werden.


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, Instrumente in %, Summe in %,


wenn 3% oder wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Effekten GmbH



Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Société Generale % % %


International


Limited



Société Générale % % %


S.A.


Généfinance S.A. % % %


Sogéparticipations % % %


S.A.


Société Générale % % %


Bank & Trust S.A.



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:



Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile


% % %



10. Sonstige Informationen:





Datum



04.12.2019




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



06.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Lufthansa AG


Venloer Str. 151-153


50672 Köln


Deutschland


Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



929595 06.12.2019



°






Bitte warten...