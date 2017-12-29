Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Bank AG (deutsch)




23.11.17 11:31
dpa-AFX

Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Bank AG


Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der


europaweiten Verbreitung



23.11.2017 / 11:31


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Deutsche Bank AG


Taunusanlage 12


60325 Frankfurt a. M.


Deutschland



2. Grund der Mitteilung



X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten


X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten


Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit


Schwellenberührung auf der Ebene der Tochtergesellschaften



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:


Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware


Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre


mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:



15.11.2017



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl


Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des


(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten


7.b.2.)


neu 0,78 % 5,90 % 6,68 % 2066773131


letzte 0,23 % 6,63 % 6,86 % /


Mittei-


lung



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen


a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)



ISIN absolut in %


direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet


(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)


DE0005140008 0 16188136 0 % 0,78 %


Summe 16188136 0,78 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimm- Stimm-


Verfall raum / rechte rechte


Laufzeit absolut in %


Call Option Vom jederzeit 30359176 1,47 %


17.11.2017


bis


18.12.2020


Right of recall over jederzeit jederzeit 46322849 2,24 %


securities lending


agreements


Summe 76682025 3,71 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG



Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-


Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte


Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %


Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 35183 0,002


Structured 24.08.2066 %


Product bis


27.07.2067


Cash Settled 15.12.2017 jederzeit Bar 7000 0,0003


Futures %


Call Option Vom jederzeit Bar 3046371 0,15 %


16.01.2018


bis


21.12.2018


Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 111750 0,01 %


Structured 29.12.2017


Product - bis


Note 28.05.2020


Equity Swap Vom jederzeit Bar 17142807 0,83 %


22.11.2017


bis


11.04.2022


Compound Vom jederzeit Bar 2838652 0,14 %


Option 29.12.2017


bis


28.05.2020


Put Option Vom jederzeit Physisch 21973170 1,06 %


17.11.2017


bis


18.12.2020


Summe 45154933 2,18 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht


Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten


Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).


X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der


obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden


Unternehmen:



Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,


%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder


höher höher höher


Morgan Stanley % % %


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Capital Management,


LLC


Morgan Stanley % % %


Domestic Holdings,


Inc.


Morgan Stanley % % %


Capital Services LLC


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Capital Management,


LLC


Morgan Stanley % % %


Domestic Holdings,


Inc.


Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %


LLC


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Holdings Inc.


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Limited


Morgan Stanley % % %


Investments (UK)


Morgan Stanley & Co. % % 5,16 %


International plc


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Holdings Inc.


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Limited


Morgan Stanley % % %


Investments (UK)


Morgan Stanley % % %


Investment


Management Limited


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Holdings Inc.


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Limited


Morgan Stanley % % %


Investments (UK)


Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %


International plc


Morgan Stanley % % %


France Holdings I


Morgan Stanley % % %


France S.A.



Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Holdings Inc.


Morgan Stanley % % %


Capital (Luxembourg)


S.A.


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Capital Management,


LLC


Morgan Stanley % % %


Investment


Management Inc.


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Finance LLC


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


International


Holdings Inc.


Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %


% % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Morgan Stanley % % %


Capital Management,


LLC


Morgan Stanley % % %


Domestic Holdings,


Inc.


Morgan Stanley Smith % % %


Barney LLC



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG


(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:


Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht


Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:






---------------------------------------------------------------------------



23.11.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Deutsche Bank AG


Taunusanlage 12


60325 Frankfurt a. M.


Deutschland


Internet: www.db.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



631767 23.11.2017



°






Aktuell
Übernahme im Lithium-Dreieck Argentiniens - Starkes Kaufsignal!
512% Hot Stock nach 5.883% mit Millennial Lithium und 6.567% mit AVZ Minerals!  
 
Noram Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,955 € 16,03 € -0,075 € -0,47% 23.11./12:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005140008 514000 17,82 € 12,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,94 € -0,32%  12:59
Hamburg 16,005 € +0,16%  11:00
Frankfurt 16,008 € -0,04%  12:27
München 15,95 € -0,22%  11:06
Düsseldorf 15,97 € -0,25%  12:38
Stuttgart 15,938 € -0,43%  12:50
Xetra 15,955 € -0,47%  12:55
NYSE 18,91 $ -0,53%  22.11.17
Hannover 16,02 € -1,17%  10:55
Berlin 15,975 € -1,39%  11:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Revolution des Windenergie-Marktes - Riesendeals voraus! Neuer 481% Wind Energy Hot Stock nach 1.073% mit Nordex und 2.498% mit Vestas Wind!

Exro Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
38423 Deutsche Bank (moderiert 2.0) 12:35
494 Erstauflage - wikifolio - Tradin. 07:20
9999 Deutsche Bank - sachlich, fund. 30.10.17
413 Zukunft Deutsche Bank: 26.10.17
339 Mein antizykliker langzeit Depot. 23.09.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...