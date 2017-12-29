DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Bank AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der

europaweiten Verbreitung

23.11.2017 / 11:31

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten

Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit

Schwellenberührung auf der Ebene der Tochtergesellschaften

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

15.11.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl

Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des

(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten

7.b.2.)

neu 0,78 % 5,90 % 6,68 % 2066773131

letzte 0,23 % 6,63 % 6,86 % /

Mittei-

lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in %

direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet

(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)

DE0005140008 0 16188136 0 % 0,78 %

Summe 16188136 0,78 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimm- Stimm-

Verfall raum / rechte rechte

Laufzeit absolut in %

Call Option Vom jederzeit 30359176 1,47 %

17.11.2017

bis

18.12.2020

Right of recall over jederzeit jederzeit 46322849 2,24 %

securities lending

agreements

Summe 76682025 3,71 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-

Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte

Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %

Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 35183 0,002

Structured 24.08.2066 %

Product bis

27.07.2067

Cash Settled 15.12.2017 jederzeit Bar 7000 0,0003

Futures %

Call Option Vom jederzeit Bar 3046371 0,15 %

16.01.2018

bis

21.12.2018

Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 111750 0,01 %

Structured 29.12.2017

Product - bis

Note 28.05.2020

Equity Swap Vom jederzeit Bar 17142807 0,83 %

22.11.2017

bis

11.04.2022

Compound Vom jederzeit Bar 2838652 0,14 %

Option 29.12.2017

bis

28.05.2020

Put Option Vom jederzeit Physisch 21973170 1,06 %

17.11.2017

bis

18.12.2020

Summe 45154933 2,18 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht

Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten

Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der

obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden

Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,

%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder

höher höher höher

Morgan Stanley % % %

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Domestic Holdings,

Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Services LLC

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Domestic Holdings,

Inc.

Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %

LLC

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Limited

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley & Co. % % 5,16 %

International plc

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Limited

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investment

Management Limited

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Limited

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investments (UK)

Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %

International plc

Morgan Stanley % % %

France Holdings I

Morgan Stanley % % %

France S.A.

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital (Luxembourg)

S.A.

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Investment

Management Inc.

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Finance LLC

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

International

Holdings Inc.

Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %

% % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % %

Capital Management,

LLC

Morgan Stanley % % %

Domestic Holdings,

Inc.

Morgan Stanley Smith % % %

Barney LLC

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht

Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

