DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Bank AG (deutsch)

Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der
europaweiten Verbreitung
23.11.2017 / 11:31
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein
Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Deutschland
2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund: Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit
Schwellenberührung auf der Ebene der Tochtergesellschaften
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
15.11.2017
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten
7.b.2.)
neu 0,78 % 5,90 % 6,68 % 2066773131
letzte 0,23 % 6,63 % 6,86 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG)
DE0005140008 0 16188136 0 % 0,78 %
Summe 16188136 0,78 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimm- Stimm-
Verfall raum / rechte rechte
Laufzeit absolut in %
Call Option Vom jederzeit 30359176 1,47 %
17.11.2017
bis
18.12.2020
Right of recall over jederzeit jederzeit 46322849 2,24 %
securities lending
agreements
Summe 76682025 3,71 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm-
Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte
Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 35183 0,002
Structured 24.08.2066 %
Product bis
27.07.2067
Cash Settled 15.12.2017 jederzeit Bar 7000 0,0003
Futures %
Call Option Vom jederzeit Bar 3046371 0,15 %
16.01.2018
bis
21.12.2018
Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 111750 0,01 %
Structured 29.12.2017
Product - bis
Note 28.05.2020
Equity Swap Vom jederzeit Bar 17142807 0,83 %
22.11.2017
bis
11.04.2022
Compound Vom jederzeit Bar 2838652 0,14 %
Option 29.12.2017
bis
28.05.2020
Put Option Vom jederzeit Physisch 21973170 1,06 %
17.11.2017
bis
18.12.2020
Summe 45154933 2,18 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten
Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Domestic Holdings,
Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Services LLC
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Domestic Holdings,
Inc.
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
LLC
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % 5,16 %
International plc
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investment
Management Limited
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments (UK)
Morgan Stanley & Co. % % %
International plc
Morgan Stanley % % %
France Holdings I
Morgan Stanley % % %
France S.A.
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital (Luxembourg)
S.A.
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investment
Management Inc.
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Finance LLC
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
% % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital Management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Domestic Holdings,
Inc.
Morgan Stanley Smith % % %
Barney LLC
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht
Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
