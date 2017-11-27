DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Bank AG (deutsch)
14.11.17 16:15
dpa-AFX
Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Bank AG Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
14.11.2017 / 16:15 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Deutschland
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
06.11.2017
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.2.) neu 0,23 % 6,63 % 6,86 % 2066773131 letzte 0,47 % n/a % n/a % / Mittei- lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) DE0005140008 0 4741539 0,0 % 0,23 % Summe 4741539 0,23 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimm- Stimm- Verfall raum / rechte rechte Laufzeit absolut in % Call Option Vom jederzeit 31049755 1,50 % 10.11.2017 bis 18.12.2020 Right of recall over jederzeit jederzeit 62440562 3,02 % securities lending agreements Summe 93490317 4,52 %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 3534 0,0002 Structured 24.08.2066 % Product bis 28.07.2067 Call Option Vom jederzeit Bar 1681403 0,08 % 16.01.2018 bis 21.12.2018 Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 181652 0,01 % Structured 29.12.2017 Product - bis Note 03.08.2018 Equity Swap Vom jederzeit Bar 15338367 0,74 % 22.11.2017 bis 11.04.2022 Compound Vom jederzeit Bar 2980254 0,14 % Option 27.11.2017 bis 12.09.2018 Put Option Vom jederzeit Physisch 23416100 1,13 % 10.11.2017 bis 18.12.2020 Summe 43601310 2,11 %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Services LLC
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % LLC
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley % % % Investment Management Limited
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc Morgan Stanley % % % France Holdings I Morgan Stanley % % % France S.A.
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Investment Management Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Finance LLC
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Smith % % % Barney LLC
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)
10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
