DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Bank AG (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Bank":

Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

^ DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Bank AG Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

14.11.2017 / 16:15 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

06.11.2017

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte des (Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) Emittenten 7.b.2.) neu 0,23 % 6,63 % 6,86 % 2066773131 letzte 0,47 % n/a % n/a % / Mittei- lung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen a. Stimmrechte (§§ 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolut in % direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) (§ 21 WpHG) (§ 22 WpHG) DE0005140008 0 4741539 0,0 % 0,23 % Summe 4741539 0,23 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeit- Stimm- Stimm- Verfall raum / rechte rechte Laufzeit absolut in % Call Option Vom jederzeit 31049755 1,50 % 10.11.2017 bis 18.12.2020 Right of recall over jederzeit jederzeit 62440562 3,02 % securities lending agreements Summe 93490317 4,52 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Fälligkeit Ausübungs- Barausgleich Stimm- Stimm- Instruments / Verfall zeitraum / oder physische rechte rechte Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in % Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 3534 0,0002 Structured 24.08.2066 % Product bis 28.07.2067 Call Option Vom jederzeit Bar 1681403 0,08 % 16.01.2018 bis 21.12.2018 Retail Vom jederzeit Bar 181652 0,01 % Structured 29.12.2017 Product - bis Note 03.08.2018 Equity Swap Vom jederzeit Bar 15338367 0,74 % 22.11.2017 bis 11.04.2022 Compound Vom jederzeit Bar 2980254 0,14 % Option 27.11.2017 bis 12.09.2018 Put Option Vom jederzeit Physisch 23416100 1,13 % 10.11.2017 bis 18.12.2020 Summe 43601310 2,11 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.). X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem oberstem beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %, %, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder höher höher höher Morgan Stanley % % %

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Services LLC

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % LLC

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley % % % Investment Management Limited

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % International Limited Morgan Stanley % % % Investments (UK) Morgan Stanley & Co. % % % International plc Morgan Stanley % % % France Holdings I Morgan Stanley % % % France S.A.

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley % % % Capital (Luxembourg) S.A.

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Investment Management Inc.

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Finance LLC

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % International Holdings Inc. Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %

Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Capital Management, LLC Morgan Stanley % % % Domestic Holdings, Inc. Morgan Stanley Smith % % % Barney LLC

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 22 Abs. 3 WpHG (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der % (entspricht Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.11.2017 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Deutschland Internet: www.db.com

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

628323 14.11.2017

°