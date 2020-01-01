DGAP-Stimmrechte: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (deutsch)
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem
Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
09.01.2020 / 15:33
Stimmrechtsmitteilung
1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Straße, Hausnr.: Gildemeisterstraße 60
PLZ: 33689
Ort: Bielefeld
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HXE4EQIHJY8518
2. Grund der Mitteilung
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Unternehmensmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung eines
Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierungen.
3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Paul E. Singer
Geburtsdatum: 22.08.1944
4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
01.01.2020
6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
Anteil Anteil Summe Anteile Gesamtzahl der
Stimmrechte Instrumente (Summe 7.a. + Stimmrechte nach
(Summe 7.a.) (Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
neu 9,55 % 0,00 % 9,55 % 78817994
letzte 9,53 % 0,00 % 9,53 % /
Mittei-
lung
7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
direkt zugerechnet direkt zugerechnet
(§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG) (§ 33 WpHG) (§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005878003 0 7.526.196 0,00 % 9,55 %
Summe 7.526.196 9,55 %
b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Fälligkeit / Ausübungszeitraum Stimmrechte Stimmrech-
Instruments Verfall / Laufzeit absolut te in %
%
Summe %
b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Fällig- Ausübungs- Barausgleich oder Stimm- Stimm-
Instru- keit / zeitraum / physische rechte rechte
ments Verfall Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut in %
%
Summe %
8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht
Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des
Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten
zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der
obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden
Unternehmen:
Unternehmen Stimmrechte in Instrumente in Summe in %,
%, wenn 3% oder %, wenn 5% oder wenn 5% oder
höher höher höher
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors GP LLC
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Advisors Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall GmbH & Co. 4,95 % % %
KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall Verwaltungs % % %
GmbH
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott % % %
International
Capital Advisors
Inc.
Elliott % % %
International
Special GP, LLC
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott % % %
International, L.P.
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall % % %
(Luxembourg) S.à
r.l.
Cornwall 2 GmbH & % % %
Co. KG
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool Associates % % %
Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Liverpool % % %
Associates, Ltd.
The Liverpool % % %
Limited Partnership
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, % % %
Inc.
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP % % %
LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Special GP, % % %
LLC
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset % % %
Management LLC
Elliott Capital % % %
Advisors, L.P.
Elliott Associates, % % %
L.P.
Warrington LLC % % %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Investment % % %
Management GP LLC
Elliott Investment 9,55 % % 9,55 %
Management L.P.
9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)
Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %
10. Sonstige Informationen:
Datum
06.01.2020
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Gildemeisterstraße 60
33689 Bielefeld
Deutschland
Internet: www.dmgmori.com
