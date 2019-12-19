Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Stimmrechte: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (deutsch)




19.12.19 12:50
dpa-AFX

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



^


DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit


dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



19.12.2019 / 12:50


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein


Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings



Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major


holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11


January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as


'the Transparency Law' and 'the Transparency Regulation')


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR


HOLDINGS (to be sent to the


relevant issuer and to the


CSSF)i



1. Identity of the issuer


or the underlying issuer of


existing shares to which


voting rights are


attachedii:


Corestate Capital Holding


S.A. 4, rue Jean Monnet,


L-2180 Luxembourg (RCS: B


199.780)


2. Reason for the


notification (please tick


the appropriate box or


boxes): An acquisition or


disposal of voting rights


An acquisition or disposal


of financial instruments An


event changing the


breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person


subject to the notification


obligationiv:


Name: Mr. Ralph Winter City and


country of


registered


office (if


applicable):



4. Full name of


shareholder(s) (if


different from 3.)v:



5. Date on which the 19 December


threshold was crossed or 2019


reachedvi:


6. Total positions of


person(s) subject to the


notification obligation:


% of voting % of Total Total


rights voting of number of


attached to rights both voting


shares through in % rights of


(total of financial (7.A issuervii


7.A) instru- +


ments 7.B)


(total of


7.B.1 +


7.B.2)


Resulting situation on the 1.31 % % 1.31 21,354,417


date on which threshold was %


crossed or reached


Position of previous 17.81 % % 17.81


notification (if %


applicable)


7. Notified details of


the resulting situation


on the date on which the


threshold was crossed or


reachedviii:


A: Voting rights attached


to shares


Class/type of shares ISIN Number % of


code (if possible) of voting


voting rights


right-


six


Direct (Art. 8 of the Indi- Direct Indirect


Transparency Law) rect (Art. 8 (Art. 9 of


(Art. 9 of the the


of the Transpa- Transparen-


Transpa- rency cy Law)


rency Law)


Law)


LU1296758029 280,363 1.31 % %


% %


% %


SUBTOTAL A (Direct & 280,363 1.31 %


Indirect)



B 1: Financial


Instruments according to


Art. 12(1)(a) of the


Transparency Law


Type of financial Expira- Exercise/ Number of %


instrument tion Conversi- voting o-


datex on rights that f


Periodxi may be v-


acquired if o-


the t-


instrument i-


is n-


exercised/ g


converted. r-


i-


g-


h-


t-


s


%


%


%


SUBTOTAL %


B.1



B 2: Financial


Instruments with similar


economic effect according


to Art. 12(1)(b) of the


Transparency Law


Type of financial Expira- Exercise/ Physical or N- % of


instrument tion Conversi- cash u- voting


datex on settlement- m- rights


Periodxi xii b-


e-


r


o-


f


v-


o-


t-


i-


n-


g


r-


i-


g-


h-


t-


s


%


%


%


SUBTOTAL %


B.2



8. Information in


relation to the person


subject to the


notification obligation:


(please tick the


applicable box) Person


subject to the


notification obligation


is not controlled by any


natural person or legal


entity and does not


control any other


undertaking(s) holding


directly or indirectly an


interest in the


(underlying) issuer.xiii


Full chain of controlled


undertakings through


which the voting rights


and/or the financial


instruments are


effectively held starting


with the ultimate


controlling natural


person or legal entityxiv


(please provide a


separate organisational


chart in case of a


complex structure):


N Namexv % of % of voting T- Directly


voting rights o- control-


rights through t- led by


held by financial a- (use


ultimate instruments l number(s)


control- held by o- from 1st


ling ultimate f column)


person or controlling b-


entity or person or o-


held entity or t-


directly held h


by any directly by


subsidia- any


ry if it subsidiary


equals or if it


is higher equals or


than the is higher


notifia- than the


ble notifiable


threshold threshold


% % %


% % %


% % %


% % %


% % %



9. In case of proxy


voting: The proxy holder


named will cease to hold


% and number of voting


rights as of .



10. Additional


informationxvi:



Done at Luxembourg On 19 December 2019




Notes



i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national


legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the


applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.



ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or


underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI,


domestic number identity).



iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications,


changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of


financial instruments) or acting in concert.



iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural


person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights


in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law;


or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of


the Transparency Law.



As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific


circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties,


entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard


form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in


concert.



In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article


9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of


the persons who should be mentioned:



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is


entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or


legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting


rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person


or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of


exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral


under these conditions;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that


person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the


shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting


rights when the life interest is created;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the


controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a


notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a)


to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those


situations, the controlled undertaking;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the


deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached


to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the


shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his


discretion;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the


natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;



- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the


proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and


the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the


latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management


companies).



v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the


Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the


counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9


of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder


is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings


(e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).



vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on


which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered


the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the


corporate event took effect.



vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares,


including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights


are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.



viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it


is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new


holding is below that threshold.



ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached


'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirect holding', please split the


voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns -


if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.



x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when


right to acquire shares ends.



xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this


period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].



xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting


rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the


Transparency Law).



xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either


controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option


applies.



xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate


controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the


cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached


and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the


market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of


multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments


are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving


a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free


row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities


within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the


control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control


chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held


voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the


notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdings of those


persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial


instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.



xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights


and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented


irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest


applicable threshold themselves.



xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



19.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche


Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


4, Rue Jean Monnet


L-2180 Luxemburg


Luxemburg


Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



940301 19.12.2019



°






Bitte warten...